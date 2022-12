Hes making his own history now, by the time he retires he ll be the top scorer in world cup history , hes got 12 in just 2 tournaments, equaled pele, 1 behnd messi , 3 behind brazil ronaldo and just 4 behind Klose who is nowhere near good enough to be the highest scorer ever. Though with teams playing 20 matches or whatever it is at the next world cup someone will probably come along and break mbappes record soon enough.