Whole Lotta Rosie, even if it is funny.
Talking of AC/DC
She gave me her mind
Then she gave me her body, ooh
But she give it to anybody
But I made her cry
And I made her scream
Then I took a high oozin
And I curdled her cream
But how was I to know that she had been there before
She told me she was a virgin, yeah ooh
She was number 999 on the clinical list
And I fell in love with the dirty little bitch
She got the jack, she got the jack
She got the jack, she got the jack, aw
She got the jack, she got the jack
She got the jack, she got the jack
She got the jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack
She got the jack already
She's so bad
She got the jack, let me hear you sing (she got the jack)
(She's got the jack, she's got the jack) that sounds good, ooh
(She's got the jack, she's got the jack) come on
(She's got the jack, she's got the jack) ready
She got the jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack
(She's got the jack) Ooh, let me hear you singin' again, come on, are you ready
she got... mmm, yeah come on
(She's got the jack, she's got the jack) oh yeah,
(She's got the jack, she's got the jack)
(She's got the jack, she's got the jack)
She got the jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack
(She's got the jack)
She got the jack, she got the jack
She got the jack, she got the jack
She got the jack, she got the jack, ooh
She got the jack, she got the jack
She got the jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack, jack
She got the jack