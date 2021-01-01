« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Traitors  (Read 6869 times)

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:07:57 pm »
Fantastic end.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:07:30 pm
Spoiler
She had to vote someone even if she didn't think either were to be fair

Show stuck the landing from nowhere haha

Jaz was a rubbish faithful, no conviction and couldn't convince anyone despite having the best evidence in the show
[close]

Spoiler
I get that. But one vote absolutely guaranteed winning the money, whilst the other risked it all for no further gain.
[close]
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:10:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:10:05 pm
Spoiler
I get that. But one vote absolutely guaranteed winning a shit ton of money, whilst the other risked it all for no further gain.
[close]
Yeah I get you, but heart over head for her
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:12:03 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:04:28 pm
Spoiler
Mollie is an absolute fucking idiot. Why would Jaz vote to banish if he was a traitor? Moron.
[close]

Spoiler
She didnt think either was a traitor though. So for her it was choosing between two faithful, and she obviously went for the one she trusted most.

Jaz played it wrong IMO. Should have gone stronger on Harry if he didnt trust him that much, certainly should have voted for him ahead of Andrew in that penultimate banishment. Because if the final three was Andrew, Jaz and Mollie then the latter two would have put Andrew out in the last vote.
[close]
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 10:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:12:03 pm
Spoiler
She didnt think either was a traitor though. So for her it was choosing between two faithful, and she obviously went for the one she trusted most.

Jaz played it wrong IMO. Should have gone stronger on Harry if he didnt trust him that much, certainly should have voted for him ahead of Andrew in that penultimate banishment. Because if the final three was Andrew, Jaz and Mollie then the latter two would have put Andrew out in the last vote.
[close]
Spoiler
Yeah the problem Jaz had was that he was great at working things out, but had absolutely no ability to persuade others or to get his point across.

I think he got rid of Andrew first because he was less sure on him - so if he went Harry first he wouldn't have known what to do with Andrew afterwards.

Mollie needed to ask herself how she got to the final three. She was never going to be banished so would have been a prime candidate for murder had she not been super closer to a traitor.
[close]
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,853
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 10:17:43 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:04:28 pm
Spoiler
Mollie is an absolute fucking idiot. Why would Jaz vote to banish if he was a traitor? Moron.
[close]

Spot on. Absolutely insane decision.

I suppose in a pressure cooker situation you dont think rationally,

That final table was like watching Liverpool in a penalty shootout.  Cracking ending. :)
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,128
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:22:57 pm »
Spoiler
Mollie deserved the humiliation. Totally dumb and never looked at the evidence. Jaz was smart but his ultimate failure was not moving against Harry before Andrew. He knew both were traitors.
[close]
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 10:23:54 pm »
best traitors ever

Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,380
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm »
Spoiler
As others have said, Jaz and Mollie only have themselves to blame really.

Evie's goose was cooked, Andrew was always done for too. He went in TOO strong on Harry to the point it looked weird - if he was that sure he would surely have said it earlier.

Jaz was right, and clearly knew he was right, but then was a massive wet blanket about it. If he'd have been more confident he could have swayed Mollie (she clearly nearly voted for Harry), and as has been said above, the most obvious thing for him to have done would have been to say "I wouldn't have done this if I was a Traitor".

Mollie was just a bit thick. She was far too confident in Harry being faithful, for basically no reason. I don't understand why / how anyone on this show can ever feel THAT confident about anyone when it's the whole concept of the show that people will lie to you. And she should have twigged that Jas wouldn't have voted for banishment.
[close]
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,039
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 10:31:32 pm »
Spoiler
The tactical error was Jaz not factoring in relationships. He thought Harry and Andrew were traitors - he shouldve realised Mollie wasnt going to vote Harry but could easily be persuaded to go for Andrew.
[close]
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 10:34:09 pm »
with the top rated tv shows you always have to watch the last episode live

adds to the excitement and you dont risk seeing any spoilers on the internet
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,305
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm »
Spoiler
we said when watching it, if Jaz had been a traitor, after Andrew was voted out, why would he vote to banish, he'd want to end the game!


To be fair to Harry he had her wrapped round his little finger but she didn't think about it logically.


I'm also surprised that nobody thought that the reason Harry wasn't murdered when he had the shield was because there had been a recruitment and Harry was a traitor.


He played a great game though and deserved to win, Molly bah what a numpty
[close]
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Kuytinho

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 730
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 10:39:07 pm »
Spoiler
Really entertaining, but so annoying to see how poor the end game tactics were from everybody. Not a single active brain cell from any of them. Even Harry made a huge mistake in choosing to end the game. Everyone did everything wrong IMO.
[close]
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm
Spoiler
we said when watching it, if Jaz had been a traitor, after Andrew was voted out, why would he vote to banish, he'd want to end the game!


To be fair to Harry he had her wrapped round his little finger but she didn't think about it logically.


I'm also surprised that nobody thought that the reason Harry wasn't murdered when he had the shield was because there had been a recruitment and Harry was a traitor.


He played a great game though and deserved to win, Molly bah what a numpty
[close]

Spoiler
Im not surprised they didnt suspect there had been another recruitment. Claudia normally says if someone has been recruited instead of murdered, right? Except she didnt then so it stands to reason theyd assume someone had tried to kill the shield protected Harry. Andrew knew the truth, obviously, and should have floated the possibility with people to seed doubt against Harry 
[close]
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,305
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 10:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:31:32 pm
Spoiler
The tactical error was Jaz not factoring in relationships. He thought Harry and Andrew were traitors - he shouldve realised Mollie wasnt going to vote Harry but could easily be persuaded to go for Andrew.
[close]
Spoiler
that's a good point yes, but then it would have been a stalemate with no obvious way out
[close]
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,305
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm
Spoiler
Im not surprised they didnt suspect there had been another recruitment. Claudia normally says if someone has been recruited instead of murdered, right? Except she didnt then so it stands to reason theyd assume someone had tried to kill the shield protected Harry. Andrew knew the truth, obviously, and should have floated the possibility with people to seed doubt against Harry 
[/s]
[close]
Spoiler
I'm surprised somebody didn't raise it and with hindsight yes it probably should have been Andrew
[close]
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,888
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 10:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:07:30 pm
Spoiler
She had to vote someone even if she didn't think either were to be fair

Show stuck the landing from nowhere haha

Jaz was a rubbish faithful, no conviction and couldn't convince anyone despite having the best evidence in the show
[close]
Spoiler
In fairness to Jaz he played it well. If Mollie had to use logic, they would've split the pot. If there's her and 2 traitors, she's fucked either way. If it's her and one traitor Harry is the obvious vote because it would be a kamikaze move for a lone traitor to vote to banish again. If it's her and two faithfuls, voting for Harry means she splits it anyway 50/50. She decided to override her logic and vote Jaz in the hope they were both faithfuls and Jaz was wrong.
[close]
Logged

Online Kuytinho

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 730
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 10:49:11 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 10:45:02 pm
Spoiler
In fairness to Jaz he played it well. If Mollie had to use logic, they would've split the pot. If there's her and 2 traitors, she's fucked either way. If it's her and one traitor Harry is the obvious vote because it would be a kamikaze move for a lone traitor to vote to banish again. If it's her and two faithfuls, voting for Harry means she splits it anyway 50/50. She decided to override her logic and vote Jaz in the hope they were both faithfuls and Jaz was wrong.
[close]
Spoiler
Jaz should have went in hard against Harry together with Andrew, because he should have expected that Harry would choose not to end the game. It was only Harry's poor decision to end the game that gave him a chance.
[close]
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 10:52:53 pm »
Second season of Traitors Australia has dropped on iplayer  ;D
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,128
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 10:56:35 pm »

Spoiler
It didnt help Jaz that there was little time allowed for discussion at the final stage. In fact they were told no discussions when opting whether to end the game or banish. In truth, Jaz and Andrew should have worked with Evie but took the easy option. Even then Jaz would have won if Mollie had her wits about her.
[close]
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,428
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 11:10:29 pm »
Spoiler
Gutted. Was rooting for Jaz by the last few episodes. The only one who properly sniffed out traitors.
[close]
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,428
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 11:13:33 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 10:45:02 pm
Spoiler
In fairness to Jaz he played it well. If Mollie had to use logic, they would've split the pot. If there's her and 2 traitors, she's fucked either way. If it's her and one traitor Harry is the obvious vote because it would be a kamikaze move for a lone traitor to vote to banish again. If it's her and two faithfuls, voting for Harry means she splits it anyway 50/50. She decided to override her logic and vote Jaz in the hope they were both faithfuls and Jaz was wrong.
[close]
Spoiler
Yeah Mollie was a bit daft there.  She wrote the H!
[close]
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 10:45:02 pm
Spoiler
In fairness to Jaz he played it well. If Mollie had to use logic, they would've split the pot. If there's her and 2 traitors, she's fucked either way. If it's her and one traitor Harry is the obvious vote because it would be a kamikaze move for a lone traitor to vote to banish again. If it's her and two faithfuls, voting for Harry means she splits it anyway 50/50. She decided to override her logic and vote Jaz in the hope they were both faithfuls and Jaz was wrong.
[close]
I agree with all of this.

Its easy to expect people to make rational decisions when youre watching from the comfort of your sofa.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 11:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:13:33 pm
Spoiler
Yeah Mollie was a bit daft there.  She wrote the H!
[close]

Spoiler
She thought Ted Hastings was the traitor?
[close]
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,888
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Kuytinho on Yesterday at 10:49:11 pm
Spoiler
Jaz should have went in hard against Harry together with Andrew, because he should have expected that Harry would choose not to end the game. It was only Harry's poor decision to end the game that gave him a chance.
[close]
Spoiler
I agree with that too. With Mollie's blind loyalty to Harry, he could've voted to banish again to avoid being the logical traitor to Mollie. But I think in that position it's difficult to not dip for the line. In general if you're down to the last 3 like that as a lone traitor, it's difficult not to vote to end the game as you'd be unlikely to ever have someone who was that trusting in you. On a similar note, I think if you've made the last 3 as a faithful you should always vote to banish again.
[close]
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 11:34:31 pm »
Fantastic finish
Better than the first season...
Spoiler
I think that throughout the series the group think and following narratives set by popular people is insane! Sadly not surprising

Jaz should have had more conviction or tried to get more people onside, but had a fear of Harry's popularity and for good reason!

In the end it came down to Molly trusting Harry completely as if it would make a blind bit of difference on this show  ;D
She was naive and in the end had to ask herself why a traitor would not want to end the game (Jaz). Cmon...

But even before that. Nobody questioned Harry and his shield story...but you could say that for any of the incorrect stories thrown about. The ones with doubts didn't voice their opinions enough out of fear
They have a lot of spare time, do they not play out these scenarios before the round table?

Easy to say but must be difficult in that circumstance, especially when it seems like they are being rushed to vote at times.
I hope Mollie doesn't get piled on too much on social media...Harry was a cocky shit but a very worthy winner. Played the game well, especially with Andrew saying what he did. Look forward to next year!
[close]

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:20 pm by redk84 »
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,474
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 11:35:39 pm »
Spoiler
What a fucking idiot! Why would Jaz want to banish again if he was a traitor. She never understood the game from the off. Well played to Harry, he played it brilliantly. And Jaz did everything he could as a faithful but when you're left with a complete cretin at the end wygd?
[close]
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 11:44:21 pm »
Something about last year and this year's finale...

Spoiler
it is really hard to win it as a lone traitor cos when your mate gets voted off they're gonna stab you in the back....and that's gonna be something you have to prepare for.
2nd time its happened now but luckily for Harry he had Mollie wrapped around his finger to the point she didn't even think straight.
[close]
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 11:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on Yesterday at 11:35:39 pm
Spoiler
What a fucking idiot! Why would Jaz want to banish again if he was a traitor. She never understood the game from the off. Well played to Harry, he played it brilliantly. And Jaz did everything he could as a faithful but when you're left with a complete cretin at the end wygd?
[close]

Spoiler
I think there are scenarios where a traitor would vote to banish again. For example, if they were certain one of the other two were going to opt to vote again, they might also to do so in an effort to put the focus on the other person.

But crucially, Mollie didnt think either of them were traitors. So to her, no matter what she did she was voting out a faithful - it stands to reason shed side with the one she trusted more. Yes, Jaz would have been the safer option for her but she let her heart rule her head. If shed gone for Harry and hed turned out to be faithful, I think shed have been gutted - even though it would have resulted in a bigger share of the prize. So theres something admirable about that.
[close]
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,348
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm »
Spoiler
Ohh Mollie
Totally didnt read the room there. Jaz would not have wanted to have another banishment in that situation if he was a traitor.

She was far too nieve there and never even considered he could have been playing her for weeks.

Crackers that no one considered the shield was a bluff and resulted in a recruitment rather than Harry being murdered. And then the fact he wasnt murdered the following night again should have raised red flags.

He played a great game and went under the radar the entire way through which was very commendable
[close]
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #270 on: Today at 12:11:17 am »
Spoiler
Mollie was an absolute idiot, absolute idiot. Even if she trusted both Harry and Jas, by voting banishing again you KNOW Jas is a faithful. It's guaranteed win vs "I trust him"

Moronic move from her
[close]
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 