Yes Messi, Ronaldo and more recently Haaland steamroll other teams but they also are tested on a regular basis cos they play in a more competitive league. I don't think he's world class, he has the potential to be world class - that I agree with, the guy is a really good player - the only reason this conversation is happening is cos he played in a quality team that won the world cup in 2018 - his goals and assists in the French league don't hold as much weight, Messi score a hat-tricks against Real Madrid when he was 20 yr old and at 23 yr old Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or. How old is Mbappe again?



Mbappe has had multiple seasons as good as Ronaldo's best season when he won the ballon d'or (and better than every other season he had had) - at the age of 23 Ronaldo had scored about 80 league goals and 14 european goals, and 21 international goals (3 at a Euros, 1 at a World Cup). At the same age Mbappe has 147 league goals, 40 CL goals; and now 36 international (with 12 at world cups).And this whole rubbish about him playing in a "farmers league" meaning his records don't count is stupid - he has consistently outshone Neymar for the past 5-6 seasons when playing with him, he far outshone Messi last year and this year it's been close (last year Messi got just 6 goals and 14 assists in Ligue 1 and 5 goals/0 assists in the CL; this year it's more with 7 and 10 in the league and 4/4 in the CL- but Mbappe the same 2 years had 28 goals and 17 assists in the league and 6/4 in the CL, and this year 12 and 2, and 7/3 in the CL). If you don't consider him as world class *today* then you can't count Messi or Neymar in the conversation for that very reason.Messi scoring a hat trick against a Real Madrid team who were terrible doesn't hold much weight for me I'm afraid - that year Real Madrid only just beat Olympiacos to win their CL group and then lost to a very poor Roma side immediately in the Last 16.And if we look at CL titles - there are nowadays more strong teams in the competition than a decade ago, and PSGs overall team outside their attack is really not great - especially if you compare it to the Barcelona teams that Messi won it with (having the likes of Pique/Puyol/Alba/Alves/Xavi/Busquets/Iniesta/Villa/Eto'o/Suarez/Neymar/Ronaldinho vs the likes of Marquinhos/Hakimi/Veratti/Vitinha/Sarrabia/Florenzi/Paredes/Herrera as the team mates outside of MEssi/Neymar getting the most minutes says it all). Not to say it isn't important, and that they aren't chokers - they are, but it seems unfair to hold it against him specifically at the age he is, as a reason he "isn't world class"