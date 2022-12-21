Mbappe is miles, miles, miles better than Owen was at his age IMO, and I don't think it's close either - at the end of the equivalent season when Owen turned 24 (which Mbappe just has), so 2002/03, he had just reached 102 league goals in 187 games, 16 European goals in 43 games (6 goals in 15 CL games and 10 goals in 27 UEFA cup matches) and 20 international goals (in about 49 matches). Mbappe, who has the rest of the season to then catch up, already has 147 goals in 197 games in the league, 34 CL goals in 50 games, and 36 goals in 66 games for France. And 6 months to put more on. He also has many, many more assists (Owen had 29 assists in the league, 2 in the CL, 1 in the UEFA, and 3 for England; Mbappe has got 63 in the league, 26 in the CL and 23 for France) as he is a much better all round player than Owen ever was.



The reason that Owen had such a short career had nothing to do with pace, and everything to do with injuries and poor career choices (going to Real when he did meaning he was never first properly first choice ) then picking a mid table Newcastle United to join (and then promptly lose almost 2 full seasons to injury with) meaning when he was fit enough to play in 07/08 (turning 29 mid season, so FIVE years older than Mbappe is today), they had just finished 13th the previous season and were bang average (their most creative players were Jonas Gutierrez, Danny Guthrie, Damien Duff and Shola Ameobi FFS) - so it wasn't the biggest surprise ever that he only managed 19 goals in 2 seasons. I don't see Mbappe being as stupid as Owen was re: club moves, or as being as unlucky as Owen was with injuries.



In terms of talent - he is already a more effective player than Ronaldinho ever was, and probably ditto Zidane. At the same age, Ronaldinho had just left PSG (where he helped them finish ... 11th), and had just started to win a first XI place for an decent Barcelona. Dinho was an absolute magician with the ball, but that doesn't mean that even if Mbappe continues to get better and better, that Mbappe won't be able to be considered as his equal, or better. Mane having a better "carreer" (when he is almost 7 years older - at his age he was still at Southampton) is laughable really - it is just a silly argument to compare an about to turn 31 year old, with a just turned 24 year old.



102 in 187 games vs 147 in 197 games in the league is not dissimilar considering the standard of the teams they were playing in.20 in 49 vs 36 in 66 in international games is not dissimilar given the standards of the teams.I see glaring similarities between them and do not think Owen would be far off the same numbers if he was surrounded by talent (Owen had the highest goals per game ratio during his time at Real Madrid but was out of favour with Madrid preferring their hero, Raul).Owen's major injuries came in 2005 and then 2006, at which point his pace and reliability went, so to separate out his pace and his injuries misses the point. After that point, he was far less effective. As for his move to Newcastle, Owen had wanted to return to Liverpool who had bid for him but Real Madrid rejected that bid in favour of a Newcastle side who had in the last four years only finished outside the top 5 once, with a 3rd, 4th and 5th place finish in 3 of the 4 prior years, and they spent a significant amount of money that summer, a lot more than Liverpool for example and were only 1 point behind us when Owen got injured having scored 7 in 11.I think overall you may be underestimating just how good Owen was early in his career and overrating Mbappe shown by your positioning of him ahead of Zidane and Ronaldinho. He simply has not got the talent to reach those levels, and is in reality exactly the sort of player to pick up similar injuries to Owen. Think about the injuries sustained by sprinters, and how they tend to peak far before they turn 30.South American's will always tend to reach their career peak clubs later as they need to come over to Europe first and make an impression. And you were understating his position at that point. After the world cup in 2002 until around 2006, Ronaldinho was considered one of the best player in the world, hitting his pomp at the age of 24.As for the Mane comparison, it was just a benchmark to say, Mane has not had the most successful career ever, and Mbappe currently lags behind him. Obviously he will overtake him eventually given the time he has left, but that is some way off what the likes of Ronaldinho, Zidane, Kaka and Henry won.I'm by no means saying he is a bad player, he is certainly top 10 in the world, but he has not shown himself to be the outright best by any means, and he is well off being considered in a conversation with the all-time greats.