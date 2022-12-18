Im baffled people are so impressed by his game last night. He didnt do anything for 80 minutes. One great goal. Ok. Came to life when Argentinas legs had gone. Thats it. We dont expect people to score penalties now?



Im not saying Mbappe isnt a great player, but hes a great player like some of the other top 5 players in the world now. Hes not a candidat to be rated as a top player ever.



Yeah I'm not getting this 'best ever'. Two goals were pens. Yes he's very much top class but we were having this same conversation about Neymar a few years back and he's in the 'elite' tier but hasn't hit the stratosphere of the tier above.The goal and assist numbers are difficult with the French league having far too many teams to stat pad against (perhaps 4 competitive sides and the rest fall over). Likewise the new World Cup format with more teams - many of them at a standard below the elite sides - are going to give the all time scorer award up easily. It's a bit like Formula 1 having 24 races a season versus (and they keep adding more) versus the 10 races it used to be. The numbers go up and 'records are broken' which is great for sponsors who put their hand in their pockets to look good, but it isn't comparable. The proof, as it always is, will be in retrospect and what this French generation can do in the next couple of WCs, and whether that move to Madrid (or similar tier) finally comes off.