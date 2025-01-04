« previous next »
"Doctor by day, murderer by night" :lmao
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on January  4, 2025, 02:17:32 pm
I dont watch this, but there is a girl I sort of know on it, Leanne Quigley, whats she like ?

Shes keeping her powder dry so far but comes across as pretty smart. Reckon she could go a long way.
Im watching it because my family are but it all seems a bit shite to me. Hows it so popular? And they can wrap an hours show into about 10 minutes really.

I say Im watching it, watched the first one, slept through most of the second (and got called an knobhead for it) and had the darts on my phone for  last night. Great bonding with the rest of them over TV.
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on January  4, 2025, 02:17:32 pm
I dont watch this, but there is a girl I sort of know on it, Leanne Quigley, whats she like ?

Pretty low key so far. Ex soldier pretending to be a ditzy nail technician. Could well go far as shes not under suspicion nor is she making waves.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  4, 2025, 03:27:25 pm
Im watching it because my family are but it all seems a bit shite to me. Hows it so popular? And they can wrap an hours show into about 10 minutes really.

I say Im watching it, watched the first one, slept through most of the second (and got called an knobhead for it) and had the darts on my phone for  last night. Great bonding with the rest of them over TV.

Ive tried to like it because of the hype, but its crap IMO
Quote from: Schmarn on January  4, 2025, 03:35:31 pm
Pretty low key so far. Ex soldier pretending to be a ditzy nail technician. Could well go far as shes not under suspicion nor is she making waves.

Our local paper said she might win, probably just for the clicks.

Quote from: Kennys Jacket on January  4, 2025, 02:17:32 pm
I dont watch this, but there is a girl I sort of know on it, Leanne Quigley, whats she like ?

Apart from her extremely loud clothes she's pretty invisible as a player. Probably exactly where you would want to be right now as a faithful.
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on January  4, 2025, 03:45:42 pm
Ive tried to like it because of the hype, but its crap IMO

First time I saw it, I hated it. But then I got drawn in because my wife was watching it and now Im well and truly hooked.

Yes, I do hate myself for it.  ;D
Quote from: Agent99 on January  4, 2025, 02:34:35 pm
"Doctor by day, murderer by night" :lmao

That comment was wild, and repeated at different points in the show. Not surprised it provoked a reaction.

Not usually be something Id bring up but there does seem to be a core of young white men in this mainly suspecting any person of colour of being a traitor. Might be a coincidence but it does seem to be a pattern.

Thinking Leanne and Minah are in the best position thus far. Leon, Lisa and Francesca also seem to be gliding along quietly in the background.
Quote from: smutchin on January  4, 2025, 05:13:33 pm
First time I saw it, I hated it. But then I got drawn in because my wife was watching it and now Im well and truly hooked.

Yes, I do hate myself for it.  ;D

I had a similar thing with Breaking Bad, watched the entire show thinking it will get good soon, everyone says its ace

It didnt
Quote from: mikey_LFC on January  4, 2025, 05:25:07 pm
That comment was wild, and repeated at different points in the show. Not surprised it provoked a reaction.

Not usually be something Id bring up but there does seem to be a core of young white men in this mainly suspecting any person of colour of being a traitor. Might be a coincidence but it does seem to be a pattern.

Thinking Leanne and Minah are in the best position thus far. Leon, Lisa and Francesca also seem to be gliding along quietly in the background.

100%. They said what they did then took offence when he called them out on it. Basically making him feel bad whatever he does. Its bullying essentially.
This show is bizarre and herd mentality at its finest.  The show researchers must really enjoy seeking out the idiots to take part.

The other night a young Welsh girl was literally crying her eyes out, pleading with them and promising the group she wasn't a traitor.

They must have suspected she was capable of Meryl Streep scales of acting, and voted her off anyway :lmao
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on January  4, 2025, 05:41:04 pm
I had a similar thing with Breaking Bad, watched the entire show thinking it will get good soon, everyone says its ace

It didnt

You take that back!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  4, 2025, 07:06:31 pm
You take that back!

The Wire was shit n all
Quote from: Bobsackamano on January  4, 2025, 04:15:22 pm
Apart from her extremely loud clothes she's pretty invisible as a player. Probably exactly where you would want to be right now as a faithful.

Yeah the best faithfuls are the ones where you get 5 episodes in and ask "who are they?!" when they get some screentime!
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  4, 2025, 06:11:19 pm
This show is bizarre and herd mentality at its finest.  The show researchers must really enjoy seeking out the idiots to take part.

The other night a young Welsh girl was literally crying her eyes out, pleading with them and promising the group she wasn't a traitor.

They must have suspected she was capable of Meryl Streep scales of acting, and voted her off anyway :lmao


It's the same every series (seemingly in every country)

The traitors are invariably strong people that don't go to pieces. But the knobheads always go "oh, suchandsuchabody looks nervous, they must be a traitor" or "suchandsuchabody seems nice... they must be a traitor"

Quote from: smutchin on January  4, 2025, 12:15:01 pm


The one I most want to punch is Joe. He seems to be a new level of stupid.


Agreed. Was under the radar for me until last episode when he just came across as a total cock. Don't like that Irish girl, either.

I liked Jake's reaction to getting stitched up - but Dan's brutal honestly totally derailed him.

I didn't mind Armani: a strong woman (just lacked awareness and wasn't quite as clever as she thought). I was heartbroken for Maia, thpugh. I've got two daughters, and there's definitely similarities in their respective personalities - eldest is confident, outgoing, loves to boss/take control; youngest is quieter, more chilled. I didn't mind Armani: a strong woman (just lacked awareness and wasn't quite as clever as she thought). They adore each other, despite clashing occasionally. I just hope Maia saying what she did doesn't drive a wedge between her and Armani. I also hope she doesn't get murdered (but can deffo see it)

Minah, though.... fucking hell, what a player. So likeable, too.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on January  1, 2025, 09:09:10 pm
This is going to be good!
like what they are doing in not revealing whether they are traitors or not at the reveal, it's going to mess with their heads!



I've watched several foreign versions of Traitors and it's pretty common amongst them that the  banished don't reveal their identity in the final. I think it's better that way so people have to live by their decisions rather than just a process of elimination



Its smashing its viewing records so far the latest viewing figures put it up by 2m each episode on series 2
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  4, 2025, 10:51:59 pm
I just hope Maia saying what she did doesn't drive a wedge between her and Armani.

Armani was totally fine with it in her Uncloaked interview.

Makes me wonder...
Minah is great.
Gutted Paul Calf got off the train.  Or maybe he's coming back!!

Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  4, 2025, 03:27:25 pm
Im watching it because my family are but it all seems a bit shite to me. Hows it so popular? And they can wrap an hours show into about 10 minutes really.

I say Im watching it, watched the first one, slept through most of the second (and got called an knobhead for it) and had the darts on my phone for  last night. Great bonding with the rest of them over TV.
It's very good especially the more it carries on.

Liked this task as this group seems very selfish and don't care so much about the prize pot.

Armani, Maia & Minah have been quality.
Minah is playing this so well and comes across very likeable. Hope she goes the distance.
Quote from: Red Viper on Today at 09:45:27 am
Minah is playing this so well and comes across very likeable. Hope she goes the distance.

Agreed. The faithfuls are so genuinely unlikeable this year, I actually want a traitor to win.
Quote from: Red Viper on Today at 09:45:27 am
Minah is playing this so well and comes across very likeable. Hope she goes the distance.

She'll probably spoil it by turning out to be an Everton fan or something.
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:19:29 am
She'll probably spoil it by turning out to be an Everton fan or something.


My eldest says she's a red and a big Swiftie

She's my favourite contestant this time.

We're getting to know the contestants more now.

Of the faithfulls, I like Dan, and don't mind Leanne, Frankie and Freddie; I think I'll also like Fozia. Most of the ones I liked - Kas, Keith, Elen, Maia - have been murdered or banished.

I can't fucking abide Joe; obnoxious, arrogant prick. Tyler is a bellend - I thought he was just a bit of a buffoon, but he's a cock. Something about Anna I didn't like, but she seemed ok last night (editing makes a big difference!). And Linda still grates on me. I can see Alexander getting on my tits, he seems really smug.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:13:15 pm
My eldest says she's a red and a big Swiftie

Excellent!  :)
joe is a bit of an arsehole isn't he!
Quote from: LiverLuke on Today at 12:31:03 pm
joe is a bit of an arsehole isn't he!

The killer combination of extremely stupid and really unpleasant.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:11:07 am
Agreed. The faithfuls are so genuinely unlikeable this year, I actually want a traitor to win.

Feel like she's just playing like a faithful and not trying to stir up anything. And ironically all the faithful are playing like traitors and forgetting they're supposed to be a team.

Quote from: LiverLuke on Today at 12:31:03 pm
joe is a bit of an arsehole isn't he!

Absolutely. He really didn't like that bit of stick Kaz gave him on his way out did he? The stupid prick.
