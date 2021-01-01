Ted Nugent Jailbait



I've got no inhibitions

So keep your keys out of your ignition

I steal a car like I got the curse

I can't resist the old lady's purse



Jailbait you look so good to me

Jailbait won't you set me free

Jailbait you look fine fine fine



I know I've got to have you in a matter of time

Well I don't care if you're just thirteen

You look too good to be true

I just know that you're probably clean

There's one lil' thing I got do to you



Jailbait you look so good to me

Jailbait won't you set me free

Jailbait you look fine fine fine



I know I've got to have you in a matter of time

So tell your mama that I'm back in town

She likes us boys when it's time to get down

She's got this craving for the underage

I just might be your mama's brand new rage



Jailbait you look so good to me

Jailbait won't you set me free

Jailbait you look fine fine fine



I know I got to have you in a matter of time

Honey you you you look so nice

She's young she's tender

Won't you please surrender

She's so fine she's mine

All the time, all mine mine



It's all right baby

It's quite all right I asked your mama

Wait a minute officer

Don't put those handcuffs on me

Put them on her and I'll share her with you

Jailbait, jailbait