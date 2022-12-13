Steel Panther are deffo wrong uns
Girl From Oaklahoma (sounds like a ballad til you hear the lyrics)
Well, I bet you never guessed when you came to the show
You'd be getting on the bus with me and doing some blow
Your mama's in the parking lot looking for you
She's gonna find you when I'm done, all covered with goo
Oh, mama's little girl got all sticky
Hair on your nipples, zits on your box
In Oklahoma City you're considered a fox
What'd you have to do for that backstage pass
'Cause I found a Poison laminate inside of your ass
So come on pretty baby, suck my balls all night
The driver says we're leaving come morning light
Spit out that retainer and do me right
Oh, come on pretty baby, suck my balls all night
Yeah that's it
Ah, you're a good girl
I wanna thank you for the loving that you spread over me
I'll be singing about you on our next CD
And you won't have to wonder if you caught VD
You'll be screaming my name when you sit down to pee
Hey, Michael Starr you motherfucker
So come on pretty baby, suck my balls all night
I'm hopped up on Cialis and you're high as a kite
I know it tastes infected but I think it's alright
Oh, come on pretty baby, suck my balls all night
All around the world
There's a hundred billion stupid girls just like you
Just begging for nuts to chew
So come on pretty baby, suck my balls all night
Your daddy's looking for me and he's ready to fight
The driver says we're leaving come morning light
Oh, come on pretty baby, suck my balls all night
So come on pretty baby, suck my balls all night
I'm hopped up on Cialis and you're high as a kite
I know it tastes infected but I think it's alright
Oh, come on pretty baby, suck my balls all night
Come on pretty baby, suck my balls all night
The driver says we're leaving come morning light
Spit out that retainer and do me right
Oh, come on pretty baby, suck my balls all night
So come on pretty baby, suck my balls all night, yeah
Suck it bitch