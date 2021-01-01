« previous next »
Offline simpleman

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:19:39 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:58:56 am
Yeah, totally. But I think thats a speed bump rather than a brick wall. Itll overcome that with a bit of time. The scariest thing for me is that it can recreate realistic instrumentation in a way that I have to work really hard at. Strings, in particular, take up a lot of my time and effort.

Im just kinda bummed out that this is a focus for AI development. For a lot of creatives, the artsy, personal side of their work is supported by the commercial stuff that gets you a steady income. I guess because its box-office. This will pull more headlines than an AI that screens through health data or does something more useful, but mundane.

There are ways that AI could be made to help creatives, rather than make the obsolete, while still be profitable. Id happily pay subscriptions for an advanced AI RAW photo editor. It would free up more of my creative time. At the moment, there are no good ones.

Ive spoken to others who think Im being a doomsayer. They said the same when photoshop/digital cameras/DAWs came along etc but this is massively different. It isnt just a tool to help things become easier. If youre creating a final product it doesnt leave room for the artist.
We've seen a similar progression already with music. The landscape changed when more tech got introduced. It became easier for people to generate music from their bedrooms with no skills with physical musical instruments. Their skills lay in their creativity and a good ear (...to some!).  This will probably have a similar effect, but it may make music too sterile.  There's beauty in imperfection and in the rawness of new instrumental musical talent.  It may just become another genre in music.  I'm not sure AI will be able to provide the emotional connection behind the music that a lot of people, myself included, love.

I agree with you though.  Why can't they focus on the mundane shit we loathe not the stuff that brings us joy and love in creating!
Offline PaulF

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:40:41 am »
Can you get it to do the strings bit while you do the others?
I suppose the problem is the required 'quality'.
For example the stock photos of say "people round a boardroom table looking really excited at a powerpoint".  You could easily spend a day setting the shot up, styling the hair, choosing the clothes perfecting the lighting , getting a great power point up . Perfect sized table . A really good shot.
And charge, well a decent amount.
But for what it's going to be used for , a free image that fulfills the basic criteria is more than good enough.
As an analogy, good food (or wine) is pretty much wasted on my as I don't have the palette to appreciate it.  A £20 decently cooked meal and a £200 super chef created one are more or less the same to me.
Offline thejbs

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:56:10 am »
The shot in your hypothetical will take time and, usually, personal expense. The people in it will be paid. The photographer or photography studio will take that financial burden knowing they can get 5-10 years of small, accumulative passive income from it. Theres often no big pay day for most stock - especially after Getty etc get their cream off the top. AI will be able to do that without the photographer, models or any crew. Getty/google or whoever will be free to undercut any humans still making stock and still make more money.

As it gets more sophisticated, the more of the industry it will consume. Celebrities may, and doubtless will, take advantage of AI to do promo shoots for them. Ad work where they no longer have to spend a half day on a photoshoot but instead license their AI likeness.

For your music question, if it was a tool that did it, it would certainly help, but maybe remove some of the satisfaction- not all hard work is a chore if there is a payoff at the end. Its kind of like our competition with city - the feeling that no matter how hard the team compete, Its not a fair fight.

Even the hum a melody bits would be a help. But that has not been the focus of AI. Theyre focusing on creating standalone, complete music.
Offline PaulF

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #83 on: Today at 11:22:42 am »
how long before we see an AI generated film. Not just CGI, the script, the score, everything.
Maybe the Oscars will have a category for best film not made by humans.
Online rob1966

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:43:10 pm »
How long until AI decides we don't need humans anymore?
Online Elmo!

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:52:06 pm »
Don't let it scrape the text from the main board and the transfer thread, it will quickly deem humans to be not worthy and a menace to the world.
