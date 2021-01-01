« previous next »
Author Topic: The Traitors  (Read 25679 times)

Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 04:47:27 pm
Dan mentioned early on that he's autistic - can't remember if it was in a piece to camera or when talking to the group. That might shed some light on some aspects of his manner.

He can be very direct, which may come across as slightly twattish at times but I quite like it.
I like Dan. Is he from the Wirral? Sounds a bit like it?

I was very surprised that BBC after-show were joking about how direct he is/was...... yet it's been revealed he is autistic.
Directness is one symptom of autism so maybe they should joke less about this.
He seems nuerotypical to me. Maybe cos I have lots of friends who are direct with me and vice versa.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:31:44 pm
My favourite Traitors moment in any version was the Aussie season 1, when a bunch of them united to take down Marielle - without ever accusing her, but instead ambushing her at the roundtable. Gave her no ability to fight back or sow doubt about her guilt.

I watched that series, can't remember the scene specifically however when I googled Marielle straight away I remembered her. An absolute c**t of the highest order. Utterly ruthless and a great traitor character.
Joe is the worse of the lot. Gives sh*t to Kas for 4 days and picks at him for how he responds. Then sh*ts the bed the moment one person questions him. Exactly whats wrong with this country.
Minah is a genius traitor.
They're so fickle as well aren't they? They've been all in on other characters too, loads of votes in the round table and then in later shows very few suspicions and very few votes

Spoiler
The way Leon turned on Tyler tonight was just weird. No suspicion at all then the slightest hint that he could be in a clique and one of them must be a traitor and he's all in on Tyler, setting everyone else off on him.

I think Dan needs to be careful going forward. He's very sure about people and he's going round people saying "It has to be... tonight" and picking a faithful, it'll raise supsicions eventually
[close]

Minah is playing a blinder though. No supsicions on her whatsoever right now and she's liked by everyone, although that type of character does rouse suspicion when it gets to the "what if it's someone we haven't mentioned yet?" part of the accusations come round.

Apart from her none of them are very good under pressure are they? I'm absolutely done with Livi crying at literally everything!
For those who dont watch Uncloaked, its worth it tonight (episode 5) just to see the reaction of the latest murder victim when they find out who the traitors are.
Spoiler
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:15:01 pm
Minah is a genius traitor.

She played an absolute blinder today. The way she planted that seed in Freddies head it couldnt have gone more perfectly for her.
[close]
That lad with the pink hair and shit in his face (pulp fiction quote :) ) is coasting through this. Not seen his name mentioned at the round table or anywhere else for that matter.

Reminds me of Welsh Meryl from S1. Only taller and with more shit tatts.

I love both traitors and hope they share the pot. Although Linda is living on borrowed time.

Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 11:08:59 pm
Spoiler
She played an absolute blinder today. The way she planted that seed in Freddies head it couldnt have gone more perfectly for her.
[close]

Minah is the goat

Spoiler
She just used Freddie as a hand grenade, pulled the pin and walked out smiling. Fozia would be a good kill tonight, too astute to be left roaming about for long, however murdering Livi would be much more fun.
[close]

Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:11:07 am
Agreed. The faithfuls are so genuinely unlikeable this year, I actually want a traitor to win.

I've watched quite a few foreign versions as well as the British one  and I almost always want the traitors to win. I wondered if I was the only one who did?

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 10:18:41 pm
I'm absolutely done with Livi crying at literally everything!

Absolutely right - I'm hoping they murder her tonight just to shut her up!
« Last Edit: Today at 07:49:07 am by Zeppelin »
Quote from: Red Viper on Yesterday at 12:36:51 pm
Absolutely. He really didn't like that bit of stick Kaz gave him on his way out did he? The stupid prick.

What did Kas say/do on the way out? I must have missed that bit. I liked Kas.

The Harold Shipman comment was brutal :)
Its not just Livi though, theyre all at it. There always seems to be at least one person crying.

I dont remember the contestants in previous series being so fragile, not at this stage anyway, they all seemed to find the humour in it and realised it was a game and nothing personal.  There was a bloke last year who saw his Mum get buried alive and he still saw the amusing side to it. If they do something similar this year theyre going to have to get someone in to do some counselling.

Maybe Im just misremembering.
Yep it's the young un's behaving like wet lettuces too

Linda and Lisa are tough as old boots.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:59:17 am
Its not just Livi though, theyre all at it. There always seems to be at least one person crying.

I dont remember the contestants in previous series being so fragile, not at this stage anyway, they all seemed to find the humour in it and realised it was a game and nothing personal.  There was a bloke last year who saw his Mum get buried alive and he still saw the amusing side to it. If they do something similar this year theyre going to have to get someone in to do some counselling.

Maybe Im just misremembering.

No, youre right. There are more millennials who fit the stereotype of the snowflake twentysomething who cant handle any criticism or challenge while at the same time thinking the world owes them a living. If youre intelligent and stay calm, that is now seen as suspicious and traitor material. A bit naughty of the BBC to put people in there who are so fragile. With Livi, its approaching the point that she should leave for her own mental health.

Its why I like Dan so much. Literally doesnt give a sh*t because its a game.
Lisa's reveal last night was so daft.

Spoiler
She should never have said she couldn't be a Traitor because she isn't able to lie as a priest. Only going to make the actual traitors murder her, if everyone else assumes she couldn't possibly be a traitor. And we know it's bollocks anyway, in the first episode she told Claudia she could be a traitor because it's just a game.

I still can't wait to see Charlotte reveal she isn't Welsh, truly the most pointless thing ever. She was under loads of suspicion at the start, always fascinates me how people who are really in the spotlight can within a day or two have nobody suspecting them. The herd mentality is so strong, that as soon as someone else is mentioned that's where the attention goes.
[close]
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:56:33 am
What did Kas say/do on the way out? I must have missed that bit. I liked Kas.

The Harold Shipman comment was brutal :)

It was brilliant. He said "and Joe who'd have thought you caught me early on from a twinkle in my eye, in the first round table I was selected as...a faithful" :lmao

Got everyone's hopes up, Joe was gassed because he thought he nailed a traitor and then just slammed all down their throats in the most sarcastic way
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:36:43 am
Lisa's reveal last night was so daft.

Spoiler
She should never have said she couldn't be a Traitor because she isn't able to lie as a priest. Only going to make the actual traitors murder her, if everyone else assumes she couldn't possibly be a traitor. And we know it's bollocks anyway, in the first episode she told Claudia she could be a traitor because it's just a game.

I still can't wait to see Charlotte reveal she isn't Welsh, truly the most pointless thing ever. She was under loads of suspicion at the start, always fascinates me how people who are really in the spotlight can within a day or two have nobody suspecting them. The herd mentality is so strong, that as soon as someone else is mentioned that's where the attention goes.
[close]

Completely agree with all this, I dont know what she was thinking!
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:47:22 am
It was brilliant. He said "and Joe who'd have thought you caught me early on from a twinkle in my eye, in the first round table I was selected as...a faithful" :lmao

Got everyone's hopes up, Joe was gassed because he thought he nailed a traitor and then just slammed all down their throats in the most sarcastic way

Kas was great, Joe seems like a Grade A twat, so I did enjoy that, followed by Joe somehow making himself the victim
I think it's easier to watch highlights and see POV from all the main events in the day to be fair, I bet it is hard the show when you're amongst it, like we remember things that happen on day one because we only see snippets but I bet after doing multiple trials, loads of filming, cuts etc... day one feels like 6 weeks ago for them.

Having said that I think if I were in this show now even as a faithful I'd be tempted with the idea of voting out Livi because at this point it's a win/win from that perspective, either you get a traitor out or you get a weak faithful out, you can't have someone that emotional on your team it would make catching a traitor so much harder.
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:50:02 am
I think it's easier to watch highlights and see POV from all the main events in the day to be fair, I bet it is hard the show when you're amongst it, like we remember things that happen on day one because we only see snippets but I bet after doing multiple trials, loads of filming, cuts etc... day one feels like 6 weeks ago for them.

Having said that I think if I were in this show now even as a faithful I'd be tempted with the idea of voting out Livi because at this point it's a win/win from that perspective, either you get a traitor out or you get a weak faithful out, you can't have someone that emotional on your team it would make catching a traitor so much harder.

Likewise if I'm a traitor I probably leave her in just to keep the discord and drama high and make people easier to manipulate
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:52:08 am
Likewise if I'm a traitor I probably leave her in just to keep the discord and drama high and make people easier to manipulate

100%, I am unsure if they did it in season 1 but has anyone ever voted out someone who they actually thought was a faithful but they were a rubbish one? Interesting dynamic on the show if someone outright said that round the table tonight. She's unbearable, I'd have to do it if I was in there.
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:53:08 am
100%, I am unsure if they did it in season 1 but has anyone ever voted out someone who they actually thought was a faithful but they were a rubbish one? Interesting dynamic on the show if someone outright said that round the table tonight. She's unbearable, I'd have to do it if I was in there.

I would be so tempted to just say "I have no idea who is a traitor, but I am voting for you, as I think you are either disruptive or utterly shit at tasks"
