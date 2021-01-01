« previous next »
Buck Pete

Re: The Traitors
Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 12:29:34 pm
My theory of why he was so calm getting out of that boat is because he'd probably had similar done to him in an initiation ceremony at his public school (obviously this time minus the anal penetration)
Alexander was 15 miles outside Greybridge when he was finally caught by the school leopard.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Traitors
Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 12:34:10 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 12:07:24 pm
I do think the casting has been ropey this year.

Leanne in particular in almost every respect was surely intended to be a dislikeable Apprentice candidate who gets all the way to the final and gets Lord Sugar to invest in a hopeless Crossfit Gym.



I don't get the hate for her.

Schmarn

Re: The Traitors
Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 12:49:26 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:34:10 pm


I don't get the hate for her.

Yeah shes chippy but rather that than some of the non entity morons on there like purple Alex or Joe.

Minah needs to have her defence ready for when they randomly accuse her for the wrong reasons. She should be able to gently steer the focus elsewhere. They like voting for people they dont like or trust and I dont see Alexander lasting long. Leanne is super ruthless and I can see her throwing names in the air now shes under suspicion.

Love the way theyre hailing Jake as some idiot savant.

Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Traitors
Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 02:09:26 pm
Quote from: Red Viper on Yesterday at 11:07:52 am
Made me laugh how they were sus of Alexander because he wasn't shaking like a leaf and acting like he nearly died just because he had to lie in a box for a couple of minutes. I mean, he was reacting exactly like a grown up adult man should react in that situation ffs, it's just a game.

The other two acting like their lives were really at stake in that card game were the fucking weird ones. They should be chuffed to get to play games like that, it's fun! I'd be gutted if I went on this and didn't get picked for anything and got to do absolutely fuck all.

Thought the same. Its not like theyd been in the coffins overnight is it theyd have been put in there like five minutes before the rest of the people turned up to get them out. Unpleasant, sure, but Alexanders reaction was way more genuine than Annas.

Did think Leanne was going to go purely based on her reaction to Alexander  faithfuls have a bad habit of coming across as dicks at the roundtable and creating loads of suspicion on them. The problem most of them have is that they all have main character syndrome (I know Im going to go tonight). Leanne had a shield and no-one was killed, so she automatically assumes they tried to get rid of her. But as Alexander said, its way more likely that they recruited (or at least tried to recruit) given that a traitor had just been eliminated. Leanne didnt even seem to consider that it might have been Minah (Meina!) they tried to kill instead of her.

Lisa also had a touch of main character syndrome last night, saying she wondered why she was still there and who was protecting her. The answer, of course, is nobody  shes not dead because she hasnt been seen as a threat. And then theres just logistics they can only kill one person a day, they just havent gotten to her yet.

I did think the insistence that one of the players in the card deathmatch must have been a traitor was quite strange. How could a traitor have guaranteed their survival in a game of chance? Or is the idea that traitors wouldnt have known the nature of the game beforehand?

On Charlotte as the next traitor I get it but think its a mistake for Minah to keep to female traitors only. Having got rid of two female traitors already, I think therell be an assumption that theres at least one male one, so if shed gone for say Alexander (wholl be voted off soon) then shed be protecting herself a bit more. Whereas with Charlotte, shes recruiting someone who just last night was voicing suspicions about her. Probably wont happen, but not impossible that Minah goes tonight and then Charlotte is left as the sole traitor  at that point, the logic would definitely suggest theyd think any remaining traitor was male. Getting to the stage where theres not many people left, so it doesnt take many votes to go and theres several people throwing Minahs name about.
smutchin

Re: The Traitors
Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 02:22:53 pm
BD - I assume that if there had been a traitor in the last two then they wouldnt play the last round and the non-traitor would be automatically murdered.

The others back at the castle would be none the wiser and would have to assume they had won the game fair and square.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Traitors
Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 02:30:39 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 12:49:26 pm
Yeah shes chippy but rather that than some of the non entity morons on there like purple Alex or Joe.

Minah needs to have her defence ready for when they randomly accuse her for the wrong reasons. She should be able to gently steer the focus elsewhere. They like voting for people they dont like or trust and I dont see Alexander lasting long. Leanne is super ruthless and I can see her throwing names in the air now shes under suspicion.

Love the way theyre hailing Jake as some idiot savant.

I like Jake. Seems like a genuinely nice guy.

Linda was the reason he was still in the game though, so he's definitely got himself murdered by her going
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 02:22:53 pm
BD - I assume that if there had been a traitor in the last two then they wouldnt play the last round and the non-traitor would be automatically murdered.

The others back at the castle would be none the wiser and would have to assume they had won the game fair and square.

I was confused at first as to how it would work but I think this is spot on. Traitors can't be murdered so it's the only thing that makes sense.
Buck Pete

Re: The Traitors
Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 02:40:38 pm
Alisson Wonderland

Re: The Traitors
Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 04:18:41 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 02:22:53 pm
BD - I assume that if there had been a traitor in the last two then they wouldnt play the last round and the non-traitor would be automatically murdered.

The others back at the castle would be none the wiser and would have to assume they had won the game fair and square.
This is how it would have worked and Alexander alluded to it at the round table when they were talking about Leon.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:30:39 pm
I like Jake. Seems like a genuinely nice guy.

Spoiler
Linda was the reason he was still in the game though, so he's definitely got himself murdered by her going
[close]
I think they should have murdered Jake on one of the days there was less heat on Linda.  He was always going to come back to her so she should have got rid of him and used the old why would I murder him when he was accusing me defence.
Zeppelin

Re: The Traitors
Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 04:23:14 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:15:59 am
Agreed. Although I do wonder if they edit it to make it seem like theres loads of heat on a particular person, to suit a certain story. I think that might be why before some round tables you think person A is getting voted off that night, then person X is suddenly gone, seemingly out of the blue.



It's definitely edited to suit a story - there have been interviews with former contestants who say that the round tables go on foir a couple of hours and every conversation they have is filmed and recorded.
Kekule

Re: The Traitors
Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm
Spoiler
I think that Joe fella might be the most insufferable, and useless, player to take part in any of the U.K. series.

He contributes nothing to the missions, just stands around watching and then has a moan about the task in his piece to camera. In the same piece to camera he also flirts with self awareness when he says hes crap at this sort of thing, but when someone starts getting a solid case together, he picks up on some minor thing someone else once did, blows it out of proportion, believes hes cracked the case wide open and drags everyone along with him at the round table.

Followed by a dopey look and shrug of the shoulders, as if it was nothing to do with him, when another faithful is banished.

Hell probably end up winning by pure accident.
[close]
Bobsackamano

Re: The Traitors
Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 11:25:41 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm
Spoiler
I think that Joe fella might be the most insufferable, and useless, player to take part in any of the U.K. series.

He contributes nothing to the missions, just stands around watching and then has a moan about the task in his piece to camera. In the same piece to camera he also flirts with self awareness when he says hes crap at this sort of thing, but when someone starts getting a solid case together, he picks up on some minor thing someone else once did, blows it out of proportion, believes hes cracked the case wide open and drags everyone along with him at the round table.

Followed by a dopey look and shrug of the shoulders, as if it was nothing to do with him, when another faithful is banished.

Hell probably end up winning by pure accident.
[close]

He never got any heat at all, absolute top of my wishlist to go, the gormless fucknut.
Wabaloolah

Re: The Traitors
Reply #571 on: Today at 01:18:01 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:39:06 am

You might want to spoiler that

Spoiler
Alexander in that card game made me laugh. Yes, it's probably clever editing, but his eyes were darting furtively between the other players. Brought to mind Tuco  at the end of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in the Mexican standoff.

My theory of why he was so calm getting out of that boat is because he'd probably had similar done to him in an initiation ceremony at his public school (obviously this time minus the anal penetration)
Chris~

Re: The Traitors
Reply #572 on: Today at 09:24:09 am
Spoiler
they should take the risk and kill Joe, but surprised they didn't talk about trying to recruit someone unless I missed that? Feel the editing of Charlotte will turn on Minah was a bit heavy handed, hopefully not setting up tonight's episode but seems like an easy path to that if they go for Jake or Lisa
[close]

Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Traitors
Reply #573 on: Today at 09:25:46 am
I want Alexander to win - he's enjoying himself and treating it like a game. He's also very diplomatic (naturally) which makes it even funnier when he's dealing with the rest of them and their behaviour.

Spoiler
Found it dead funny when Joe was sure he'd caught Alex out. To be fair, I get why he thought it was a stumble from Alex. He was a non-entity for most of the show, but liked him towards the end.

Minah is going to go soon. She's played a blinder, but they're at a point where everyone is coming under suspicion and Charlotte isn't going to go out of her way to protect her.

Keen for Jake to go. Yeah he was right on Linda, but it's given him this sense that he knows everything - like Frankie being a traitor, for no real reason at all.

Fascinated by the choice on who to kill. I like that they might gamble on someone who was in the dolls house group, even though they know one of them has a shield. Even if they fail to kill Jake, the suspicion might just fall on Alexander anyway.
[close]
Jon2lfc

Re: The Traitors
Reply #574 on: Today at 04:06:06 pm
I've realised why i can't stand Joe now. He reminds me of that 'comedian' Russell Howard, who I can't stand either.

Someone asked why all the hate for Leanne.
I don't hate her myself (it's only a TV show), but I reckon it's because she fits that stereotype of lots of young women nowadays who act as if they're one of the Kardashians - tonnes of make-up, always dolled up, crackly voice thing, always conscious of where the camera is etc. It seems almost fake.

The more I think about it the more i realise that it is almost impossible to spot a Traitor, unless the Traitor themself makes a mistake.
All the odds are stacked in favour of the Traitors. And more so in favour of late recruits to the Traitor-hood, as they've already built up genuine trust with the rest of the Faithfuls previously.
Therefore, Faithfuls have to be lucky to banish a Traitor.
Makes for funny, watchable TV though seeing them go round in circles, whilst we, as viewers, have inside knowledge!

Spoiler
Linda was an absolutely terrible Traitor. Just a deadweight.

That Essex boy who won Season 2 has deffo been the best Traitor yet. Kept himself safe by building deep trust and was great at acting like the rest of the them.
[close]
Buck Pete

Re: The Traitors
Reply #575 on: Today at 05:33:13 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 04:06:06 pm
I've realised why i can't stand Joe now. He reminds me of that 'comedian' Russell Howard, who I can't stand either.

Spoiler
His nonchalant attitude following his leading the campaign to wrongly banish Purple Alex, was infuriating.

The rest of the faithful should banish the fucker asap. Bloke is a liability

Contrary to the traitors, who should just leave him be and let the weapon do their jobs for them.
[close]
