He's the best attacking player in the world right now but he absolutely needs to step out of his comfort zone at PSG. Had the opportunity but took the money instead.



Thought he was quite spectacular yesterday without actually having to do much. Yet still his presence nullified England's right side. Partly to do GS tactics , mainly because of the threat though.

He`s nowhere near as dominant as Maradona was. Obviously a good player, but it`s very questionable that he`s the best player in the world.

I dont think it even a debate. He is head and shoulders above everyone currently playing the game. To the point he is probably too good.Maradona stayed at an unfavourable team in world football and did amazing things. PSG obviously have oil money. So maybe winning the CL isn't the same achievement. But that doesn't stop him from being the best in terms of showcasing his qualities.mbappe needs someone to probably help him narture his natural abilities. Maradona probably never needed that as much.