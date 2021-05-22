« previous next »
Author Topic: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is  (Read 2447 times)

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 06:03:21 am »
Bret Hart doesn't like this
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:50:30 am »
Mbappe being talked about in the same sentence as Maradona
Mbappe being described as a flat track bully when scores against some of the biggest sides out there and has a goal in the world cup final to his name

What a thread
Offline kaz1983

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:58:39 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:50:30 am
Mbappe being talked about in the same sentence as Maradona
Mbappe being described as a flat track bully when scores against some of the biggest sides out there and has a goal in the world cup final to his name

What a thread
Offline Vinay

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:06:33 am »
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:19:08 am »
Salah has reached higher heights (world cup excluded) and over a more sustained period for me, maybe not right now but was getting touted as the best in the world less that 12 months ago. Personally think he has always been criminally underappreciated.

Players like Pele (best ever for me) done it over decades consistently. Until Mbappe gets a few more years under him to see where he goes (and gets out of the farmers league) there's no way of knowing whether he will improve or just become another Neymar who had all the potential but never reached where he could/should have. 
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 01:20:43 pm »
Well, he's scored a goal when winning the WC, won 5 French leagues (4 with the team that wins it most years regardless).


But he's only 23, some people thought Michael Owen, that fast paced goalscorer, was the best around at that age, no-one talks about Michael as the best evoer now.


I'd say he's probably the best around at this moment, but as has been said, this time last year it was M


Messi and Ronaldo are battling after the best ever that some people think Diego should have but, for me, Pele has to be comprehensively taken off that pedestal, 3 world cups, with him at the centre of each one, 7 Ballon d'Ors (same as Messi, 2 more than Ronaldo) plus the ordeal of fronting up the erectile disfunction campaign (albeit for money)
Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 06:56:15 pm »
Heh heh. If there's one thing more reliable than fans underrating their own team's players it's overrating other teams' players
Offline Coolie High

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:07:26 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on December 11, 2022, 10:30:31 pm
That gets said a lot about Haaland but in fairness to him, his movement and his awareness are phenomenal. It's an interesting one between the 2 of them, could go on to be the 50/50 question in the next few years who you'd rather have.

Easily Mbappe.
Offline elbow

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:50:47 pm »
Mo's better than both of them.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:31:01 am »
Until Mbappe does it somewhere other than PSG there will always be doubters. He needs to leave if he wants to cement a real legacy.
Offline Al 666

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:45:16 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:31:01 am
Until Mbappe does it somewhere other than PSG there will always be doubters. He needs to leave if he wants to cement a real legacy.

He did it at Monaco as a 17/18 year old though. Scoring 26 in 44 matches as Monaco won the League and reached the CL semi-final.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:51:03 am »
His performances in international tournaments have almost negated the fact that he plays in a farmers league....but if he retires at PSG he's never going to be Messi/Maradona/Ronaldo levels.
Offline Knight

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:39:23 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 10:51:03 am
His performances in international tournaments have almost negated the fact that he plays in a farmers league....but if he retires at PSG he's never going to be Messi/Maradona/Ronaldo levels.

This. And it's why his decision not to go to Madrid was utterly bizarre. Screwed us over on the Tchouameni thing too. Absolute shocker.
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:45:06 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:39:23 am
This. And it's why his decision not to go to Madrid was utterly bizarre. Screwed us over on the Tchouameni thing too. Absolute shocker.

Reckon Qatar made him an offer he couldnt refuse to stay in World Cup year? Will he be on the move this summer or has he got himself stuck there for life?
Online Lycan

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:45:12 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:39:23 am
This. And it's why his decision not to go to Madrid was utterly bizarre. Screwed us over on the Tchouameni thing too. Absolute shocker.

It's just another example of how state-owned clubs are a cancer on football. Sure, nobody forced him to stay at PSG against his will. But they kept throwing so much money and power his way that it convinced him to stay in the end.
Online rscanderlech

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #55 on: Today at 01:25:56 pm »
Is it just me, or was peak Thierry Henry superior? He had most of what Mbappe has plus other things.

I also think people putting him above peak, pre-injuries Neymar have forgotten how good Neymar was at Barcelona. Neymar was this good or better.

Obviously Mbappe is really good though, and probably only Messi and De Bruyne compare at the moment.
Online Lycan

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #56 on: Today at 01:37:27 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 01:25:56 pm
Is it just me, or was peak Thierry Henry superior? He had most of what Mbappe has plus other things.



Of course peak Thierry Henry was superior. I think the fairer question to ask is how they both compared at the same age. At 23 I don't think there is that much difference in ability. Kylian needs to leave PSG if he ever wants to reach or even exceed the level Thierry did though.
Online tubby

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:42:28 pm »
Henry had more artistry to his game, whereas Mbappe is the more direct of the two.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 01:37:27 pm
Of course peak Thierry Henry was superior. I think the fairer question to ask is how they both compared at the same age. At 23 I don't think there is that much difference in ability. Kylian needs to leave PSG if he ever wants to reach or even exceed the level Thierry did though.

Behave ;D
