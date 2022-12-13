Whole Lotta Rosie, even if it is funny.



Talking of AC/DCShe gave me her mindThen she gave me her body, oohBut she give it to anybodyBut I made her cryAnd I made her screamThen I took a high oozinAnd I curdled her creamBut how was I to know that she had been there beforeShe told me she was a virgin, yeah oohShe was number 999 on the clinical listAnd I fell in love with the dirty little bitchShe got the jack, she got the jackShe got the jack, she got the jack, awShe got the jack, she got the jackShe got the jack, she got the jackShe got the jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jackShe got the jack alreadyShe's so badShe got the jack, let me hear you sing (she got the jack)(She's got the jack, she's got the jack) that sounds good, ooh(She's got the jack, she's got the jack) come on(She's got the jack, she's got the jack) readyShe got the jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack(She's got the jack) Ooh, let me hear you singin' again, come on, are you readyshe got... mmm, yeah come on(She's got the jack, she's got the jack) oh yeah,(She's got the jack, she's got the jack)(She's got the jack, she's got the jack)She got the jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack(She's got the jack)She got the jack, she got the jackShe got the jack, she got the jackShe got the jack, she got the jack, oohShe got the jack, she got the jackShe got the jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jackShe got the jack