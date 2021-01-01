« previous next »
That lad with the pink hair and shit in his face (pulp fiction quote :) ) is coasting through this. Not seen his name mentioned at the round table or anywhere else for that matter.

Reminds me of Welsh Meryl from S1. Only taller and with more shit tatts.

I love both traitors and hope they share the pot. Although Linda is living on borrowed time.

He'll get murdered eventually though. The key for Meryl was that she was (unknowingly) friends with a traitor, whereas this dude seems to be a bit of a loner. At some point they'll get rid of him because it's one that will arouse no suspicions.

Minah is the goat

She just used Freddie as a hand grenade, pulled the pin and walked out smiling. Fozia would be a good kill tonight, too astute to be left roaming about for long, however murdering Livi would be much more fun.
Nah murdering Livi would be a huge let down at this point
 I want to see her face when they banish Freddie first.
I want Dan to win this.
I am slightly concerned that he said he feels safe with Minah cos of Scouse solidarity. He's at severe risk of being blindsided now.
I bet the producers knew they could expect that when they selected both of them.

I can't see Fozia lasting long; she's too astute. She'll either get murdered asap or recruited as a Traitor.

Agree with everyone else saying that you have to keep the emotional ones in (like Livi) because they are useless at playing the game and hence can be picked off when needed.
The only risk being though that because they are so thick they're also more likely to act as sheep, so you'd need to kill off their 'ring leader' if it comes to that.
