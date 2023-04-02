I got it to rewrite "You'll never walk alone in the style of Karl Marx
When thou dost journey through the storm and strife,
The chains of oppression weigh heavy on thy life,
For the ruling class, they seek to keep thee down,
To grind thee into dust and steal thy crown.
Their false promises of hope and light,
Are but the illusions of a corrupt might,
For in this world, the rich get richer still,
And the poor are left to suffer at their will.
Thou art but a pawn in their game of greed,
A mere tool to be exploited at their need,
So do not trust their lies and deceit,
For they will only lead thee to defeat.
Thou shalt never walk alone, my comrade, my friend,
For the ruling class seeks to crush and bend,
But do not lose heart in this endless fight,
For together, we shall rise and unite.
Hold fast to the strength of thy spirit true,
And with solidarity, we shall see this through,
For in the struggle, there is hope yet found,
And in the face of oppression, we shall stand our ground.
Thou shalt never walk alone, my comrade, my kin,
For in the cause of justice, we shall surely win,
And though the path be rough, and the journey long,
Together, we shall sing the battle song.
you can have so much fun with it Ive got a couple of stories going at the mo, that I get it to write a few chapters each day for me to read. My time-travelled one took a bit of a twist when they find a stone tablet with Jesus's name on it and decided to meet him and he's a total dick, I didn't expect that twist.
And a wartime alternative history story when the actress Hedy Lamarr (inventor of the basics of blue tooth and WI fi) teams up with Alan Turing to defeat the Germans with the technology they invent.