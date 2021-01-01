« previous next »
The Traitors

Jon2lfc

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #440 on: Today at 06:29:12 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 04:47:27 pm
Dan mentioned early on that he's autistic - can't remember if it was in a piece to camera or when talking to the group. That might shed some light on some aspects of his manner.

He can be very direct, which may come across as slightly twattish at times but I quite like it.
I like Dan. Is he from the Wirral? Sounds a bit like it?

I was very surprised that BBC after-show were joking about how direct he is/was...... yet it's been revealed he is autistic.
Directness is one symptom of autism so maybe they should joke less about this.
He seems nuerotypical to me. Maybe cos I have lots of friends who are direct with me and vice versa.
Bobsackamano

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #441 on: Today at 07:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:31:44 pm
My favourite Traitors moment in any version was the Aussie season 1, when a bunch of them united to take down Marielle - without ever accusing her, but instead ambushing her at the roundtable. Gave her no ability to fight back or sow doubt about her guilt.

I watched that series, can't remember the scene specifically however when I googled Marielle straight away I remembered her. An absolute c**t of the highest order. Utterly ruthless and a great traitor character.
Schmarn

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #442 on: Today at 08:42:25 pm »

Joe is the worse of the lot. Gives sh*t to Kas for 4 days and picks at him for how he responds. Then sh*ts the bed the moment one person questions him. Exactly whats wrong with this country.
sinnermichael

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #443 on: Today at 10:15:01 pm »
Minah is a genius traitor.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #444 on: Today at 10:18:41 pm »
They're so fickle as well aren't they? They've been all in on other characters too, loads of votes in the round table and then in later shows very few suspicions and very few votes

Spoiler
The way Leon turned on Tyler tonight was just weird. No suspicion at all then the slightest hint that he could be in a clique and one of them must be a traitor and he's all in on Tyler, setting everyone else off on him.

I think Dan needs to be careful going forward. He's very sure about people and he's going round people saying "It has to be... tonight" and picking a faithful, it'll raise supsicions eventually
[close]

Minah is playing a blinder though. No supsicions on her whatsoever right now and she's liked by everyone, although that type of character does rouse suspicion when it gets to the "what if it's someone we haven't mentioned yet?" part of the accusations come round.

Apart from her none of them are very good under pressure are they? I'm absolutely done with Livi crying at literally everything!
smutchin

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #445 on: Today at 11:06:29 pm »
For those who dont watch Uncloaked, its worth it tonight (episode 5) just to see the reaction of the latest murder victim when they find out who the traitors are.
smutchin

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #446 on: Today at 11:08:59 pm »
Spoiler
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:15:01 pm
Minah is a genius traitor.

She played an absolute blinder today. The way she planted that seed in Freddies head it couldnt have gone more perfectly for her.
[close]
Buck Pete

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #447 on: Today at 11:11:13 pm »
That lad with the pink hair and shit in his face (pulp fiction quote :) ) is coasting through this. Not seen his name mentioned at the round table or anywhere else for that matter.

Reminds me of Welsh Meryl from S1. Only taller and with more shit tatts.

I love both traitors and hope they share the pot. Although Linda is living on borrowed time.

Bobsackamano

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #448 on: Today at 11:17:48 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:08:59 pm
Spoiler
She played an absolute blinder today. The way she planted that seed in Freddies head it couldnt have gone more perfectly for her.
[close]

Minah is the goat

Spoiler
She just used Freddie as a hand grenade, pulled the pin and walked out smiling. Fozia would be a good kill tonight, too astute to be left roaming about for long, however murdering Livi would be much more fun.
[close]

