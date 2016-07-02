Poll

RobbieRedman (Bob Paisley)
2 (16.7%)
vivabobbygraham (Bill Shankly)
4 (33.3%)
Betty Blue (Jock Stein)
4 (33.3%)
JordanTremenderson (Tony Pulis)
2 (16.7%)

Total Members Voted: 12

Voting closed: Yesterday at 05:08:44 pm

Diamond Anniversary Draft - WILD CARD

Diamond Anniversary Draft - WILD CARD
December 12, 2022, 05:06:54 pm
Please rank the teams in order of who you think are the best.

Remember, we are voting which teams are the best in terms of being the best constructed team in line with the chosen manager's philosophy, player styles and tactics. NOT 'the team with the greatest 11 players'. Well-chosen players and tactics that execute the manager's philosophy the best should be valued more than a team full of big names that don't.

For example:

1st: Manager A
2nd: Manager B
3rd: Manager C
4th: Manager D
Wildcard entry into final

RobbieRedman (Bob Paisley)


Manager profile, player styles and team tactics


"It's not about the long ball or the short ball, it's about the right ball."
Bob Paisley



My team is built on these principles, intelligent, skilful and had working players but those that would have a great chemistry with each other.


I wanted some Premiership proven quality  Keane, Bergkamp, Ljungberg, Schmeichel & Ferdinand would all suit a Bob team really well, all having the class and football intelligence.


Baresi & Ferdinand, in for Hansen & Lawrenson, probably just as many medals as our lads if not more, both without question world class and able to provide the quality in passing and control of the game.


Jankoluvski & Thuram; two great full backs that would live up to the great levels that Neal & Kennedy showed.


Iniesta & Ljungberg again enough quality to mirror the world class attributes of Whelan & Lee; versatility in midfield, focused on passing and moving and finding angles other teams only dream off.


Keane & Kroos, tough and silky, Souness, McDermott & Lee, whichever combo from Bobs time; these two have proven at the highest level they can command a 4 man midfield with between them all the attributes Bobs central pairings always had.


Bergkamp plays the latter Dalglish role, Ronaldo in for Rush. The era selected for Ronaldo was in his younger years and more suited to the extra work needed to be put in, as Rush would. However, the one luxury player perhaps in a team, Ronaldo is undoubtedly the worlds finest finisher of all time and he was the only choice available to replace my idol for many year Rushie and can easily be accommodated thanks to the precise and accurate selections elsewhere.


Schmeichel in for Brucie, charismatic style, occasional blooper but overall a born winner. The finest we have seen in 1 on 1 situations.
[close]

vivabobbygraham (Bill Shankly)


Manager profile, player styles and team tactics
Clemence>Jennings You can't better Clemence in my view. Englands greatest, maybe Banks runs him close. So, Pat was similar for the Irish. Similar in stature, agility, shot saver, hairstyle, everything except the conk

Carlos Alberto> Chris Lawler. Marauding full backs with an eye for goal. Chrissie was so underrated. Carlos is an upgrade of course but I saw Lawler score a similar goal in the derby as the world cup wonder goal in 70 from Carlos. Lawler would have done that for Brasil.

Ron Yeats>Jack Charlton. Bill moved away from the big stopper after Larry Lloyd left but Rowdy was his pride and joy. 'Come and have a walk round him' said the great man when Ron was introduced to the press on signing from Scotland somewhere. Big Jack was similar if a bit more gangly. Hard as nails the pair of them.

Alessandro Nesta> The mighty Emlyn. Brothers from another mother.  Double European cup winners, tenacious, skilful, great footballers, brilliant defenders but brought the ball out of defence to start attacks

Gerry Byrne>Andy Robertson. Dogged, determined full backs asked or gave no quarter. Gerry Byrne played 87 minutes of the FA Cup final in 65 with a broken collarbone. Robbo would have done that...and a broken leg. No subs. Fellow Scot to the great man. I rest my case

Thiago Alcantara>Peter Cormack. 'Twinkle toes' Peter Cormack was the 'final piece in the jigsaw' when Shanks signed him in 72. 2 league titles, the fa cup and uefa followed. A playmaker, he made that early 70's side tick. Skinny, diminutive but loved a tackle, Shanks loved Peter, another fellow Scot. How he would have adored Thiago

Tommy Smith>Claude Makelele. Early to late 60's Tommy played in midfield, Shanks put him in when he was 18 and he never came out, paying in a variety of positions. He was a destroyer, fearsome, but his skills as a footballer were vastly underrated. Shanks said 'Tommy wasn't born, he was quarried.' Claude is my favourite 6. He would have marshalled a Shankly team from there. Bill liked the double  pivot. Used it a lot. Stevenson/Strong a prime example of his 60's side. Smith/Stevenson another pair. He would have his two wide midfielders as wingers. 442 became 424. He took that from Ajax. Paisley carried on this tradition. Thiago and Claude would have been perfect

Salah>Cally/Brian Hall. Some might think this is a stretch. But Mo's best years for us is wide right, exactly where Cally played. Cally/Hall was more industrious, would drop into midfield and play right mid but still wide. Mo' can do that in his sleep. Shanks demanded a lot from his wide players, they'd cheat and play both roles. Mo's football nous would have been perfect for Bill in a 424 with the added bonus of goals. How else can you compare the longest serving player in the clubs history with arguably, by the time he's finished, our greatest ever player.? I just did!

Cruyff>Thompson/Heighway Yes, wide left for Johan in this Shankly team in similar mode to Thommo and Stevie. Cruyff loved Shankly, his football philosophy, his personality, his Liverpool. He'd have loved to have played for Liverpool in front of the kop. He said so, it was on the wall of Melwood "Theres not one club in the world so united with the fans. I sat there watching the Liverpool fans and they sent shivers down my spine. A mass of 40,000 became one force behind their team"

Keegan/Toshack>Suarez/Lewandowski. Nuff said

I finish with these quotes that fit aptly with the Shankly philosophy and were at the forefront of my thinking when drafting this team...

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Had Napoleon had that idea he would have conquered the bloody world. I wanted Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in.

A football team is like a piano. You need eight men to carry it and three who can play the damn thing.

Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass. It is terribly simple.

For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting
the other side.

The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life.
[close]

Betty Blue (Jock Stein)


Manager profile, player styles and team tactics
Jock Stein's Lisbon Lions -
I think it is important to win a match, but I think what is even more important is the manner in which you win.

I am now going to tell him (Herrera) how Celtic will be the first team to bring the European Cup back to Britain. But it will not help him in any manner, shape or form: we are going to attack as we have never attacked before. Cups are not won by individuals, but by men in a team who put their club before personal prestige. I am lucky  I have the players who do just that for Celtic.

If youre ever going to win the European Cup, then this is the day and this is the place. But we dont just want to win this cup, we want to do it playing good football  to make neutrals glad weve won it, glad to remember how we did it. (his pre-match talk to the players before the 1967 final)

There is not a prouder man on Gods Earth than me at this moment. Winning was important, aye, but it was the way that we have won that has filled me with satisfaction. We did it by playing football. Pure, beautiful, inventive football. There was not a negative thought in our heads. Inter played right into our hands; its so sad to see such gifted players shackled by a system that restricts their freedom to think and to act. Our fans would never accept that sort of sterile approach. Our objective is always to try to win with style.



The Original


Iker Casillas SPA (08-12) >>>> Ronnie Simpson
- According to Billy McNeill, "Ronnie was as much a footballer as he was a goalkeeper." Well known for his aerial ability, shot stopping, and comfort with the ball at his feet. All of which Iker was tops at. At 5ft 10 Ronnie was fairly short for the era as well as possessing a slender build, not dissimilar to Iker who at 6ft wasn't the tallest for a modern day keeper and had a similarly slight build.

Eric Gerets BEL (85-89) >>>> Jim Craig
- Craig was a classic all rounder with his heart on his sleeve. Nothing to shout about, but Jock trusted him to get forward when needed and he knew how to defend too. Gerets, though obviously a higher calibre player, had similar attributes being a well balanced defender/attacker who fought every second he was on the field.

Fabio Cannavaro ITA (02-06) >>>> Billy McNeill
- The big captain McNeill was the heart of Jock's side. A hard as nails bastard who played as the team's stopper. Cannavaro has led his nation to World Cup glory, and has that nasty bastard Italian grit in him. A perfect fit.

Roberto Ayala ARG (00-04) >>>> John Clark
- Clark was the team's sweeper. Unlike the sweepers of the 70/80s, the role in those days was less about entering the opponent's half and more about complimenting the role of the stopper and literally sweeping up anything that got through McNeill. While offering some good forward passing as a bonus. Ayala would relish this role.

Roberto Carlos BRA (98-02) >>>> Tommy Gemmell
- Gemmell was one of Jock's great secret weapons. In the 1967 European Cup final his attacking runs put the Italians into disarray. Scoring the breakthrough goal that put them on level terms on the night in question. Roberto Carlos spent over a decade doing just that at every level of football.

Johan Neeskens HOL (70-74) >>>> Bobby Murdoch
- Murdoch was a box-to-box midfielder who could do everything. Passing, tackling, scoring. He was both the engine and the midfield conductor for that Celtic side. Neeskens was everything and more of that for the Dutch.

Paul Breitner GER (78-82) >>>> Bertie Auld
- Auld was a converted left sided winger, who Jock moulded into a lethal weapon in the heart of midfield. Known for powering in shots from anywhere outside the box, bossing the centre of the pitch with his physical presence, while still enjoying forays up the left side of the field when the mood took him. As an attacking left back who later moved to a midfield general role with a net-bursting shot, Breitner is a dream replacement here.

George Best NIR (67-71) >>>> Jimmy Johnstone
- By all accounts, Johnstone was one of the most electric players of the period. A dribbling master, utterly unpredictable and capable of moments of magic that could turn a game upside down. Sound like anyone to you? Best and him could have been two peas in a pod.

John Barnes ENG (87-91) >>>> Bobbie Lennox
- Lennox was often overlooked because of how eye catching Johnstone was on the other flank, but the likes of Di Stefano and B. Charlton held him in the highest regard. He was more of your classic winger, who dribbled at great speed down the left flank and created havoc against any team he faced. I'm sure Jock would gladly take Barnes in this role.

Denis Law SCO (63-67) >>>> Willie Wallace
- Wallace was the more versatile of the front two. Both a creator and a chance taker himself. He was well known for blasting shots in from 25-30 yards out with both feet, dominating in the air and carving out chances for those around him. Law had all this and more to his game. Got to admit I'd never watched footage of him play until this draft and my jaw dropped. For a manc, he was pretty darn good.

John Aldridge IRE (87-91) >>>> Stevie Chalmers
- Chalmers was the archetypal goal poacher. Always knew where to be and when, and rarely wasted a chance. Many of his goals also came from headers with the incredible service supplied by Lennox and Johnstone. Aldridge was a dynamo both on the ground and in the air, and would surely be in his element with not only his buddy Barnes but Best supplying the ammunition.

So that's it. I tried not only to pick players who fit with their Lisbon Lion counterparts and could compliment one another on the pitch. But also ones who fit with Jock's footballing philosophy. The kind of players who would relish the freedom that he gave his players to attack attack attack. Those who had heart and fight in them, who were winners themselves and would die for the shirt if called upon just as his players did in 1967.
[close]

JordanTremenderson (Tony Pulis)


Manager profile, player styles and team tactics
[close]


Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft - WILD CARD
Yesterday at 07:51:33 am
Went for Bobby because Im terrified of him.
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft - WILD CARD
Yesterday at 12:16:52 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 07:51:33 am
Went for Bobby because Im terrified of him.
;D

for bettys sake, i too voted for bobby
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft - WILD CARD
Yesterday at 12:18:26 pm
I voted for Bobby too

There you go Bobby, now you know the three who did you can work out who didn't and attack them.
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft - WILD CARD
Yesterday at 02:38:40 pm
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft - WILD CARD
Yesterday at 04:44:30 pm
Voted for myself but all the other 3 teams are strong and worthy finalists.

If Bettys team played Bobbys that could be a 5-5 draw

hopefully we get a winner in the remaining minutes and no penalties

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft - WILD CARD
Yesterday at 06:29:06 pm
Please put Bobby through. I had my fun building the side. I'm happy to bow out now.
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft - WILD CARD
Yesterday at 06:57:25 pm
You're just worried your penalty takes will bottle it Betts.  :D
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft - WILD CARD
Today at 02:13:40 am
I didn't vote but I would have gone Jordan as he's true to the philosophy of the Pulis. I'm off the radar for a bit. You're a gang of c*nts but I wouldn't let anybody else say that. BB is a good egg if a little patronising and should go through as Bill did not countenance that way of deciding a game.

"ey, if they cannae win a game of footba in 90 minutes, then they should be thrown in jail. They should be up the road. They're a menace. Footba is not a matter of life and death, it's more important than that, Bobby"

He said that to me one night outside the Arkles after standing on the kop and watching Liverpool draw 1-1 with Coventry managed by Gordon Milne.



That's me on the left...
