Author Topic: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is  (Read 9419 times)

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #200 on: Today at 10:01:00 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:43:35 am
Truth is it is very hard to say he is better than Lewandowski, Benzema, Salah or Haaland until he does it regularly in a top league.

Lewandowski, Benzema and Salah sure.

Haaland? He's won a couple of trophies in Austria, the German Cup and nothing else. Just their domestic trophies has Mbappe at a higher level but then...he's been the talisman as his country has won the World Cup, lost another final on penalties, won the Golden Boot, best young player, Silver Ball and he's already the 6th highest goal scorer in WC history and almost guaranteed to smash that record in four years. Haaland has a long, long way to go before he can sensibly be spoken about at the same level.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #201 on: Today at 10:25:55 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:48:08 am
So penalties don't count...? If we got to the CL Final and Mo did the same thing, a proper quality finish, two absolutely clutch penalties late on in normal and then extra time and THEN scores the first in the shootout....and not much else, even if we went on to lose we'd be talking about it as one of the all time great CL Final performances.

Its actually a little staggering to me that people are genuinely, with no hint of irony, essentially going 'Apart from the hat trick in the WC Final he didn't do much'.

That horrible feeling of having to 100% agree with lobo.

Hope it never happens again.

Apart from scoring a hattrick in the World Cup final, what else did he do!!
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #202 on: Today at 10:42:41 am »
Playing out wide he needs his team mates to get him into the game. Just thinking my that if in a big game for us, Mo was quiet but slotted two pressure penalties and came up with a quality third how many of us would be saying he was largely anonymous?
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #203 on: Today at 10:45:35 am »
Sometimes people can't look past their own personal bitterness towards players that don't play for our club. Seen it loads in the Messi thread too.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #204 on: Today at 12:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Yesterday at 04:24:25 pm
Out of the last 20 European Cup and Europa League competitions, Spanish clubs have won 12 of them. Not too shabby for a shit league.

About 8 of them belong to Real and the rest to Sevilla in the Europa League.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #205 on: Today at 01:38:02 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 10:01:00 am
Lewandowski, Benzema and Salah sure.

Haaland? He's won a couple of trophies in Austria, the German Cup and nothing else. Just their domestic trophies has Mbappe at a higher level

Was Dwight Yorke better than Robbie Fowler? I don't disagree that Mbappe is better than Haaland, but I don't think their domestic trophies are relevant.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #206 on: Today at 01:38:33 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:40:29 pm
About 8 of them belong to Real and the rest to Sevilla in the Europa League.

Which is a lot better than English clubs.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #207 on: Today at 01:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 01:38:33 pm
Which is a lot better than English clubs.

Which is better to watch the premier league or la liga?
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #208 on: Today at 02:06:41 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:51:25 pm
Which is better to watch the premier league or la liga?

That doesn't prove anything.

If I say La Liga, you say I'm wrong. ;D

You said it was a shit league. It clearly isn't when the only measurable thing there is available shows the clubs in Spain are better than the clubs elsewhere.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #209 on: Today at 02:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 02:06:41 pm
That doesn't prove anything.

If I say La Liga, you say I'm wrong. ;D

You said it was a shit league. It clearly isn't when the only measurable thing there is available shows the clubs in Spain are better than the clubs elsewhere.

Wrong again Barnacles.

Since the 2004-05 season there has only been one team that has won the league not named Barcelona or Real Madrid and that was Atletico Madrid who won it twice in that period.

Since the 2004-05 season there have been five different teams who have won the league compared to the three teams in La Liga.

The Premier League wins, you lose.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #210 on: Today at 02:43:48 pm »
Quote from: kaz1983 on December 18, 2022, 11:56:14 pm
Yes Messi, Ronaldo and more recently Haaland steamroll other teams but they also are  tested on a regular basis cos they play in a more competitive league.  I don't think he's world class, he has the potential to be world class - that I agree with, the guy is a really good player - the only reason this conversation is happening is cos he played in a quality team that won the world cup in 2018 - his goals and assists in the French league don't hold as much weight, Messi score a hat-tricks against Real Madrid when he was 20 yr old and at 23 yr old Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or. How old is Mbappe again?

Mbappe has had multiple seasons as good as Ronaldo's best season when he won the ballon d'or (and better than every other season he had had) - at the age of 23 Ronaldo had scored about 80 league goals and 14 european goals, and 21 international goals (3 at a Euros, 1 at a World Cup).  At the same age Mbappe has 147 league goals, 40 CL goals; and now 36 international (with 12 at world cups). 

And this whole rubbish about him playing in a "farmers league" meaning his records don't count is stupid - he has consistently outshone Neymar for the past 5-6 seasons when playing with him, he far outshone Messi last year and this year it's been close (last year Messi got just 6 goals and 14 assists in Ligue 1 and 5 goals/0 assists in the CL; this year it's more with 7 and 10 in the league and 4/4 in the CL- but Mbappe the same 2 years had 28 goals and 17 assists in the league and 6/4 in the CL, and this year 12 and 2, and 7/3 in the CL).  If you don't consider him as world class  *today* then you can't count Messi or Neymar in the conversation for that very reason.

Messi scoring a hat trick against a Real Madrid team who were terrible doesn't hold much weight for me I'm afraid - that year Real Madrid only just beat Olympiacos to win their CL group and then lost to a very poor Roma side immediately in the Last 16. 

And if we look at CL titles - there are nowadays more strong teams in the competition than a decade ago, and PSGs overall team outside their attack is really not great - especially if you compare it to the Barcelona teams that Messi won it with (having the likes of Pique/Puyol/Alba/Alves/Xavi/Busquets/Iniesta/Villa/Eto'o/Suarez/Neymar/Ronaldinho vs the likes of Marquinhos/Hakimi/Veratti/Vitinha/Sarrabia/Florenzi/Paredes/Herrera as the team mates outside of MEssi/Neymar getting the most minutes says it all).  Not to say it isn't important, and that they aren't chokers - they are, but it seems unfair to hold it against him specifically at the age he is, as a reason he "isn't world class"
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #211 on: Today at 02:49:19 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:36:39 pm
Wrong again Barnacles.

Since the 2004-05 season there has only been one team that has won the league not named Barcelona or Real Madrid and that was Atletico Madrid who won it twice in that period.

Since the 2004-05 season there have been five different teams who have won the league compared to the three teams in La Liga.

The Premier League wins, you lose.
Haha, and you win a Richard Scudamore/Richard Masters half-and-half scarf.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #212 on: Today at 02:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:49:19 pm
Haha, and you win a Richard Scudamore/Richard Masters half-and-half scarf.

Thanks, much better than a Florentino Perez/Joan Laporta one  :)
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #213 on: Today at 02:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 03:41:35 pm
Theres a valid point about him not taking games by the scruff of the neck I think, seen that a couple of times this World Cup.  He did yesterday eventually, but it took most of the 90 minutes before it happened.  Contrast with Messi, who absolutely was not letting that game go.  Itll come I think  in fact yesterday probably marks him ascending to that god tier  but for everything else hes obviously totally got it.

Messi was not even in the top 3 Argentinian players for the first 60 mins to be fair - Di Maria was miles better, as was De Paul and Mac Allister. 
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #214 on: Today at 02:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:43:35 am
2 of them were penalties. The 2nd goal was incredible but he did nothing else all game.

Truth is it is very hard to say he is better than Lewandowski, Benzema, Salah or Haaland until he does it regularly in a top league.

The last argument is so tiresome, Haaland is scoring at a similar or better rate than he was in Germany an inferior league to Pl, if you think Mbappe wouldnt score bucketloads here or at City then I actually dont know what to say.

Given the fact hes proven himself countless times at the highest level(CL) since he was 18 he doesnt need to move to a top league to prove anything, hes already proven he can score against better teams than Aston Villa, Leeds, Everton, West Ham, in Europes premier competition.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #215 on: Today at 03:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 04:48:24 pm
Mbappe can score as many goals as he likes, and people can say hes only 23, but Messi was a better player than Mbappe at 23. Maradona too.

Messi at 23 vs Mbappe at 23 is far far closer than you are making it - Messi's brilliance was definitely elevated by the best club side ever put together (IMO) at that age - the only weak link of which was the goalie (you could easily make an argument that every single other starter of that team could be spoken of as one of the best 5-10 players in their position in the last 25 years - Alves/Pique/Puyol/Xavi/Iniesta/Busquets all definitely were, and Alba/Mascherano/Villa probably were close).

To compare Maradona at the same age (who had won 1 Argentinian league title and 1 Copa del rey by the age of 24 and was not bad in the 1982 WC) as being better than Mbappe at this age is laughable. 
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #216 on: Today at 03:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:02:01 pm
Messi at 23 vs Mbappe at 23 is far far closer than you are making it - Messi's brilliance was definitely elevated by the best club side ever put together (IMO) at that age - the only weak link of which was the goalie (you could easily make an argument that every single other starter of that team could be spoken of as one of the best 5-10 players in their position in the last 25 years - Alves/Pique/Puyol/Xavi/Iniesta/Busquets all definitely were, and Alba/Mascherano/Villa probably were close).

To compare Maradona at the same age (who had won 1 Argentinian league title and 1 Copa del rey by the age of 24 and was not bad in the 1982 WC) as being better than Mbappe at this age is laughable.

Pele had already won 2 world cups and 4 Ballon d'Or's by the time he was 23  ;D

But most of his games are in black and white, and what's cool about that.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #217 on: Today at 03:16:39 pm »
Given the choice, I'd take Thierry Henry at 23 than Mbappe at 23.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #218 on: Today at 03:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:12:28 pm
Pele had already won 2 world cups and 4 Ballon d'Or's by the time he was 23  ;D

But most of his games are in black and white, and what's cool about that.

He didn't 'win' any Ballon D'ors. He essentially got seven 'yeah you'd have won it if the award had been different when you were playing...soz'. (and it wasn't by the time he was 23...it was when he was 76 ;))
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #219 on: Today at 03:22:09 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 03:19:54 pm
He didn't 'win' any Ballon D'ors. He essentially got seven 'yeah you'd have won it if the award had been different when you were playing...soz'. (and it wasn't by the time he was 23...it was when he was 76 ;))

Ah well just the 2 world cups then to Messi's zero.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #220 on: Today at 03:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:22:09 pm
Ah well just the 2 world cups then to Messi's zero.

*Shrugs*

Just shows the foolishness that a player has to have won the WC to be considered truly great. Pele was getting help from all time greats like Garrincha, Didi, Nilton and Djalma Santos, Gilmar etc and Messi....I mean go and have a look at the Argentina squads from the 2006 and 2010 World Cups (before he was 23) to show the sort of level of player he was relying on.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #221 on: Today at 03:48:01 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 03:32:25 pm
*Shrugs*

Just shows the foolishness that a player has to have won the WC to be considered truly great. Pele was getting help from all time greats like Garrincha, Didi, Nilton and Djalma Santos, Gilmar etc and Messi....I mean go and have a look at the Argentina squads from the 2006 and 2010 World Cups (before he was 23) to show the sort of level of player he was relying on.

;D

Never said Messi needed to, just pointing out Pele won 2 world cups by the time he was 23, but going on your assumption we should say Messi had a big help with everything he won with Barca during his peak too?

Jokes aside though, I honestly think it's impossible to compare the two as others have said, different generations and all that, but those two are head and shoulders above Maradona etc for me, different level altogether which we may not see again for a long while.

Mbappe, Ronaldo, Maradona, Di Stefano, Cruyff, etc, etc all amazing but Messi and Pele where something different altogether.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #222 on: Today at 03:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:48:01 pm
;D

Never said Messi needed to, just pointing out Pele won 2 world cups by the time he was 23, but going on your assumption we should say Messi had a big help with everything he won with Barca during his peak too?

Jokes aside though, I honestly think it's impossible to compare the two as others have said, different generations and all that, but those two are head and shoulders above Maradona etc for me, different level altogether which we may not see again for a long while.

Mbappe, Ronaldo, Maradona, Di Stefano, Cruyff, etc, etc all amazing but Messi and Pele where something different altogether.

There's definitely something to be said for achieving greatness when not surrounded by other greatness, absolutely.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #223 on: Today at 03:56:44 pm »
I agree comparing is pointless. IMO you just know when a player is extra-special, an extra-rare standout. It's less about factual metrics (though they have their place as well, of course) and more about some indiefinable, intangible quality that they possess, a sort of super bossness they give out in waves.

Messi does; Maradonna did. Mbappe, so far, hasn't. For me anyway. I can't be any more precise than that
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #224 on: Today at 03:56:45 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 03:51:55 pm
There's definitely something to be said for achieving greatness when not surrounded by other greatness, absolutely.

You could use the same argument to argue against Messi though, surrounded by Xavi Iniesta Ronaldinho Henry Etoo Suarez Neymar Toure Busquets Alves Pique at Barcelona, in comparison to Maradona at Napoli who won 2 leagues not necessarily surrounded by players who would make top 20-30 list of players to play this game.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #225 on: Today at 04:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:12:28 pm
Pele had already won 2 world cups and 4 Ballon d'Or's by the time he was 23  ;D

But most of his games are in black and white, and what's cool about that.

Indeed - why did you think I didn't bring the actual GOAT up in this discussion ;)

Anyway, all I was trying to do is to show that people claiming that Maradona/Messi were better at the same age because of the league Mbappe plays in is weaker is erroneous, and that whilst Maradona and Messi got much better (and fairly quickly I would argue) that does not mean Mbappe should be completely discounted *in the future* for comparisons if he similarly improves - and right now, today, he is a strong contender for best player and for the Ballon D'or this year  (whether because Salah having a poorer season, Benzema being injured for the WC, or Messi being outshone for PSG as he is older)
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #226 on: Today at 04:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:56:45 pm
You could use the same argument to argue against Messi though, surrounded by Xavi Iniesta Ronaldinho Henry Etoo Suarez Neymar Toure Busquets Alves Pique at Barcelona, in comparison to Maradona at Napoli who won 2 leagues not necessarily surrounded by players who would make top 20-30 list of players to play this game.

Sure can, which is why Maradona is right up there with the greatest without achieving anything close to Messi.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #227 on: Today at 04:07:45 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:52:53 pm
Thanks, much better than a Florentino Perez/Joan Laporta one  :)
Hahaha
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #228 on: Today at 04:08:33 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:36:39 pm
Wrong again Barnacles.

Since the 2004-05 season there has only been one team that has won the league not named Barcelona or Real Madrid and that was Atletico Madrid who won it twice in that period.

Since the 2004-05 season there have been five different teams who have won the league compared to the three teams in La Liga.

The Premier League wins, you lose.

Since the 2004-05 season, there have been twelve different teams who have won the MLS compared to the five teams in the Premier League.


The MLS wins, you lose.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
