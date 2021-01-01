« previous next »
Kylian Mbappé. The best there is

Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 01:35:31 pm
They say greats are playing a different game. At this moment in time I don't think there is anyone even close to him. The greatest  compliment I can pay him is that one can only compare him to past greats. Fortunately for him he has so many qualities that you can comparisons with so many who have gone before him.
When I was young the one to emulate was Maradona. There were fantastic players during that era. Not athletes but great footballers. However there was only one Maradona.  Now, in a game played by athletes that are fundamentally mediocre at the game of football at best, you have to herald the standouts. What a joy to watch him showcase his unbelievable talent and quality
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 01:46:40 pm
Strange timing as he was pretty average yesterday. I still cant quite work out how good he is. Seems something of a flat track bully. Needs to be playing in a proper league really.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 01:49:05 pm
He`s nowhere near as dominant as Maradona was. Obviously a good player, but it`s very questionable that he`s the best player in the world.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 01:50:25 pm
He's the best attacking player in the world right now but he absolutely needs to step out of his comfort zone at PSG.  Had the opportunity but took the money instead.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 01:53:26 pm
Hes great and fantastic to watch

Think De Bruyne is the best player in the world at the moment (with Messi still in the argument)
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 01:54:58 pm
I don't think he is the best player in the world. Put him in a top league and top team and he can prove himself there. He's definitely got time on his side to prove himself but for the moment, he's just following the footsteps of that other overrated egotistical w*nker Neymar in following the paycheck rather than having any serious ambition.

On form alone, it's hard to look beyond Haaland. But even lads like Vinicius Jr look very promising (god knows we know that) - give it a couple of years, he may very well be up there.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 02:00:31 pm
Strange timing as he was pretty average yesterday. I still cant quite work out how good he is. Seems something of a flat track bully. Needs to be playing in a proper league really.
Thought he was quite spectacular yesterday without actually having to do much. Yet still his presence nullified England's right side. Partly to do GS tactics , mainly because of the threat though.

He`s nowhere near as dominant as Maradona was. Obviously a good player, but it`s very questionable that he`s the best player in the world.
I dont think it even a debate. He is head and shoulders above everyone currently playing the game. To the point he is probably too good.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:50:25 pm
He's the best attacking player in the world right now but he absolutely needs to step out of his comfort zone at PSG.  Had the opportunity but took the money instead.

Maradona stayed at an unfavourable team in world football and did amazing things. PSG obviously have oil money. So maybe winning the CL isn't the same achievement.  But that doesn't stop him from being the best in terms of showcasing his qualities. 

mbappe needs someone to probably help him narture his natural abilities.  Maradona probably never needed that as much.

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 02:02:42 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 01:54:58 pm
I don't think he is the best player in the world. Put him in a top league and top team and he can prove himself there. He's definitely got time on his side to prove himself but for the moment, he's just following the footsteps of that other overrated egotistical w*nker Neymar in following the paycheck rather than having any serious ambition.

On form alone, it's hard to look beyond Haaland. But even lads like Vinicius Jr look very promising (god knows we know that) - give it a couple of years, he may very well be up there.

A couple of years ? He is already at the top of the pile. Put him in a top team in a top league and he wouldn't even have to move out of 1st gear the majority of playing time. If he was in the city side for example.  What would that prove about how good he is ?
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 02:11:00 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 01:46:40 pm
Strange timing as he was pretty average yesterday. I still cant quite work out how good he is. Seems something of a flat track bully. Needs to be playing in a proper league really.

He was awful against Denmark but then smashed in a couple of really good goals. He's hot and cold. A potential World Cup final against Argentina would be a great stage for him to really do something though and he slaughtered their defence in 2018.

I'd compare him to Neymar, another one who's wasting his talent in the French league. Clearly an excellent footballer but you want to see more.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 02:27:51 pm
He's great but not the best in the world. Needs to move away from that awful league as well.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 02:39:06 pm
I mean, as above. No one gets to be called the "best player in the world" playing in a 1 team league. He could be awesome, but he needs to be tested on a regular basis, not just in a couple of CL ties every season.

As to comparisons with Maradona (or Messi), he's nowhere near in terms of his effect on big games at the moment. Probably because he plays in so few of said big games (see above!)
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 03:01:24 pm
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 02:00:31 pm
quote author=kasperoff link=topic=353408.msg18627791#msg18627791 date=1670766400]
Strange timing as he was pretty average yesterday. I still cant quite work out how good he is. Seems something of a flat track bully. Needs to be playing in a proper league really.


Thought he was quite spectacular yesterday without actually having to do much. Yet still his presence nullified England's right side. Partly to do GS tactics , mainly because of the threat though.

quote author=Raaphael link=topic=353408.msg18627795#msg18627795 date=1670766545]
He`s nowhere near as dominant as Maradona was. Obviously a good player, but it`s very questionable that he`s the best player in the world.


I dont think it even a debate. He is head and shoulders above everyone currently playing the game. To the point he is probably too good.
Maradona stayed at an unfavourable team in world football and did amazing things. PSG obviously have oil money. So maybe winning the CL isn't the same achievement.  But that doesn't stop him from being the best in terms of showcasing his qualities. 

mbappe needs someone to probably help him narture his natural abilities.  Maradona probably never needed that as much.

It was an unfavourable team, but the Seria A was fast becoming the best and strongest league in the world back then. Everyone wanted to play there. PSG play is a massively uncompetitive league. Thanks to them.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 03:22:19 pm
Not the best player and also comes across as a bit of a tw*t. Hope he doesn't get his hands on another WC.

I'd take Haaland over him.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 03:30:40 pm
I think he is supremely talented but has some clear character flaws. And his prime motivation seems to be money. A manager like Klopp would take him to the next level where it would be beyond doubt he was the best, but I'm not sure he's the type of lad that takes discipline and correction well.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 03:31:03 pm
Mbappe is no Bret Hart.  ???
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 03:31:24 pm
The best there is at what?
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 03:35:08 pm
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 04:38:46 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 03:31:24 pm
The best there is at what?

Considering we are on a football forum...... he is probably better then most players in any position.  For instance I'd rather have him as my left back than luke Shaw. Right wing . Left wing. Centre forward. Wide midfield positions.  Would you want him there . Probably not. Same as you do not want Harry kane dropping deep and playing in midfield. 
He's a forward player . So chakwacka he's the best forward in the world. Better than all the rest. There is no one better or even comparable.  Thanks .
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 04:42:13 pm
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 04:38:46 pm
Considering we are on a football forum...... he is probably better then most players in any position.  For instance I'd rather have him as my left back than luke Shaw. Right wing . Left wing. Centre forward. Wide midfield positions.  Would you want him there . Probably not. Same as you do not want Harry kane dropping deep and playing in midfield. 
He's a forward player . So chakwacka he's the best forward in the world. Better than all the rest. There is no one better or even comparable.  Thanks .

Fair enough, was just a bait question anyway, being a bit naughty.

I can honestly say this year i've never watched one game with him. Don't get much opportunity to really.

Can't say I can think of many better strikers, maybe Haaland, but then again he literally gets the ball put on a plate for him. So who knows.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 05:05:44 pm
He has talent, abundance of it. But he is a individual performer in my view, he doesnt make others better. He plays in a France team that is top quality in every position, they are on paper far better than any other national team at this point. There biggest weakness is their goalie, maybe a below world class right back and Deschamps. He will still shine there though as he is that good. He probably is the best attacker in the world right now, but dont feel he is all that special (I mean he is special, but not Messi, Maradona, Ronaldo (Brazil), Zidane special). I dont foresee people talking about him as a greatest of all time based on his skills. But would not be surprised if he wins a good amount of World Cups when looking at the insane talents just pouring out of France.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 05:56:58 pm
France are light years ahead of everyone.  The group is so young yet they have so much experience already.  No wonder the African teams struggle when France has hoovered up all the talent and given them French Nationality from young.

Think he is more of a team player though. Maybe more than people give him credit for. See him track back and defend at full speed. That is not his role though. And the national team can cope with him staying up the pitch. He doesn't need to and they don't want him to. You have to keep 3 back if he stays forward. If its just him and the centre backs they're no match for him
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 07:13:33 pm
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 05:56:58 pm
No wonder the African teams struggle when France has hoovered up all the talent and given them French Nationality from young.

Only 3 players from the current french squad weren't born on french soil, including Marcus Thuram, son of Lilian who was born in Italy when his father was playing there. On the other hand, 37 players from other squads at this world cup were born in France, so I don't know where your point comes from. If anything, France has rather helped make African teams stronger.

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 07:30:43 pm
As good as he is, for me personally he's not fit to wipe Maradona's arse

Messi neither, and before i get attacked by the fanboys, feck off its just an opinion, like arseholes we all have one.

Mbappe is always hot n cold for me, has a stormer, has a stinker.

He's above Neymar, below Messi for me.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 08:50:05 pm
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 07:30:43 pm
As good as he is, for me personally he's not fit to wipe Maradona's arse

Messi neither, and before i get attacked by the fanboys, feck off its just an opinion, like arseholes we all have one.

Mbappe is always hot n cold for me, has a stormer, has a stinker.

He's above Neymar, below Messi for me.
Agreed. He should change his surname to Mehbappe.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 08:50:51 pm
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 05:56:58 pm
France are light years ahead of everyone. The group is so young yet they have so much experience already.  No wonder the African teams struggle when France has hoovered up all the talent and given them French Nationality from young.

Think he is more of a team player though. Maybe more than people give him credit for. See him track back and defend at full speed. That is not his role though. And the national team can cope with him staying up the pitch. He doesn't need to and they don't want him to. You have to keep 3 back if he stays forward. If its just him and the centre backs they're no match for him

They really aren't.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 09:09:18 pm
Quote from: Juliano on Yesterday at 07:13:33 pm
Only 3 players from the current french squad weren't born on french soil, including Marcus Thuram, son of Lilian who was born in Italy when his father was playing there. On the other hand, 37 players from other squads at this world cup were born in France, so I don't know where your point comes from. If anything, France has rather helped make African teams stronger.



Exactly, I wanted to write the same but was too lazy to look up the birth stats so thanks for doing that!
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 09:53:04 pm
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 07:30:43 pm
As good as he is, for me personally he's not fit to wipe Maradona's arse

Messi neither, and before i get attacked by the fanboys, feck off its just an opinion, like arseholes we all have one.

Mbappe is always hot n cold for me, has a stormer, has a stinker.

He's above Neymar, below Messi for me.

Maradona didn't light up the 1990 world cup. Argentina were lucky to qualify out of the group.

Sorry about my presumption regarding the African players. To not get side tracked.

He doesn't run around like a loon for 90 minutes because he doesn't need to

2018
Paris Saint-Germain
129
(118)
International career
France
64
(33)

Hardly hot and cold.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 10:04:27 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 08:50:51 pm
They really aren't.

In 4 years , who is going to even be close to what they are today ? Let alone where they will be as a collective in 4 years.

Brazil no neymar . Rest are over hyped  and Jo one coming through. Still playing 38 year old centre back. Germany ? Don't look like they have quality coming through at all. Portugal maybe will be better for losing Ronaldo. Even Argentina might be a better all round team with the weight of Messi lifted off their shoulders. Spain ? Senegal ? Italy ? Engurland ? Doubt any of them will. Could see France go world cup euros World Cup. And if they did people will still say mbappe was carried by a ridiculous French squad.  lol .
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 10:06:10 pm
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 09:53:04 pm
Maradona didn't light up the 1990 world cup. Argentina were lucky to qualify out of the group.

Sorry about my presumption regarding the African players. To not get side tracked.

He doesn't run around like a loon for 90 minutes because he doesn't need to

2018
Paris Saint-Germain
129
(118)
International career
France
64
(33)

Hardly hot and cold.

Mbappe is unreal and could well be the next undisputed world star in the future, but I'd score 30 a season upfront for PSG.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 10:07:09 pm
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 10:04:27 pm
In 4 years , who is going to even be close to what they are today ? Let alone where they will be as a collective in 4 years.

Brazil no neymar . Rest are over hyped  and Jo one coming through. Still playing 38 year old centre back. Germany ? Don't look like they have quality coming through at all. Portugal maybe will be better for losing Ronaldo. Even Argentina might be a better all round team with the weight of Messi lifted off their shoulders. Spain ? Senegal ? Italy ? Engurland ? Doubt any of them will. Could see France go world cup euros World Cup. And if they did people will still say mbappe was carried by a ridiculous French squad.  lol .

Aren't you the one saying their squad is miles better than the rest  ;D
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 10:30:31 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 04:42:13 pm
Can't say I can think of many better strikers, maybe Haaland, but then again he literally gets the ball put on a plate for him. So who knows.

That gets said a lot about Haaland but in fairness to him, his movement and his awareness are phenomenal. It's an interesting one between the 2 of them, could go on to be the 50/50 question in the next few years who you'd rather have.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 10:31:48 pm
He is a lot faster than Kyle Walker
(Also a great player - love to see him and Salah together)
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 10:33:33 pm
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 02:02:42 pm
A couple of years ? He is already at the top of the pile. Put him in a top team in a top league and he wouldn't even have to move out of 1st gear the majority of playing time. If he was in the city side for example.  What would that prove about how good he is ?

Until he comes to Liverpool, and does better than Salah, hes not as good as Salah.

Balls in your court Kylian.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 10:34:42 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:30:31 pm
That gets said a lot about Haaland but in fairness to him, his movement and his awareness are phenomenal. It's an interesting one between the 2 of them, could go on to be the 50/50 question in the next few years who you'd rather have.

Oh no doubting you have to have great movement and a finishers touch to do what Haaland does. I mean you can play 100 balls into the box but if you're not in the correct position you're not putting it in the back of the net. Just saying at Man City they generally play it right to him.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 10:37:01 pm
I don't think he's best in the world but when it looked like he might join Liverpool I was certainly worried
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 10:38:42 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 10:34:42 pm
Oh no doubting you have to have great movement and a finishers touch to do what Haaland does. I mean you can play 100 balls into the box but if you're not in the correct position you're not putting it in the back of the net. Just saying at Man City they generally play it right to him.

They do. He's probably the perfect example of what people mean when they say they build a team around someone. On Mbappe, I have never seen that much of him if I'm honest. I bet on him to be the top scorer in this World Cup so I've watched him close. He's better than I thought, when he's on his game. But he appears a little inconsistent
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 11:01:45 pm
The best pure #9 in my generation is Ronaldo (Brazil). I only see Mbappe in the champions league so how does he compare?

Also, how does he compare at PSG to Ronaldo at PSV (considering they may be seen as weaker leagues?)
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Yesterday at 11:28:07 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:07:09 pm
Aren't you the one saying their squad is miles better than the rest  ;D

Which he is a part of. The point being even if he scored loads of goals he wouldn't get the credit. As someone already said he blows hot and cold but his goal scoring record doesn't suggest that
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Today at 05:10:49 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 03:22:19 pm
Not the best player and also comes across as a bit of a tw*t. Hope he doesn't get his hands on another WC.

I'd take Haaland over him.

A bit? He comes across as TwatGod to the masses. An asshole of the highest order. A total fuckwit. Looks like a Ninja Turtle, but without the people skills.

Good player though.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Today at 05:49:38 am
He is the best right now. Had an off day against England but at times he had 5 players marking him. Football is tactically advanced enough now that you can mark any striker out of games if you have half decent players. Which is why we dont see the stars of the past and its more of a team game. The attention on him gave more space to giroud Greizemann and dembele so France wont be too bothered.
