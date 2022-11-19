Manager profile, player styles and team tactics



The Original





Iker Casillas

Eric Gerets

Fabio Cannavaro

Roberto Ayala

Roberto Carlos

Johan Neeskens

George Best

John Barnes

Denis Law

John Aldridge

I think it is important to win a match, but I think what is even more important is the manner in which you win.I am now going to tell him (Herrera) how Celtic will be the first team to bring the European Cup back to Britain. But it will not help him in any manner, shape or form: we are going to attack as we have never attacked before. Cups are not won by individuals, but by men in a team who put their club before personal prestige. I am lucky  I have the players who do just that for Celtic.If youre ever going to win the European Cup, then this is the day and this is the place. But we dont just want to win this cup, we want to do it playing good football  to make neutrals glad weve won it, glad to remember how we did it. (his pre-match talk to the players before the 1967 final)There is not a prouder man on Gods Earth than me at this moment. Winning was important, aye, but it was the way that we have won that has filled me with satisfaction. We did it by playing football. Pure, beautiful, inventive football. There was not a negative thought in our heads. Inter played right into our hands; its so sad to see such gifted players shackled by a system that restricts their freedom to think and to act. Our fans would never accept that sort of sterile approach. Our objective is always to try to win with style.- According to Billy McNeill, "Ronnie was as much a footballer as he was a goalkeeper." Well known for his aerial ability, shot stopping, and comfort with the ball at his feet. All of which Iker was tops at. At 5ft 10 Ronnie was fairly short for the era as well as possessing a slender build, not dissimilar to Iker who at 6ft wasn't the tallest for a modern day keeper and had a similarly slight build.- Craig was a classic all rounder with his heart on his sleeve. Nothing to shout about, but Jock trusted him to get forward when needed and he knew how to defend too. Gerets, though obviously a higher calibre player, had similar attributes being a well balanced defender/attacker who fought every second he was on the field.- The big captain McNeill was the heart of Jock's side. A hard as nails bastard who played as the team's stopper. Cannavaro has led his nation to World Cup glory, and has that nasty bastard Italian grit in him. A perfect fit.- Clark was the team's sweeper. Unlike the sweepers of the 70/80s, the role in those days was less about entering the opponent's half and more about complimenting the role of the stopper and literally sweeping up anything that got through McNeill. While offering some good forward passing as a bonus. Ayala would relish this role.- Gemmell was one of Jock's great secret weapons. In the 1967 European Cup final his attacking runs put the Italians into disarray. Scoring the breakthrough goal that put them on level terms on the night in question. Roberto Carlos spent over a decade doing just that at every level of football.- Murdoch was a box-to-box midfielder who could do everything. Passing, tackling, scoring. He was both the engine and the midfield conductor for that Celtic side. Neeskens was everything and more of that for the Dutch.- Auld was a converted left sided winger, who Jock moulded into a lethal weapon in the heart of midfield. Known for powering in shots from anywhere outside the box, bossing the centre of the pitch with his physical presence, while still enjoying forays up the left side of the field when the mood took him. As an attacking left back who later moved to a midfield general role with a net-bursting shot, Breitner is a dream replacement here.- By all accounts, Johnstone was one of the most electric players of the period. A dribbling master, utterly unpredictable and capable of moments of magic that could turn a game upside down. Sound like anyone to you? Best and him could have been two peas in a pod.- Lennox was often overlooked because of how eye catching Johnstone was on the other flank, but the likes of Di Stefano and B. Charlton held him in the highest regard. He was more of your classic winger, who dribbled at great speed down the left flank and created havoc against any team he faced. I'm sure Jock would gladly take Barnes in this role.- Wallace was the more versatile of the front two. Both a creator and a chance taker himself. He was well known for blasting shots in from 25-30 yards out with both feet, dominating in the air and carving out chances for those around him. Law had all this and more to his game. Got to admit I'd never watched footage of him play until this draft and my jaw dropped. For a manc, he was pretty darn good.- Chalmers was the archetypal goal poacher. Always knew where to be and when, and rarely wasted a chance. Many of his goals also came from headers with the incredible service supplied by Lennox and Johnstone. Aldridge was a dynamo both on the ground and in the air, and would surely be in his element with not only his buddy Barnes but Best supplying the ammunition.So that's it. I tried not only to pick players who fit with their Lisbon Lion counterparts and could compliment one another on the pitch. But also ones who fit with Jock's footballing philosophy. The kind of players who would relish the freedom that he gave his players to attack attack attack. Those who had heart and fight in them, who were winners themselves and would die for the shirt if called upon just as his players did in 1967.