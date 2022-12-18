« previous next »
Kylian Mbappé. The best there is

The North Bank

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 03:30:39 am
Hes making his own history now, by the time he retires he ll be the top scorer in world cup history , hes got 12 in just 2 tournaments, equaled pele, 1 behnd messi , 3 behind brazil ronaldo and just 4 behind Klose who is nowhere near good enough to be the highest scorer ever. Though with teams playing 20 matches or whatever it is at the next world cup someone will probably come along and break mbappes record soon enough.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 05:08:26 am
I wonder if now that the world cup is over, Qatar will be more open to letting him leave PSG
kaz1983

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 07:40:08 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:08:26 am
I wonder if now that the world cup is over, Qatar will be more open to letting him leave PSG
Well if he does leave for a big club in a competitive league and dominates, then yes he's world class.
-Willo-

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 09:19:18 am
Scoring 3 penalties in the same game under that pressure, against Martinez who is maybe the best pen saver in the world, that was really impressive.

Scoring a hat trick in a WC Final and losing is cruel, but ultimately glad Messi finally got one.
damomad

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 10:58:43 am
Have there been many other hat tricks in major finals where the player has gone on to lose? Can't think of any.
Nitramdorf

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 11:32:21 am
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 10:58:43 am
Have there been many other hat tricks in major finals where the player has gone on to lose? Can't think of any.

Stan Mortensen was a pretty famous one back in the day in the "Matthews" final.
Iska

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 01:02:32 pm
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 10:58:43 am
Have there been many other hat tricks in major finals where the player has gone on to lose? Can't think of any.
I dont think so?  There arent too many where the losing *team* manages a hat trick.
sinnermichael

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 01:03:18 pm
Never realised he spoke such good English already.
dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!)

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 01:47:05 pm
Far from the greatest game I've seen him have and two of them were penalties (high pressure ones, like!) but that equaliser was just special. Knew what was going to happen the moment the ball was played to him.

He'll not reach Messi levels, I don't think anybody ever will but he's going to have a superb career. Would fancy him to score at least 800 goals for club and country if he stays fit. Really interesting to see where he goes next, I still think he could end up going to Madrid personally.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 01:59:53 pm
I don't see anywhere else for him to go other than Madrid.

Unless the oil clubs offer him obscene amounts.

But once you're a billionaire (and he probably will be eventually) who cares what you're offered.  He'll go to the club he wants and it seems at the moment that is Madrid.
Raaphael

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 02:06:20 pm
To me it seems that people rate amount of goals too much when they talk about the greatest players ever. Michael Owen scored more goals than Zidane, but he was nowhere near as good(though he was very good as a teenager).

Maybe it`s a preferance of style as well. To me, Pele seemed more like an Mbappe type of player. Great pace and physicality, but not a magician with the ball like a Maradona or even a Ronaldinho.

In my eyes, Mbappe just don`t have the trickery to ever make him reach that level. He`ll probably score more goals than anyone in the history of the world cup, but so what. Miroslav Klose isn`t the best ever player.   

When people talk about a player like present Ronaldo claiming he`s the "GOAT" I`m certain that they must either be Man Utd fans, Real Madrid fans or born after 1990. Ronaldo, better than Maradona? That`s ridiculous.
jlb

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 02:45:14 pm
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 10:58:43 am
Have there been many other hat tricks in major finals where the player has gone on to lose? Can't think of any.

Puskas scored a hat trick when Real lost to Benfica in the 1962 European Cup final.
Iska

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 03:27:42 pm
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 02:45:14 pm
Puskas scored a hat trick when Real lost to Benfica in the 1962 European Cup final.
Awesome, thanks.  Theres someone who ought to be mentioned a bit more when it comes to doing greatest lists.
Studgotelli

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 03:34:10 pm
Sorry but some comments in this thread are ridiculous that was football at the highest level from Mbappe yesterday he carried France on his back in a WC final and pretty much the tournament at 23. 12 WC goals at 23? Will likely be the highest ever WC scorer. Technically hes insane at dribbling, close control, finishing, awareness of players around him and people are saying he doesnt have trickery, what more do you want from him? People saying hes not a top top player fucking hell and he hasnt even entered his theoretical prime years yet.

He continues as he is and he ends up in the all time greats category for sure.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:39:43 pm by Studgotelli
AndyMuller

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 03:35:00 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 03:34:10 pm
Sorry but some comments in this thread are ridiculous that was football at the highest level from Mbappe yesterday he carried France on his back in a WC final and pretty much the tournament at 24. 12 WC goals at 24? Will likely be the highest ever WC scorer. Technically hes great at dribbling, close control, finishing, awareness of players around him what more do you want from him? People saying hes not a top top player fucking hell and he hasnt even entered his theoretical prime years yet.

He continues as he is and he ends up in the all time greats category for sure.

Mad init. He would start every single game for us and some on here saying he isn't a top top player  ;D
Studgotelli

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 03:38:22 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 03:35:00 pm
Mad init. He would start every single game for us and some on here saying he isn't a top top player  ;D

Its crazy. He continues as he is and he can be spoken about in the R9 category for me.
Iska

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 03:41:35 pm
Theres a valid point about him not taking games by the scruff of the neck I think, seen that a couple of times this World Cup.  He did yesterday eventually, but it took most of the 90 minutes before it happened.  Contrast with Messi, who absolutely was not letting that game go.  Itll come I think  in fact yesterday probably marks him ascending to that god tier  but for everything else hes obviously totally got it.
carling

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 03:58:14 pm
Quote from: tubby on December 18, 2022, 07:20:30 pm


Comfortably has more goals and assists than the greatest player of all time at the age of 23, but he's not a great player?  Come on.

We need a Ligue 1 > La Liga conversion chart of some kind  ;D

I'll go with four Ligue 1 goals equals one La Liga goal.
AndyMuller

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 04:14:28 pm
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 03:58:14 pm
We need a Ligue 1 > La Liga conversion chart of some kind  ;D

I'll go with four Ligue 1 goals equals one La Liga goal.

La Liga is a shite league aswell though  ;D
Raaphael

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 04:18:39 pm
Im baffled people are so impressed by his game last night. He didnt do anything for 80 minutes. One great goal. Ok. Came to life when Argentinas legs had gone. Thats it. We dont expect people to score penalties now?

Im not saying Mbappe isnt a great player, but hes a great player like some of the other top 5 players in the world now. Hes not a candidat to be rated as a top player ever.
AndyMuller

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 04:19:41 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 04:18:39 pm
Im baffled people are so impressed by his game last night. He didnt do anything for 80 minutes. One great goal. Ok. Came to life when Argentinas legs had gone. Thats it. We dont expect people to score penalties now?

Ok Billy Corgan.
Raaphael

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 04:22:56 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:19:41 pm
Ok Billy Corgan.

This is modern discussion. Do not fight the discussion. Fight the man.
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 04:24:25 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:14:28 pm
La Liga is a shite league aswell though  ;D

Out of the last 20 European Cup and Europa League competitions, Spanish clubs have won 12 of them. Not too shabby for a shit league.
Samie

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 04:24:54 pm
He's only 4 goals away from beating Klose's World Cup goals record of 16. He's smashing that by the time he retires as he's got at least 2 more World Cups in him and arguably in 2026 is his peak.  :D
Ashburton

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 04:29:13 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 04:18:39 pm
Im baffled people are so impressed by his game last night. He didnt do anything for 80 minutes. One great goal. Ok. Came to life when Argentinas legs had gone. Thats it. We dont expect people to score penalties now?

Im not saying Mbappe isnt a great player, but hes a great player like some of the other top 5 players in the world now. Hes not a candidat to be rated as a top player ever.

Yeah I'm not getting this 'best ever'.  Two goals were pens.  Yes he's very much top class but we were having this same conversation about Neymar a few years back and he's in the 'elite' tier but hasn't hit the stratosphere of the tier above.

The goal and assist numbers are difficult with the French league having far too many teams to stat pad against (perhaps 4 competitive sides and the rest fall over).  Likewise the new World Cup format with more teams - many of them at a standard below the elite sides - are going to give the all time scorer award up easily.  It's a bit like Formula 1 having 24 races a season versus (and they keep adding more) versus the 10 races it used to be.  The numbers go up and 'records are broken' which is great for sponsors who put their hand in their pockets to look good, but it isn't comparable.   The proof, as it always is, will be in retrospect and what this French generation can do in the next couple of WCs, and whether that move to Madrid (or similar tier) finally comes off.
Raaphael

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 04:48:24 pm
Mbappe can score as many goals as he likes, and people can say hes only 23, but Messi was a better player than Mbappe at 23. Maradona too.
AndyMuller

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 04:22:56 pm
This is modern discussion. Do not fight the discussion. Fight the man.

It was childish but it made me laugh  :)
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #187 on: Today at 12:18:44 am
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 10:58:43 am
Have there been many other hat tricks in major finals where the player has gone on to lose? Can't think of any.

Not a major final but that famous hat trick original Ronaldo scored at Old Trafford was actually in a losing cause. Albeit his goals made Real comfortable in the tie before an outplayed United somehow came back to win it on the night.

Not the criteria I know but I was struggling to remember any hat trick in a losing cause!
Coolie High

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #188 on: Today at 12:22:24 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 02:06:20 pm
To me it seems that people rate amount of goals too much when they talk about the greatest players ever. Michael Owen scored more goals than Zidane, but he was nowhere near as good(though he was very good as a teenager).

Maybe it`s a preferance of style as well. To me, Pele seemed more like an Mbappe type of player. Great pace and physicality, but not a magician with the ball like a Maradona or even a Ronaldinho.

In my eyes, Mbappe just don`t have the trickery to ever make him reach that level. He`ll probably score more goals than anyone in the history of the world cup, but so what. Miroslav Klose isn`t the best ever player.   

When people talk about a player like present Ronaldo claiming he`s the "GOAT" I`m certain that they must either be Man Utd fans, Real Madrid fans or born after 1990. Ronaldo, better than Maradona? That`s ridiculous.

I dont think you could be more wrong about Pele, Pele is a number 10 not 9, and one of the first true magicians in football.

Your whole post is weird actually, Mbappe has more trickery than most playing this game right now, to even compare him to Klose or even Owen as an example makes me think youre watching a different game.

If what you mean is, he isnt a playmaker then you have more of a point, he isnt a playmaker like Maradona Ronaldinho or Pele were, but he still has far more to his game than just pace and athleticism, watch him for a few games and youll see all sorts of great passes, outside of the foot, slide rule you name it, hes a great footballer with pace.
kaz1983

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #189 on: Today at 04:45:38 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:22:24 am
I dont think you could be more wrong about Pele, Pele is a number 10 not 9, and one of the first true magicians in football.

Your whole post is weird actually, Mbappe has more trickery than most playing this game right now, to even compare him to Klose or even Owen as an example makes me think youre watching a different game.

If what you mean is, he isnt a playmaker then you have more of a point, he isnt a playmaker like Maradona Ronaldinho or Pele were, but he still has far more to his game than just pace and athleticism, watch him for a few games and youll see all sorts of great passes, outside of the foot, slide rule you name it, hes a great footballer with pace.

I would call Pele a second striker, he wasn't the primary striker if that make sense. He filled a similar role to that of Dennis Bergkamp - somebody operating in the space left behind and around the primary striker but would also make forward runs from time to time. So yes, he operated in the same spaces as a playmaker but look to exploit space and time very differently.



kaz1983

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #190 on: Today at 04:48:17 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 04:18:39 pm
Im baffled people are so impressed by his game last night. He didnt do anything for 80 minutes. One great goal. Ok. Came to life when Argentinas legs had gone. Thats it. We dont expect people to score penalties now?

I agree.
