I am absolutely certain you do not watch him play most weeks. Not magical ? That second goal had enough magic to overpower Sauron.



That`s not magic. That`s great finishing skill. It`s a Rush goal, not a Maradona goal.Listen, I`m not saying that Mbappe isn`t a great player. But I`ll say that he`s one bad injury away from being a very good player. Take his speed away and there are other players with some of his other qualities.