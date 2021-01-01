Maybe I got the wrong end of the stick, but it seems obvious to me the traitors must always have at least 2 of them at the end - it is vote until you decide there is no more traitors, so a traitor almost has to have a fall guy, a traitor must fall to end the game, so for a traitor to win you really need another one there with you in the final. I still need to watch tonight's episode, but from the Wednesday one they kept talking as if there is one left, but a traitor playing a good game can't ever really enter a final without another traitor to take the fall

Spoiler

A sole traitor can be there at the end and win - it'll then just have to be a case of always surviving the banishment until there are just two of you left. As seen in the Australian one, once there are two left, if one of them is a traitor then the traitor wins. I actually reckon with Harry's following in there he could achieve this if he was on his own at this point.



I said the other day that I think it's incredibly unfair on the faithfuls that the traitors were allowed to recruit Ross so late on. There's no way they could think that there would be three traitors out of eight people at that point, especially having already found three. Made it pretty much impossible for the faithfuls to win.