Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 12:50:53 pm
To be honest I doubt it. Messi, and Ronaldo are extreme rarities, as was the other Ronaldo and Maradonna. Most of the time there is no 'most talented/prominent footballer on the planet'; rather there's a bunch of top names who vie and oscillate in being better and worse than each other between years, months, weeks and even between games, or based on whose talking about them.

Everything I've seen from Mbappe suggest he'll be at best within that bunch. And, of course, there'll be new additions to that group every year. There are always brilliant new players coming through. But very rarely is there a Messi level standout among them.

Mbappe is just as rare as Cristiano for me, look at what hes done already at 23 its crazy.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:29:35 pm
Mbappe is just as rare as he who fannies about and dives around for me, look at what hes done already at 23 its crazy.
Like what?
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 01:30:16 pm
Like what?

His stats for one, 15 goals in 29 games as an 18 year old for Monaco, from there onwards  13 in 27, 33 goals in 29 games, 18 in 20, 27 goals in 31 games and so on.

World Cup winner, 5 goals and 2 assists in 5 matches 2022 World Cup, 4 goals in 7 games in 2018, 33 goals in 64 games for France all while being an incredible dribbler, fast, skillful and capable of providing assists.

I dont think Cristiano had a better  Cv at the same age, what truly separates Cristiano is the level of consistency for so long, but footballing wise Mbappe is every bit as talented.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:35:43 pm
His stats for one, 15 goals in 29 games as an 18 year old for Monaco, from there onwards  13 in 27, 33 goals in 29 games, 18 in 20, 27 goals in 31 games and so on.

World Cup winner, 5 goals and 2 assists in 5 matches 2022 World Cup, 4 goals in 7 games in 2018, 33 goals in 64 games for France all while being an incredible dribbler, fast, skillful and capable of providing assists.

I dont think Cristiano had a better  Cv at the same age, what truly separates Cristiano is the level of consistency for so long, but footballing wise Mbappe is every bit as talented.
It's not really that straightforward, though, is it? His goal numbers are impressive but then no one denies he's an effective attacker; after which you do need to factor in the league.

Then, with his World Cup win, well, if he was Norwegian or Austrian or, dare I say, English, he probably wouldn't have that. Or even French back when they were shite. In the same way he has no CL medal.

His international goals, yes, but there's Kane and others who also rack them up.

His direct running and dribbling are his outstanding attributes and great to watch (lol at Walker) but are they enough to meaningfully separate him from other top players who have their own superpowers? At this point I don't think so.

But really this brings home the real point which is that you often have to wait and see a body of work over a longer period, and at the top level,  before declaring on a player's standing against the greats. Except in a few rare cases, like Messi.

C Ronaldo I agree needed a longer period before his incredible consistentcy and variety, all at the highest level in the best contests, edged him up there.

But we shall see. It would help him to play in a stronger league so that the measure is more meaningful
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 01:48:17 pm
It's not really that straightforward, though, is it? His goal numbers are impressive but then no one denies he's an effective attacker; after which you do need to factor in the league.

Then, with his World Cup win, well, if he was Norwegian or Austrian or, dare I say, English, he probably wouldn't have that. Or even French back when they were shite. In the same way he has no CL medal.

His international goals, yes, but there's Kane and others who also rack them up.

His direct running and dribbling are his outstanding attributes and great to watch (lol at Walker) but are they enough to meaningfully separate him from other top players who have their own superpowers? At this point I don't think so.

But really this brings home the real point which is that you often have to wait and see a body of work over a longer period, and at the top level,  before declaring on a player's standing against the greats. Except in a few rare cases, like Messi.

C Ronaldo I agree needed a longer period before his incredible consistentcy and variety, all at the highest level in the best contests, edged him up there.

But we shall see. It would help him to play in a stronger league so that the measure is more meaningful

I dont really buy the league argument, he would be doing the exact same thing if he played for us or City, Haaland basically put that sentiment to bed for me, he would find little difficulty playing on the best team in England and matching those stats against the likes of Leeds Burnley West Ham and co.

His goals in the CL and National team are proof of  this, he doesnt only score in friendlies by the time all is said and done he will probably have the most knockout goals in the WC history, I think hes like 2-3 away as it is.

Cristiano only ever played for teams that dominated the league himself, not really much difference to playing in France playing for Juve and Madrid who had a monopoly on both their respective leagues, France traditionally is a physical defensive league also.

Messi is the one who will always be above him for me because Messi is just an alien, even for PSG the chief attacking playmakers are Messi and Neymar, Mbappe doesnt have that part of his game in spades like the aforementioned do, so his competition will always be Cristiano who I think with time he ca match.
