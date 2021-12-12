« previous next »
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #120 on: Today at 07:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:51:00 pm
He would probably be great at Liverpool. Still, he was invisible for 80 minutes today.

Yeah hes a goal machine but hes lazy considering his age and pace
Offline Raaphael

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:52:20 pm »
Quote from: NativityplaysareBack on Today at 07:50:18 pm
I am absolutely certain you do not watch him play most weeks. Not magical ? That second goal had enough magic to overpower Sauron.

That`s not magic. That`s great finishing skill. It`s a Rush goal, not a Maradona goal.

Listen, I`m not saying that Mbappe isn`t a great player. But I`ll say that he`s one bad injury away from being a very good player. Take his speed away and there are other players with some of his other qualities.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:56:46 pm by Raaphael »
Offline NativityplaysareBack

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #122 on: Today at 07:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:52:20 pm
That`s not magic. That`s great finishing skill. It`s a Rush goal, not a Maradona goal.

This has the same vibes as a pace goal arguments.

Anyway, intangibles like 'magic' always lead to opinion based arguments.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #123 on: Today at 07:58:16 pm »
If we're all being honest Martinez should have saved that shot. It was kicked (spot on technically) straight at him.
Offline damomad

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #124 on: Today at 07:58:26 pm »
He just scored a hat trick in a World Cup final. Is it really the time to be arguing on his ability?
Offline Raaphael

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:01:21 pm »
Fine, all I`m saying is that to me, personally, I don`t think a player with the style of Mbappe can ever become a greatest of all time type of player. His style is too much based on speed. Take away that element of his game, I`m not so sure. 
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:52:20 pm
That`s not magic. That`s great finishing skill. It`s a Rush goal, not a Maradona goal.

Listen, I`m not saying that Mbappe isn`t a great player. But I`ll say that he`s one bad injury away from being a very good player. Take his speed away and there are other players with some of his other qualities.
Considering the moment and the way he set up, it was pretty damn special.

Argentina kept him quiet, but I put that more on the shoulders of their defense and midfield. They were so disjointed in the first half. When he finally got on the ball, Argentina were terrified.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:01:21 pm
Fine, all I`m saying is that to me, personally, I don`t think a player with the style of Mbappe can ever become a greatest of all time type of player. His style is too much based on speed. Take away that element of his game, I`m not so sure.
Maybe, but that goes for a lot of attackers. Take away Salah or Manes speed and theyre not the same players either. Silly argument.
Offline All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:03:48 pm »
Best forward in the world for me at the moment....
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:04:56 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:58:16 pm
If we're all being honest Martinez should have saved that shot. It was kicked (spot on technically) straight at him.

The reason why he didn't save it was because he took it on the volley and hit it first time.  It didn't need to be in the corner.

A lesser player would've taken a touch and then would've had to find the corner with his finish.

It was an incredible goal and took all the prep time away from the keeper.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:06:43 pm by Red-Soldier »
Offline Raaphael

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:04:59 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:58:26 pm
He just scored a hat trick in a World Cup final. Is it really the time to be arguing on his ability?

Silent for 80 minutes. Scored two penalties and one really good one.

Overall, I don`t think he had a great game. Argentina had complete control on him the most of the game. A mistake from Otamendi and tiredness/concentration opened up the game, but my impression after the game wasn`t; Wow, Mbappe- what a player. I`ve seen him better in other games. Most of the game players like DePaul, Fernandez and MacAllister impressed me more.     

Overall, I though France looked really weak for most of the 90 minutes. They became better after some of the substitutes, but the Argentinian players got tired and some of them played longer than the original French line-up.


Maybe a lost chance for England this. Not a great French side.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:08:54 pm by Raaphael »
Offline damomad

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:01:21 pm
Fine, all I`m saying is that to me, personally, I don`t think a player with the style of Mbappe can ever become a greatest of all time type of player. His style is too much based on speed. Take away that element of his game, I`m not so sure. 

Its been a long few weeks but unless my memory is deceiving me hardly any of his goals this World Cup were down to his blistering speed. I think hed do just fine without it.
Offline Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #132 on: Today at 08:15:52 pm »
12 World Cup goals at the age of 23. He's going to obliterate the record.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #133 on: Today at 08:23:39 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 08:10:05 pm
Its been a long few weeks but unless my memory is deceiving me hardly any of his goals this World Cup were down to his blistering speed. I think hed do just fine without it.

Fine, but still two penalties. And obviously he`s a very good player. I just don`t get why people are drooling over him after this game. Did he have a brilliant game? Not really. Two penalties and a brilliant finish. Silent for the rest of the 90 minutes. He came to life when the Argentinians got tired.

My main thought was that I`d hope Liverpool get Fernandez. He impressed me. I barely noticed Mbappe for the first 80 minutes.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:30:19 pm by Raaphael »
Online FlashGordon

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #134 on: Today at 08:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:04:56 pm
The reason why he didn't save it was because he took it on the volley and hit it first time.  It didn't need to be in the corner.

A lesser player would've taken a touch and then would've had to find the corner with his finish.

It was an incredible goal and took all the prep time away from the keeper.

Or if he had just stood still and stuck his leg to the left by about half a foot he would have saved it  ;D
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #135 on: Today at 08:28:30 pm »
Funny i was thinking came in and here was this thread on top.

My thought was, vintage Di Maria and Messi for an hour each just just edged Mbappe for 2.  ;D   
Online mattD

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #136 on: Today at 08:31:48 pm »
80 minutes in and I was thinking 'fucking hell, this is the worst final performance from a big player I've ever seen'.

End of the match he's scored a bloody hattrick.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #137 on: Today at 08:33:41 pm »
Is he better than Salah? Not sure. If so, that must be because Salah is not quite where he was a year ago. I`ll take Salah of last december anyday before Mbappe.
Offline rscanderlech

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #138 on: Today at 08:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 08:02:42 pm
Maybe, but that goes for a lot of attackers. Take away Salah or Manes speed and theyre not the same players either. Silly argument.
I think it is actually a compliment to Mbappe that it is being said that he falls short of GOATlevel talents and falls just below that: to be compared to those players at all shows how good he is. To me he is indeed a Mane on steroids (without the defensive work). That is an amazing player. It is good enough to be in the bracket of players like Luis Suarez and Thierry Henry.

If people are looking for a Ronaldinho/Messi type all-round attacking maestro though, I dont see anyone coming through in this moment.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #139 on: Today at 08:36:02 pm »
He`s good, but he`s no prime Divock. 
Offline damomad

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #140 on: Today at 08:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:36:02 pm
He`s good, but he`s no prime Divock. 

First thing youve got right all night  ;)
Offline Raaphael

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #141 on: Today at 08:45:30 pm »
I was on the Mbappe train many seasons ago, but I got tired of him and jumped off at a station at one point. I don`t warm to Mbappe. Great player, but meh. Would he make Liverpool better, probably. Would I take him, yes. But still, I`m not that arsed. He`s no early Pablo Aimar at River Plate. He`s no Diego Latorre, Andres D`allessandro or Gerardo Bruna.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #142 on: Today at 08:48:15 pm »
Yawn. I like watching some players more than others. Engage me!
Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #143 on: Today at 09:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:45:30 pm
I was on the Mbappe train many seasons ago, but I got tired of him and jumped off at a station at one point. I don`t warm to Mbappe. Great player, but meh. Would he make Liverpool better, probably. Would I take him, yes. But still, I`m not that arsed. He`s no early Pablo Aimar at River Plate. He`s no Diego Latorre, Andres D`allessandro or Gerardo Bruna.
Eh, probably? He would elevate the whole team.
Offline rscanderlech

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #144 on: Today at 09:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Today at 09:17:45 pm
Eh, probably? He would elevate the whole team.
Lol, imagine Salah and Mbappe covering each flank.
Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #145 on: Today at 09:44:41 pm »
Heh heh, knew this thread'd be busy. A good mix of opinion; some overrating, some underrating. Which leads to, IMO, the correct conclusion: he's in that group of top players, but not yet a standout-on-his-own like Messi or Maradonna.

But a definite goalscorer, for those for whom only that metric matters, or matters most.

Circumstance has been pretty kind to him. The likes of Salah and Haaland will never get to World Cup Finals due to the nations they play for, which means we'll never know what they might have done in such games with Finals-quality international sides.

The exigencies of nationhood and nativity play a massive role in the shape of careers and international achievements
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #146 on: Today at 10:21:23 pm »
I know what would make him a stand-out and a legend in the game. Do a Ronaldo like tantrum and leave PSG to be a free agent, join Liverpool on a free, win the next 5 leagues and champions league in england. It must be noted that the above achievements dont count as much for any other club on the planet. There, that should do it. I've made it easy to read and follow for him. Now if he doesnt follow my advice, its his loss.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #147 on: Today at 10:48:50 pm »
He's a fantastic player. But he's only 23 ffs. Comparing him to the likes of Maradona or even Messi - who is 12 years his senior - is ridiculous. It's a conversation that we can have in about 12 years' time. He's already achieved one of the hardest things you can achieve in football. Win a World Cup. He nearly won another one tonight, almost all on his own. And given his age and the talents that France are consistently rocking out, it might not be his last either. If he moves to a top European club or maybe a few in his career and wins titles where they actually matter and a few CL's as well, I'm sure one day he'll be spoken about in the same breath as the all-time greats including Messi. But it's far too early for that.
Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #148 on: Today at 10:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:48:50 pm
He's a fantastic player. But he's only 23 ffs. Comparing him to the likes of Maradona or even Messi - who is 12 years his senior - is ridiculous. It's a conversation that we can have in about 12 years' time.
Well quite. That's rather the point.
