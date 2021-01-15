With you on this. The fact they all got so worked up about it was ridiculous. It was a game within a game, which didn't have any bearing on who was a traitor or not.



Anyway, they are all as thick as mince.



Spoiler I can't believe they haven't got Linda yet though, surely that will happen in the next episode, Dan didn't help himself though unfortunately. Think the way he played it was down to him.beung autistic as he sees the world and presumably the game different to everyone else.



There's definitely a herd mentality going on this year, more somthan previous years. Minah is playing a blinder though.



If they do banish Linda tomorrow, I think Minah will be forced to recruit as otherwise there will be the danger of all traitors being banished before the final. At that point I imagine they will say that if you don't become a Traitor you are eliminated from the game

yeah agree this year they all seem much more selfish than previously when it comes to the missions, the one when they were on the boat a case in point when they kept refusing to get off the boat to collect the money!Personally I think it would make it more fun if the audience didn't know who the Traitors were until the reveal as then you could play along with it.