Author Topic: The Traitors  (Read 26187 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  Legacy Fan
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #480 on: Today at 02:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:11:13 pm
That lad with the pink hair and shit in his face (pulp fiction quote :) ) is coasting through this. Not seen his name mentioned at the round table or anywhere else for that matter.

Reminds me of Welsh Meryl from S1. Only taller and with more shit tatts.

I love both traitors and hope they share the pot. Although Linda is living on borrowed time.

He'll get murdered eventually though. The key for Meryl was that she was (unknowingly) friends with a traitor, whereas this dude seems to be a bit of a loner. At some point they'll get rid of him because it's one that will arouse no suspicions.

Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:17:48 pm
Minah is the goat

Spoiler
She just used Freddie as a hand grenade, pulled the pin and walked out smiling. Fozia would be a good kill tonight, too astute to be left roaming about for long, however murdering Livi would be much more fun.
[close]

Spoiler
Nah murdering Livi would be a huge let down at this point
 I want to see her face when they banish Freddie first.
[close]
Online Jon2lfc

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #481 on: Today at 03:58:55 pm »
I want Dan to win this.
I am slightly concerned that he said he feels safe with Minah cos of Scouse solidarity. He's at severe risk of being blindsided now.
I bet the producers knew they could expect that when they selected both of them.

I can't see Fozia lasting long; she's too astute. She'll either get murdered asap or recruited as a Traitor.

Agree with everyone else saying that you have to keep the emotional ones in (like Livi) because they are useless at playing the game and hence can be picked off when needed.
The only risk being though that because they are so thick they're also more likely to act as sheep, so you'd need to kill off their 'ring leader' if it comes to that.
Offline redk84

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #482 on: Today at 04:18:38 pm »
love this show

Minah has been excellent. Last night's ep was some top class traitoring...i didn't get their reason earlier for choosing the person they wanted to seduce was just baffling. Nobody is going to *want* to be a scapegoat??

Linda I find a bit bland...just agrees with everything
Alot different crowd this time around...very different people but they seem to go off on the most stupid narratives - and its just panic and not thought out at all - I suppose its easy to say but surely they can go about this better?
Offline bigal

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #483 on: Today at 08:13:54 pm »
That Livia is appalling, dense as reinforced concrete
Offline Red Viper

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #484 on: Today at 10:02:08 pm »
These lot are a bunch of morons
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #485 on: Today at 10:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on Today at 10:02:08 pm
These lot are a bunch of morons

Spoiler
To be fair Dan buried himself tonight
[close]
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #486 on: Today at 10:45:07 pm »
That was great.

Spoiler
Lindas acting! Shed defo have gone if it wasnt for Dan messing up. I get his game approach, but it was stupid given two others knew hed picked Frankie and Minah. Annoying thing is that by the next episode theyll have forgotten they almost went for Linda.

The death care game was fun too. Alexander was hilarious in it.

Increasingly think Freddie looks like Trent with a different haircut.
[close]
Offline John C

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #487 on: Today at 10:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:29:35 pm
Spoiler
To be fair Dan buried himself tonight [/q]
I agree completely. A very, very clever afternoon not completed by a well thought out evening.
[close]
Online smutchin

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #488 on: Today at 10:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:29:35 pm
Spoiler
To be fair Dan buried himself tonight
[close]

Spoiler
Dans mistake was that when they said its ok not to admit if you marked someone he thought they meant its ok not to admit if you marked someone when what they actually meant was we will hound you until you confess.

Loved how Minah used the Dan situation to deflect attention away from Linda. Also enjoyed the look on her face when Dan made the comment about the traitor being someone close to him - if he hadnt been banished, he was definitely up for being murdered.
[close]
Online filopastry

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #489 on: Today at 10:58:29 pm »
Linda is honestly one of the shitest traitors ever, its a testimony to how awful Armani was that she somehow went earlier even with this bunch of clowns as faithfuls.
Online Agent99

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #490 on: Today at 11:09:39 pm »
Spoiler
Leanne is a bit of an arsehole. Dan should have brought up why she told Minah it was him who marked her when Alexander didn't. Was starting to like him as well. They are a bunch of idiots this year though :D
[close]
Online Jon2lfc

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #491 on: Today at 11:32:10 pm »
I think i'll be great in this show cos i didn't understand that molasses game tonight.
Can someone explain what players could deduce from it?

Wasn't it just purely about getting a shield for one self?

Who cares who a certain person picked to get gunked. What would that tell you??
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #492 on: Today at 11:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 11:32:10 pm
I think i'll be great in this show cos i didn't understand that molasses game tonight.
Can someone explain what players could deduce from it?

Wasn't it just purely about getting a shield for one self?

Who cares who a certain person picked to get gunked. What would that tell you??
With you on this. The fact they all got so worked up about it was ridiculous. It was a game within a game, which didn't have any bearing on who was a traitor or not.

Anyway, they are all as thick as mince.
