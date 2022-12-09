Poll

Vote for the best team (best representation of the manager in terms of philosophy, style & tactics)

Sheer Magnetism (Cesar Luis Menotti)
Samie (Tele Santana)
Betty Blue (Jock Stein)

Voting closes: December 9, 2022, 04:13:55 pm

Diamond Anniversary Draft - GROUP C
Please rank the teams in order of who you think are the best.

Remember, we are voting which teams are the best in terms of being the best constructed team in line with the chosen manager's philosophy, player styles and tactics. NOT 'the team with the greatest 11 players'. Well-chosen players and tactics that execute the manager's philosophy the best should be valued more than a team full of big names that don't.

For example:

1st: Manager A
2nd: Manager B
3rd: Manager C
Group C

Sheer Magnetism (Cesar Luis Menotti)


Manager profile, player styles and team tactics
"My concern is that we coaches don't arrogate to ourselves the right to remove from the spectacle the synonym of festival, in favour of a philosophical reading that cannot be sustained, which is to avoid taking risks. And in football there are risks because the only way you can avoid taking risks in any game is by not playing."

"There's a right-wing football and a left-wing football. Right-wing football wants to suggest that life is struggle. It demands sacrifices. We have to become of steel and win by any method... obey and function, that's what those with power want from the players. That's how they create retards, useful idiots that go with the system."


Unfortunate phrasing but it's what César Luis Menotti believed, he was one of football's true aesthetes. He prioritised skill and entertainment but his teams weren't all-out attack. They were filled with tactically intelligent players who knew where to be and when, influenced not only by Total Football but the 1970 Brazil team. But how did he line his teams up?

The key Menotti teams were the unfancied Huracan team he took to the club's second ever league title, the Argentine team he took to a World Cup and the Barca team he won three trophies with in four months. That team often used a more contemporary 4-4-2 but typically, Menotti's teams lined up in a lopsided 4-1-2-3 with a sweeper and a stopper in defence, a destroyer, a playmaker and a goalscorer in midfield and an attack made up of a conventional winger, a creative wide forward and a skillful number 9 who could also hold the ball up when necessary. You have players who can push up but who are smart enough to know when to drop off and fit enough to do it.

These are the two main templates: Huracan 1973 and Argentina 1978:




So, here's how they compare player by player. I'd say all the positions are stylistically similar profiles with big upgrades in many:

GK (Ibaldo Fillol >>> Joseph-Antoine Bell) Template: acrobatic, quick keeper a touch under six foot who comes off his line a lot. I posted the videos further up but Bell is the closest keeper in world football to Fillol, a keeper who's massively underrated because he's African, he didn't come to Europe until he was in his 30's and he came up alongside Thomas N'Kono, a very good conventional choice for Cameroon (think Clemence vs Shilton).

LB (Alberto Tarantini/Julio Alberto >>> David Alaba) Template: an attacking left back with the tactical nous to play centre back. Alaba doesn't quite have the same maverick streak as these two but he started off as a winger, is currently at centre back and has played mostly in midfield for the national team.

SW (Daniel Passarella/Jose Ramon Alexanko >>> Fernando Hierro) Template: A physically strong sweeper and onfield leader who scores goals. Hierro won everything with Real, had a great passing range and had a one-in-three record for Spain. They weren't all penalties either.

CB (Alfio Basile/Migueli (AKA Tarzan)>>> Big Virj) Template: The more conventional defender who acts as cover. Van Dijk is hugely athletic, never gets dribbled past and is basically the ideal choice to play alongside a sweeper who goes up. Have you seen him next to Matip?

RB (Jorge Olguín/Tente Sanchez >>> Berti Vogts) Template: A more defensive counterpoint converted from a central player (CB and MF respectively in this case). Vogts was primarily a right back but also a defensive one who played in the centre of defence for Borussia Mönchengladbach in some big games.

DM (Américo 'The Octopus' Gallego/Víctor Muñoz >>> N'Golo Kanté) Template: A diminutive, strong, tireless destroyer with telescopic legs who can break up attacks before they get to the defence. Kanté is the literal epitome of this player and probably the best ever example.

MF (Osvaldo Ardiles/Bernd Schuster >>> Luka Modric) Template: Elegant midfield playmaker capable of running the game and setting up goals for the players higher up the pitch. Modric won a Ballon d'Or in this exact position.

AM (Mario Kempes/Carlos Babington >>> Jari Litmanen) Template: A creative, gritty player who can dribble the ball and make runs from midfield to score. His injury record in his later years makes people forget that Litmanen was actually quite a physical player - a six-footer like Kempes - and although he had a superb scoring record, he tended to play behind the front three for Ajax. Perfect fit.

LW ('El Rapido' Oscar Ortiz/Omar Larrosa >>> Ryan Giggs) Template: A speedy winger who can carry the ball up the field quickly, beat a player and slide a cross in. Giggs at his peak was exactly this kind of player, he wouldn't have been able to score that goal against Arsenal if he wasn't. He's also still top of the all-time PL assist table, about 50% ahead of nearest competitor Cesc Fabregas.

CF (Leopoldo Luque/Roque Avallay >>> Pelé) Template: A skillful centre forward who can hold the ball up and drop off in addition to scoring goals. Menotti actually rated Pelé as the greatest ever, and the role Luque played in the Argentine team was very similar. Avallay played somewhat of a Firmino role in the Huracan team, allowing teammates to play around him like Pelé did in the 1970 side. I picked the more intelligent late career version rather than the goalscoring phenomenon - this centre forward also has to be a playmaker.

RW (Daniel Bertoni/René Houseman/Diego Maradona >>> Leo Messi) Template: The attacking centrepoint of the side, a creative dribbler in a free role who's job is to destroy the other team's defence and score goals. Look, Messi is the best ever in this role - even Maradona couldn't fill it in the same way - and he has the tactical intelligence to thrive there in front of Modric.
Samie (Tele Santana)


Manager profile, player styles and team tactics
Betty Blue (Jock Stein)


Manager profile, player styles and team tactics
Jock Stein's Lisbon Lions -
I think it is important to win a match, but I think what is even more important is the manner in which you win.

I am now going to tell him (Herrera) how Celtic will be the first team to bring the European Cup back to Britain. But it will not help him in any manner, shape or form: we are going to attack as we have never attacked before. Cups are not won by individuals, but by men in a team who put their club before personal prestige. I am lucky  I have the players who do just that for Celtic.

If youre ever going to win the European Cup, then this is the day and this is the place. But we dont just want to win this cup, we want to do it playing good football  to make neutrals glad weve won it, glad to remember how we did it. (his pre-match talk to the players before the 1967 final)

There is not a prouder man on Gods Earth than me at this moment. Winning was important, aye, but it was the way that we have won that has filled me with satisfaction. We did it by playing football. Pure, beautiful, inventive football. There was not a negative thought in our heads. Inter played right into our hands; its so sad to see such gifted players shackled by a system that restricts their freedom to think and to act. Our fans would never accept that sort of sterile approach. Our objective is always to try to win with style.



The Original


Iker Casillas SPA (08-12) >>>> Ronnie Simpson
- According to Billy McNeill, "Ronnie was as much a footballer as he was a goalkeeper." Well known for his aerial ability, shot stopping, and comfort with the ball at his feet. All of which Iker was tops at. At 5ft 10 Ronnie was fairly short for the era as well as possessing a slender build, not dissimilar to Iker who at 6ft wasn't the tallest for a modern day keeper and had a similarly slight build.

Eric Gerets BEL (85-89) >>>> Jim Craig
- Craig was a classic all rounder with his heart on his sleeve. Nothing to shout about, but Jock trusted him to get forward when needed and he knew how to defend too. Gerets, though obviously a higher calibre player, had similar attributes being a well balanced defender/attacker who fought every second he was on the field.

Fabio Cannavaro ITA (02-06) >>>> Billy McNeill
- The big captain McNeill was the heart of Jock's side. A hard as nails bastard who played as the team's stopper. Cannavaro has led his nation to World Cup glory, and has that nasty bastard Italian grit in him. A perfect fit.

Roberto Ayala ARG (00-04) >>>> John Clark
- Clark was the team's sweeper. Unlike the sweepers of the 70/80s, the role in those days was less about entering the opponent's half and more about complimenting the role of the stopper and literally sweeping up anything that got through McNeill. While offering some good forward passing as a bonus. Ayala would relish this role.

Roberto Carlos BRA (98-02) >>>> Tommy Gemmell
- Gemmell was one of Jock's great secret weapons. In the 1967 European Cup final his attacking runs put the Italians into disarray. Scoring the breakthrough goal that put them on level terms on the night in question. Roberto Carlos spent over a decade doing just that at every level of football.

Johan Neeskens HOL (70-74) >>>> Bobby Murdoch
- Murdoch was a box-to-box midfielder who could do everything. Passing, tackling, scoring. He was both the engine and the midfield conductor for that Celtic side. Neeskens was everything and more of that for the Dutch.

Paul Breitner GER (78-82) >>>> Bertie Auld
- Auld was a converted left sided winger, who Jock moulded into a lethal weapon in the heart of midfield. Known for powering in shots from anywhere outside the box, bossing the centre of the pitch with his physical presence, while still enjoying forays up the left side of the field when the mood took him. As an attacking left back who later moved to a midfield general role with a net-bursting shot, Breitner is a dream replacement here.

George Best NIR (67-71) >>>> Jimmy Johnstone
- By all accounts, Johnstone was one of the most electric players of the period. A dribbling master, utterly unpredictable and capable of moments of magic that could turn a game upside down. Sound like anyone to you? Best and him could have been two peas in a pod.

John Barnes ENG (87-91) >>>> Bobbie Lennox
- Lennox was often overlooked because of how eye catching Johnstone was on the other flank, but the likes of Di Stefano and B. Charlton held him in the highest regard. He was more of your classic winger, who dribbled at great speed down the left flank and created havoc against any team he faced. I'm sure Jock would gladly take Barnes in this role.

Denis Law SCO (63-67) >>>> Willie Wallace
- Wallace was the more versatile of the front two. Both a creator and a chance taker himself. He was well known for blasting shots in from 25-30 yards out with both feet, dominating in the air and carving out chances for those around him. Law had all this and more to his game. Got to admit I'd never watched footage of him play until this draft and my jaw dropped. For a manc, he was pretty darn good.

John Aldridge IRE (87-91) >>>> Stevie Chalmers
- Chalmers was the archetypal goal poacher. Always knew where to be and when, and rarely wasted a chance. Many of his goals also came from headers with the incredible service supplied by Lennox and Johnstone. Aldridge was a dynamo both on the ground and in the air, and would surely be in his element with not only his buddy Barnes but Best supplying the ammunition.

So that's it. I tried not only to pick players who fit with their Lisbon Lion counterparts and could compliment one another on the pitch. But also ones who fit with Jock's footballing philosophy. The kind of players who would relish the freedom that he gave his players to attack attack attack. Those who had heart and fight in them, who were winners themselves and would die for the shirt if called upon just as his players did in 1967.
