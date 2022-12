Could be doing this to buy the club on the cheap.



There must be some plan behind it as all Frasers Group have managed to achieve so far is to buy a £17m asset and then remove any income from that asset. I don't know what rent Coventry City were paying but presumably it was more than the £0 they're going to be getting from an unused stadium.According to that BBC article another bidder came in with a £25m offer that was rejected for being made too late. That same bidder is seemingly in talks to buy a controlling stake in the club. Maybe this is just hardball negotiating to flip the stadium for a £5m+ profit or to force the club to renegotiate a higher rental agreement.Whatever the intention though we can safely assume Ashley and Frasers Group couldn't give a flying monkey's about Coventry City or its supporters.