Heh heh, knew this thread'd be busy. A good mix of opinion; some overrating, some underrating. Which leads to, IMO, the correct conclusion: he's in that group of top players, but not yet a standout-on-his-own like Messi or Maradonna.
But a definite goalscorer, for those for whom only that metric matters, or matters most.
Circumstance has been pretty kind to him. The likes of Salah and Haaland will never get to World Cup Finals due to the nations they play for, which means we'll never know what they might have done in such games with Finals-quality international sides.
The exigencies of nationhood and nativity play a massive role in the shape of careers and international achievements