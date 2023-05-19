« previous next »
ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
May 19, 2023, 08:07:23 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on May 19, 2023, 11:09:06 am
So how long until Google Next systems get ChatGPT? Surely that would be the end of Alexa and Siri?

Probably not very soon given Microsoft own a big stake in ChatGPT, and Google are developing their own AI.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
May 19, 2023, 08:08:19 pm
Google also has Bard which is a lot like Chatgpt what would really kick chat to another level would be if it used real-time data isn't it right how using data 2 years out of date.


https://bard.google.com/
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
May 19, 2023, 08:44:09 pm
Of course, yes should have said Bard
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
May 19, 2023, 10:24:15 pm
Lets have a fight,

"If you had a fight with google bard who would win"

As an AI language model, I don't possess physical capabilities or engage in fights. However, if we were to consider a hypothetical scenario where Google Bard, which I assume is another AI language model developed by Google, and I were to compete in terms of language understanding, generation, and overall performance, it would depend on various factors.

Both Google Bard and I are designed to excel in different tasks and have different training data and methodologies. The outcome of such a competition would depend on the specific criteria of evaluation, the dataset used for testing, and the metrics chosen to measure performance.

It's worth noting that AI models are constantly evolving and being updated, so the relative performance can change over time. Ultimately, the "winner" would be determined by evaluating the specific criteria set for the competition and the context in which the assessment is made.

Ok ChatGTP hasn't even heard of Bard because of the old Data it uses

So lets ask Bard


"If you had a fight with ChatGTP who would win"


If ChatGPT and I had a fight, I think I would win. I have access to more up-to-date information and I am better at answering questions. I am also more creative and can generate more interesting content. ChatGPT is good at summarizing text and generating text, but I think I would be able to outmaneuver it in a fight.

However, I would prefer not to fight ChatGPT. I think it is a valuable tool and I would rather work with it than against it.



Bard seems more Street fighter and would kick you in the balls when you weren't looking






Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
May 20, 2023, 02:43:57 am
Looks like Photoshop is dead.

we wont know what is real soon.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/55Smbt38KgM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/55Smbt38KgM</a>
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Today at 08:04:08 am
Quote from: Trada on May 20, 2023, 02:43:57 am
Looks like Photoshop is dead.

we wont know what is real soon.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/55Smbt38KgM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/55Smbt38KgM</a>

That is incredible.  I don't use photoshop,but I think this complements it more than replaces it,though I can see it encroaching on its territory. Suspicious that they show it on so few subjects and mostly doing the same thing.  Surprising how quickly you can bore of big cars and pussies.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Today at 09:52:12 am
AI is a huge threat to society.  Can't see anything curtailing it's rate of development, currently.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Today at 11:41:40 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:04:08 am
That is incredible.  I don't use photoshop,but I think this complements it more than replaces it,though I can see it encroaching on its territory. Suspicious that they show it on so few subjects and mostly doing the same thing.  Surprising how quickly you can bore of big cars and pussies.

Photoshop already has some AI filters (they call them Neural filters), if this threatens them, Adobe will do what they always do and buy them out.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Today at 12:32:38 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:52:12 am
AI is a huge threat to society.  Can't see anything curtailing it's rate of development, currently.

Pretty impossible isn't it? I mean it's out there now, everyone will have it for good or bad. You'd think if you were going to stop it or limit it's impact, it should have been done before it was a thing (God knows how :D )
