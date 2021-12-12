He just scored a hat trick in a World Cup final. Is it really the time to be arguing on his ability?



Silent for 80 minutes. Scored two penalties and one really good one.Overall, I don`t think he had a great game. Argentina had complete control on him the most of the game. A mistake from Otamendi and tiredness/concentration opened up the game, but my impression after the game wasn`t; Wow, Mbappe- what a player. I`ve seen him better in other games. Most of the game players like DePaul, Fernandez and MacAllister impressed me more.Overall, I though France looked really weak for most of the 90 minutes. They became better after some of the substitutes, but the Argentinian players got tired and some of them played longer than the original French line-up.Maybe a lost chance for England this. Not a great French side.