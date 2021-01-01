Spoiler

As others have said, Jaz and Mollie only have themselves to blame really.



Evie's goose was cooked, Andrew was always done for too. He went in TOO strong on Harry to the point it looked weird - if he was that sure he would surely have said it earlier.



Jaz was right, and clearly knew he was right, but then was a massive wet blanket about it. If he'd have been more confident he could have swayed Mollie (she clearly nearly voted for Harry), and as has been said above, the most obvious thing for him to have done would have been to say "I wouldn't have done this if I was a Traitor".



Mollie was just a bit thick. She was far too confident in Harry being faithful, for basically no reason. I don't understand why / how anyone on this show can ever feel THAT confident about anyone when it's the whole concept of the show that people will lie to you. And she should have twigged that Jas wouldn't have voted for banishment.

