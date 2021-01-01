Spoiler The way Leon turned on Tyler tonight was just weird. No suspicion at all then the slightest hint that he could be in a clique and one of them must be a traitor and he's all in on Tyler, setting everyone else off on him.



I think Dan needs to be careful going forward. He's very sure about people and he's going round people saying "It has to be... tonight" and picking a faithful, it'll raise supsicions eventually

They're so fickle as well aren't they? They've been all in on other characters too, loads of votes in the round table and then in later shows very few suspicions and very few votesMinah is playing a blinder though. No supsicions on her whatsoever right now and she's liked by everyone, although that type of character does rouse suspicion when it gets to the "what if it's someone we haven't mentioned yet?" part of the accusations come round.Apart from her none of them are very good under pressure are they? I'm absolutely done with Livi crying at literally everything!