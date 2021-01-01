His stats for one, 15 goals in 29 games as an 18 year old for Monaco, from there onwards 13 in 27, 33 goals in 29 games, 18 in 20, 27 goals in 31 games and so on.



World Cup winner, 5 goals and 2 assists in 5 matches 2022 World Cup, 4 goals in 7 games in 2018, 33 goals in 64 games for France all while being an incredible dribbler, fast, skillful and capable of providing assists.



I dont think Cristiano had a better Cv at the same age, what truly separates Cristiano is the level of consistency for so long, but footballing wise Mbappe is every bit as talented.



It's not really that straightforward, though, is it? His goal numbers are impressive but then no one denies he's an effective attacker; after which you do need to factor in the league.Then, with his World Cup win, well, if he was Norwegian or Austrian or, dare I say, English, he probably wouldn't have that. Or even French back when they were shite. In the same way he has no CL medal.His international goals, yes, but there's Kane and others who also rack them up.His direct running and dribbling are his outstanding attributes and great to watch (lol at Walker) but are they enough to meaningfully separate him from other top players who have their own superpowers? At this point I don't think so.But really this brings home the real point which is that you often have to wait and see a body of work over a longer period, and at the top level, before declaring on a player's standing against the greats. Except in a few rare cases, like Messi.C Ronaldo I agree needed a longer period before his incredible consistentcy and variety, all at the highest level in the best contests, edged him up there.But we shall see. It would help him to play in a stronger league so that the measure is more meaningful