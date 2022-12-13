« previous next »
Author Topic: Wrong 'un songs..

robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,124
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
December 13, 2022, 09:36:59 pm
Ted Nugent Jailbait

I've got no inhibitions
So keep your keys out of your ignition
I steal a car like I got the curse
I can't resist the old lady's purse

Jailbait you look so good to me
Jailbait won't you set me free
Jailbait you look fine fine fine

I know I've got to have you in a matter of time
Well I don't care if you're just thirteen
You look too good to be true
I just know that you're probably clean
There's one lil' thing I got do to you

Jailbait you look so good to me
Jailbait won't you set me free
Jailbait you look fine fine fine

I know I've got to have you in a matter of time
So tell your mama that I'm back in town
She likes us boys when it's time to get down
She's got this craving for the underage
I just might be your mama's brand new rage

Jailbait you look so good to me
Jailbait won't you set me free
Jailbait you look fine fine fine

I know I got to have you in a matter of time
Honey you you you look so nice
She's young she's tender
Won't you please surrender
She's so fine she's mine
All the time, all mine mine

It's all right baby
It's quite all right I asked your mama
Wait a minute officer
Don't put those handcuffs on me
Put them on her and I'll share her with you
Jailbait, jailbait
Fuck the Tories

Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
December 14, 2022, 02:35:51 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 13, 2022, 09:36:59 pm
Well I don't care if you're just thirteen


Fucking Hell  :o
Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,703
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
December 14, 2022, 07:43:47 pm
Delilah.

I saw the light on the night that I passed by her window
I saw the flickering shadows of love on her blind
She was my woman
As she deceived me, I watched and went out of my mind
My, my, my, Delilah
Why, why, why, Delilah
I could see, that girl was no good for me
But I was lost like a slave that no man could free
At break of day when that man drove away, I was waiting
I crossed the street to her house and she opened the door
She stood there laughing
I felt the knife in my hand and she laughed no more
My, my, my, Delilah
Why, why, why, Delilah
So before they come to break down the door
Forgive me Delilah, I just couldn't take anymore
She stood there laughing
I felt the knife in my hand and she laughed no more
My, my, my, Delilah
Why, why, why, Delilah
So before they come to break down the door
Forgive me, Delilah, I just couldn't take anymore
Forgive me, Delilah, I just couldn't take anymore

 :butt
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,022
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
December 14, 2022, 07:52:01 pm
Joan was quizzical, studied pataphysical
Science in the home
Late nights all alone with a test tube
Oh, oh, oh, oh

Maxwell Edison, majoring in medicine
Calls her on the phone
"Can I take you out to the pictures
Joa, oa, oa, oan?"

But as she's getting ready to go
A knock comes on the door

Bang! Bang! Maxwell's silver hammer
Came down upon her head
Bang! Bang! Maxwell's silver hammer
Made sure that she was dead

Back in school again Maxwell plays the fool again
Teacher gets annoyed
Wishing to avoid and unpleasant
Sce, e, e, ene

She tells Max to stay when the class has gone away
So he waits behind
Writing fifty times "I must not be
So, o, o, o"

But when she turns her back on the boy
He creeps up from behind

Bang! Bang! Maxwell's silver hammer
Came down upon her head
Bang! Bang! Maxwell's silver hammer
Made sure that she was dead

P. C. Thirty-one said, "We caught a dirty one"
Maxwell stands alone
Painting testimonial pictures
Oh, oh, oh, oh

Rose and Valerie, screaming from the gallery
Say he must go free
(Maxwell must go free)
The judge does not agree and he tells them
So, o, o, o

But as the words are leaving his lips
A noise comes from behind

Bang! Bang! Maxwell's silver hammer
Came down upon his head
Bang! Bang! Maxwell's silver hammer
Made sure that he was dead

Whoa, oh, oh, oh
Silver hammer man
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,124
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
December 14, 2022, 08:06:44 pm
Jeremy - Pearl Jam

Based on two real people, 15 yr old Jeremy Wade Delle, who committed suicide by putting and gun in his mouth in front of his class and Brian, who Vedder went to school with as a 5th grader, had fights with and who went to kill himself in school but instead shot up a classroom

At home drawing pictures
Of mountain tops
With him on top
Lemon yellow sun
Arms raised in a V
And the dead lay in pools of maroon below
Daddy didn't give attention
Oh, to the fact that mommy didn't care
King Jeremy the wicked
Oh, ruled his world

Jeremy spoke in class today
Jeremy spoke in class today

Clearly I remember
Pickin' on the boy
Seemed a harmless little fuck
But we unleashed the lion
Gnashed his teeth and bit the recess lady's breast
How could I forget
And he hit me with a surprise left
My jaw left hurting
Dropped wide open
Just like the day
Oh, like the day I heard
Daddy didn't give affection, no
And the boy was something that mommy wouldn't wear
King Jeremy the wicked
Oh ruled his world

Jeremy spoke in class today
Jeremy spoke in class today
Jeremy spoke in class today

Try to forget this (try to forget this)
Try to erase this (try to erase this)
From the blackboard

Jeremy spoke in class today
Jeremy spoke in class today
Jeremy spoke in
Spoke in
Jeremy spoke in
Spoke in
Jeremy spoke in class today
Fuck the Tories

robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,124
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
December 14, 2022, 08:08:43 pm
Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix

Hey Joe, where you goin' with that gun of your hand?
Hey Joe, I said, where you goin' with that gun in your hand? Oh
I'm goin' down to shoot my old lady
You know I caught her messin' 'round with another man, yeah
I'm goin' down to shoot my old lady
You know I caught her messin' 'round with another man
Huh, and that ain't too cool

Hey Joe, I heard you shot your mama down
You shot her down now
Hey Joe, I heard you shot your lady down
Shot her down in the ground, yeah
Yeah

Yes, I did, I shot her
You know I caught her messin' round, messin' round town
Yes, I did, I shot her
You know I caught my old lady messin' 'round town
And I gave her the gun
I shot her

Alright
Shoot her one more time again, baby
Yeah
Oh, dig it
Ah, alright

Hey, Joe
Where you gonna run to now? Where you gonna run to?
Hey Joe, I said
Where you gonna run to now? Where you, where you gonna go?

Well, dig
I'm goin' way down south
Way down to Mexico way
Alright
I'm goin' way down south
Way down where I can be free
Ain't no one gonna find me
Ain't no hangman gonna
He ain't gonna put a rope around me
You better believe right now
I gotta go now

Hey, Joe
You better run on down
Goodbye, everybody, ow
Hey, hey, Joe
Fuck the Tories

robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,124
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
December 14, 2022, 08:14:05 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on December 14, 2022, 02:35:51 pm
Fucking Hell  :o

Courtney Love has claimed she had a sexual encounter with Nugent when she was 12 and he's admitted to relationships with underage girls, with the parents approval "I got the stamp of approval of their parents. Because they figured better Ted Nugent than some drug infested punk in high school. "
Fuck the Tories

Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 453
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
Yesterday at 08:14:28 am

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u24yIMK8SOs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u24yIMK8SOs</a>


..oh no lad dont
Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
Yesterday at 08:23:08 am
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 14, 2022, 08:14:05 pm
Courtney Love has claimed she had a sexual encounter with Nugent when she was 12 and he's admitted to relationships with underage girls, with the parents approval "I got the stamp of approval of their parents. Because they figured better Ted Nugent than some drug infested punk in high school. "

Id never heard of him before, but he looks a wrong un. 
giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,108
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
Yesterday at 08:31:01 am
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 13, 2022, 08:21:48 pm
Turning Japanese isn't about knocking one out according to the singer

Another example that has been around for years is the subject meaning of the Vapors 1980 hit Turning Japanese. Ill-informed journalists and trivia-writers have long since passed on the fact that its about masturbation because Turning Japanese refers to the Oriental facial expression people pull at the moment of climax whilst holding your sausage hostage. Actually it isnt about that at all.

Dave Fenton explained in an interview about the title, It could have been Portuguese or Lebanese or anything that fitted with that phrase, its nothing to do with the Japanese. Its actually a love song about someone who had lost their girlfriend and was going crazy over it. The title is just all the clichés about angst and youth and about turning into something you didnt expect to.

https://www.jonkutner.com/turning-japanese/

next you'll be saying 'sex on fire' isn't about the clap
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,124
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
Yesterday at 08:37:07 am
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Yesterday at 08:31:01 am
next you'll be saying 'sex on fire' isn't about the clap

That song has literally just started on the radio as I was reading your post ;D

I thought it was based on Gillian Taylforth?  ;)
Fuck the Tories

Musky's Xmas - A Gripping Read

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
Yesterday at 08:57:43 am
Whole Lotta Rosie, even if it is funny.
Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,022
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
Yesterday at 09:07:57 am
Quote from: Musky's Xmas - A Gripping Read on Yesterday at 08:57:43 am
Whole Lotta Rosie, even if it is funny.
Talking of AC/DC

She gave me her mind
Then she gave me her body, ooh
But she give it to anybody
But I made her cry
And I made her scream
Then I took a high oozin
And I curdled her cream
But how was I to know that she had been there before
She told me she was a virgin, yeah ooh
She was number 999 on the clinical list
And I fell in love with the dirty little bitch
She got the jack, she got the jack
She got the jack, she got the jack, aw
She got the jack, she got the jack
She got the jack, she got the jack
She got the jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack
She got the jack already
She's so bad
She got the jack, let me hear you sing (she got the jack)
(She's got the jack, she's got the jack) that sounds good, ooh
(She's got the jack, she's got the jack) come on
(She's got the jack, she's got the jack) ready
She got the jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack
(She's got the jack) Ooh, let me hear you singin' again, come on, are you ready
she got... mmm, yeah come on
(She's got the jack, she's got the jack) oh yeah,
(She's got the jack, she's got the jack)
(She's got the jack, she's got the jack)
She got the jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack
(She's got the jack)
She got the jack, she got the jack
She got the jack, she got the jack
She got the jack, she got the jack, ooh
She got the jack, she got the jack
She got the jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack
She got the jack
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,820
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
Yesterday at 09:14:55 am
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 08:37:07 am
That song has literally just started on the radio as I was reading your post ;D

I thought it was based on Gillian Taylforth?  ;)

That was Paradise by the Dashboard Light.
Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,988
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
Today at 12:42:29 am
Almost anything by the mighty Steel Panther!

'Community property'

I would give you the stars in the sky
But they're too far away
If you were a hooker, you'd know
I'd be happy to pay
If suddenly you were a guy
I'd be suddenly gay

'Cause my heart belongs to you
My love is pure and true
My heart belongs to you
But my cock is community property

You're the only girl that I like to screw
When I'm not on the road
When I come home, my dinner's made
And the front lawn is mowed
I'll kiss your mouth
Even after you swallowed my load


'Cause my heart belongs to you
There ain't nothing that I wouldn't do for you
My heart belongs to you
But my cock is community property

I wanna make it clear
So you retain it
My dick's a free spirit
And you can't restrain it
No, you just can't chain it down

I love you so much it hurts
From my head to my feet
I think of you and I can't
Help but fondle my meat
I see your face every time
That I go out and cheat

'Cause my heart belongs to you
There ain't nothing that I wouldn't do
My heart belongs to you
But my dong is community property
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
Today at 01:42:45 am
Stray Cat Blues by the Rolling Stones has to be up there.

There'll be a feast if you just come upstairs
But it's no hanging matter
It's no capital crime
I can see that you're fifteen years old
No I don't want your I.D.
And I can see that you're so far from home
.....

I bet, bet your mama don't know you scream like that
I bet your mother don't know you can spit like that.
You look so weird and you're so far from home
But you don't really miss your mother

Eeek  :o !!!

