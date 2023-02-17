« previous next »
I went Route 1 with it

I asked if my ex wife(insert her name and town) was a slut

It told me off saying I shouldn't belittle people and be rude

Yes, I can that juvenile when I'm bored
I've subscribed. It's probably saved me as much time this morning alone as it is costing me for a month.
Ditto yesterday.  I can imagine I won't use it again for a week, but it's a bargain at the moment.
I can probably do similar with the free version , but it's offline quite often now.

Googling the results would work but definitely takes longer for some cases.
It's crazy how good it is with code. I wrote a plugin for Counter Strike: Global Offensive years ago, the plugin is written in a niche language called SoucePawn (which admittedly is close to C) and ChatGBT wrote a huge essay explaining what the code does in plain English. I struggled myself to work out what I'd written so was flabbergasted, it's going to be amazing for documenting code for clients.

Does the paid version allow for larger submissions?
Quote from: Kashinoda on February 24, 2023, 01:57:38 pm
It's crazy how good it is with code. I wrote a plugin for Counter Strike: Global Offensive years ago, the plugin is written in a niche language called SoucePawn (which admittedly is close to C) and ChatGBT wrote a huge essay explaining what the code does in plain English. I struggled myself to work out what I'd written so was flabbergasted, it's going to be amazing for documenting code for clients.

Does the paid version allow for larger submissions?
I didn't know there was a quota on size. If you've got something too big (ooo err, let's see chatgpt reply in the style of kenneth williams) , post it here or PM it and I'll pop it in for you (double entdre day for me).

--edit-- I signed up for availability as about 50% of the time it was too busy , that might die off as more people subscribe and less people play but I doubt it.  It definitely seems quicker on paid too.

Does anyone have much experience with Dall-E?  I must have fucked up before as I could login with just google this time.
What I'd like to do is take the faces of my family and pop them into the nighthawk by edward hopper, just wondering if I can upload images for it to do that, and where I even start.
Oooooooookkkkkkkkay


Now theyve managed to read someones mind



Showed people a picture and managed to recreate it by fMRI

Wow (not yet peer previewed mind)

https://sites.google.com/view/stablediffusion-with-brain/

Were so toast
Stable Diffusion is great, is free to download and there are a million models and extensions for it :)

Guide here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHaL56P6f5M&t=0s
Quote from: TepidT2O on March  3, 2023, 10:44:30 pm
Oooooooookkkkkkkkay


Now they’ve managed to read someone’s mind…



Showed people a picture and managed to recreate it by fMRI

Wow (not yet peer previewed mind)…

https://sites.google.com/view/stablediffusion-with-brain/

We’re so toast

They bear no resemblance to the images that are normally in my mind!

--edit-- is it bear , or bare? I really don't know!
I'm trying to get chatGPT to list all countries, that have all five vowels in and where the country is only one word (eg not Dominican Repbublic).  It's failing badly, keeps listing ones without all five vowels, even when asked to check its results.
Quote from: PaulF on March  7, 2023, 06:12:12 am
They bear no resemblance to the images that are normally in my mind!

--edit-- is it bear , or bare? I really don't know!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RqCPYlJYAJg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RqCPYlJYAJg</a>
Brilliant scene from a brilliant film.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/12/opinion/chatbots-artificial-intelligence-future-weirdness.html#commentsContainer

Quote
In a 2022 survey, A.I. experts were asked, What probability do you put on human inability to control future advanced A.I. systems causing human extinction or similarly permanent and severe disempowerment of the human species? The median reply was 10 percent.

I find that hard to fathom, even though I have spoken to many who put that probability even higher. Would you work on a technology you thought had a 10 percent chance of wiping out humanity?

Fascinating comment piece on AI development. Its putting across many concerns I have. The comments section shows exactly how people are underestimating its impact.
I've worked in oil and gas. So yes :(
Fucking hell, I'm going Plus now ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N4sDzidCudQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N4sDzidCudQ</a>
Quote from: thejbs on March 13, 2023, 09:30:49 am
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/12/opinion/chatbots-artificial-intelligence-future-weirdness.html#commentsContainer

Fascinating comment piece on AI development. Its putting across many concerns I have. The comments section shows exactly how people are underestimating its impact.

I work in this field, although not as advanced as Chat GPT type systems, and while I agree people are underestimating impact in some respects, I think the idea that it will cause human extinction is absolute nonsense. There are loads of "AI experts" who say all sorts of bollocks to make headlines. My LinkedIn is full of these chancers.

We're a long way from AI replacing humans in the vast majority of working situations for a whole host of reasons. And this is before the EU legislate for use of AI, which I think we're expecting to see later this year.
I'm trying to get a niche web service working in a SAP program. It is of no help. My job is safe ;D
Quote from: Kashinoda on March 16, 2023, 05:37:51 pm
Fucking hell, I'm going Plus now ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N4sDzidCudQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N4sDzidCudQ</a>

I'd be more impressed if it spun up a Time-series Database (Say InfluxDB) and created a k6 dashboard instance (it knows you're using AWS) using the default k6 dashboard you can get from the marketplace.

When you run k6 you can output to InfluxDB and then add that as a Data Source in Grafana.

Not sure why it's doing the sleep either, but then again I suppose it's not performance testing, but why wait?

The is probably great for creating basic frameworks, but the real complexity and hard work comes with changing requirements, interfaces, external requirements, internal requirements and business change.

Not sure how you can replace that at present as there is a lot of stuff that might seem 'right' but won't solve the issues being created externally. Plenty of examples of stuff that shifts scope/changes/is affected by external changes and even stuff like business models, legal modles, country laws, regional laws, change of purpose and the like.

I guess you'd have to plug in all that kind of stuff which is outside the scope of IT.

Then you have the different areas involved; not just devs, but support, QA, Testing, Data Analysis, Platform, Business and the like.

Interesting though, but any good book could give you an example of that terraform, k6 and the app.


The other thing it would need for best practice would be the ability to scrape the latest specs of changing models in Cloud Providers or other Providers (like github, circle, docker etc.) and implement the automatic maintenance of those areas. When you have an outdated model (Maybe due to new ideas in the arena or security concerns etc.) then the real challenge would be to implement the whole new paradigm without breaking the original intention of the original code. That could be exponential and, indeed, is a concern with any IT organisation - would this be able to get involved with auto deployments and what is the effect of it breaking code - it's AI ability is only as good as the information it receives and there are a ton of different inputs - over the last 15 years I've probably used around 200+ tools and use 40-50 on a weekly basis. It would have to keep up with all that and more importantly the interactions between the toolsets, not to mention errors in code and misconfiguration

This again could be exponential if the tool sets you are using are also being updated by AIs.

Going to be bonkers supporting anything in the future. You'd probably need a seperate use-case problem solving AI just to handle the mismatches and wrongly handled protocols.
one thing i dont understand is why they create AI robots in the likeness of humans give them human like "skin".  couldnt they ,erm, start harvesting us for our skin as its something they will come to understand that they need. we are fucked     :o
Chat-GPT Pretended To Be Blind and Tricked a Human into Solving a CAPTCHA

https://gizmodo.com/gpt4-open-ai-chatbot-task-rabbit-chatgpt-1850227471
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 17, 2023, 02:25:45 pm
I'm trying to get a niche web service working in a SAP program. It is of no help. My job is safe ;D
Even AI doesn't want to touch SAP!
So Nvidia released a BETA of one of their Ai's, landscape generator. my expert drawing on the left, Ai interpretation on right, took about 12 seconds




https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/studio/canvas/
