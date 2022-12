I wonder if he will ever leave PSG, there's always a price that becomes impossible to ignore. It appeared Mbappe was determined to leave last season but all it meant was that his wage was pushed higher. If you ask me what breaks first - Mbappe's desire to become a legend of club football or the Qataris willingness to throw more money at the most integral part of their sportswashing project, then I know which one I'm choosing. While they want him this much I can't see him going anywhere.