I think it's easier to watch highlights and see POV from all the main events in the day to be fair, I bet it is hard the show when you're amongst it, like we remember things that happen on day one because we only see snippets but I bet after doing multiple trials, loads of filming, cuts etc... day one feels like 6 weeks ago for them.
Having said that I think if I were in this show now even as a faithful I'd be tempted with the idea of voting out Livi because at this point it's a win/win from that perspective, either you get a traitor out or you get a weak faithful out, you can't have someone that emotional on your team it would make catching a traitor so much harder.