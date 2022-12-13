Steel Panther are deffo wrong unsGirl From Oaklahoma (sounds like a ballad til you hear the lyrics)Well, I bet you never guessed when you came to the showYou'd be getting on the bus with me and doing some blowYour mama's in the parking lot looking for youShe's gonna find you when I'm done, all covered with gooOh, mama's little girl got all stickyHair on your nipples, zits on your boxIn Oklahoma City you're considered a foxWhat'd you have to do for that backstage pass'Cause I found a Poison laminate inside of your assSo come on pretty baby, suck my balls all nightThe driver says we're leaving come morning lightSpit out that retainer and do me rightOh, come on pretty baby, suck my balls all nightYeah that's itAh, you're a good girlI wanna thank you for the loving that you spread over meI'll be singing about you on our next CDAnd you won't have to wonder if you caught VDYou'll be screaming my name when you sit down to peeHey, Michael Starr you motherfuckerSo come on pretty baby, suck my balls all nightI'm hopped up on Cialis and you're high as a kiteI know it tastes infected but I think it's alrightOh, come on pretty baby, suck my balls all nightAll around the worldThere's a hundred billion stupid girls just like youJust begging for nuts to chewSo come on pretty baby, suck my balls all nightYour daddy's looking for me and he's ready to fightThe driver says we're leaving come morning lightOh, come on pretty baby, suck my balls all nightSo come on pretty baby, suck my balls all nightI'm hopped up on Cialis and you're high as a kiteI know it tastes infected but I think it's alrightOh, come on pretty baby, suck my balls all nightCome on pretty baby, suck my balls all nightThe driver says we're leaving come morning lightSpit out that retainer and do me rightOh, come on pretty baby, suck my balls all nightSo come on pretty baby, suck my balls all night, yeahSuck it bitch