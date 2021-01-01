Spoiler

I think that throughout the series the group think and following narratives set by popular people is insane! Sadly not surprisingJaz should have had more conviction or tried to get more people onside, but had a fear of Harry's popularity and for good reason!In the end it came down to Molly trusting Harry completely as if it would make a blind bit of difference on this showShe was naive and in the end had to ask herself why a traitor would not want to end the game (Jaz). Cmon...But even before that. Nobody questioned Harry and his shield story...but you could say that for any of the incorrect stories thrown about. The ones with doubts didn't voice their opinions enough out of fearThey have a lot of spare time, do they not play out these scenarios before the round table?Easy to say but must be difficult in that circumstance, especially when it seems like they are being rushed to vote at times.I hope Mollie doesn't get piled on too much on social media...Harry was a cocky shit but a very worthy winner. Played the game well, especially with Andrew saying what he did. Look forward to next year!