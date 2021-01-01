« previous next »
The Traitors

Schmarn

Re: The Traitors
Reply #200 on: Today at 11:15:49 am
The editing is interesting. At least 3 times weve had Harry say Dont worry about Mollie, she believes everything I say. Its as if that might blow up in his face.  Murdering Zack is a waste of time as is Jaz as neither is liked. Mollie will never be banished so should go leaving a group of faithfuls shooting at each other.

I was amazed that no one questioned Harrys theory of being murdered and saved by his shield. Disappointed Jaz didnt smell a rat there.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Traitors
Reply #201 on: Today at 11:50:50 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:15:49 am
The editing is interesting. At least 3 times weve had Harry say Dont worry about Mollie, she believes everything I say. Its as if that might blow up in his face.  Murdering Zack is a waste of time as is Jaz as neither is liked. Mollie will never be banished so should go leaving a group of faithfuls shooting at each other.

I was amazed that no one questioned Harrys theory of being murdered and saved by his shield. Disappointed Jaz didnt smell a rat there.
Agree with what you say.

How different it could have been if Ross had stuck to his initial instinct and refused to join the traitors.

Then again, he's such a div that he'd probably have walked into breakfast and declared it to everyone


And, whilst I understand the comments about Harry kinda deserving to win because of how well he's played it from the start, he's such a cocky twat I want to see him undone[/spoilers]
smutchin

Re: The Traitors
Reply #202 on: Today at 02:19:55 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:15:49 am
The editing is interesting. At least 3 times weve had Harry say Dont worry about Mollie, she believes everything I say. Its as if that might blow up in his face.
I noticed that too. Definitely deliberate by the producers, setting him up nicely for the inevitable. Love it.

Charlotte said in Uncloaked that she was on to Paul early and used getting close to him as a shield, though she never said that on camera during her time in the game. Seems plausible that Mollie is doing the same with Harry but similarly keeping it to herself.
filopastry

Re: The Traitors
Reply #203 on: Today at 02:46:27 pm
There are a few clues there, but I don't think anyone will pick up on them, its the usual way things go, people just don't want to see it unless its blatantly obvious, if its about someone popular.

I mean does anyone think its odd that Ross was a traitor who voted to kill his mum? Assuming that is unlikely to have happened the only timing that works is him being recruited on the previous night, so the whole Harry story is meaningless, as clearly they didn't try to kill on that night.

Also the traitors desparately wanted to kill Harry that night, but then didn't last night even though nobody had the shield? Make that make sense  ;D

Zack is too busy patting himself on the back for getting Ross, even though his logic to get there was completely wrong!  ;D
 
Chris~

Re: The Traitors
Reply #204 on: Today at 07:42:21 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:19:55 pm
I noticed that too. Definitely deliberate by the producers, setting him up nicely for the inevitable. Love it.

Charlotte said in Uncloaked that she was on to Paul early and used getting close to him as a shield, though she never said that on camera during her time in the game. Seems plausible that Mollie is doing the same with Harry but similarly keeping it to herself.
Don't really buy it, no reason they couldn't say this in their bits to camera as it'd add more intrigue to the show(I get they could have and the edit didn't allow it but seems unlikely from what they are showing). Easy to say after when you've looked like an idiot.
Circa1892

Re: The Traitors
Reply #205 on: Today at 10:05:35 pm
Bit of a damp squib the last two after last week. It does just seem like its a long procession for Harry. Mad that nobody has ever questioned his shield narrative. Only way he doesnt win is if they get Evie out and then someone twigs that everyone who didnt know Harry had the shield were faithful
JerseyKloppite

Re: The Traitors
Reply #206 on: Today at 10:08:30 pm

Cant see past Harry having this sown up. There was a chance this evening if Jas had the courage of his convictions but he was too worried about the ramifications. Even then Jasmine seemed inevitable.

As it is I reckon Andrew will go next - Harry will orchestrate that with Mollie who is very suspicious of him. Hell admit he was a traitor and theyll think theyve got them all. And if theres any more suspicion at this point its probably on Evie.

If Jas genuinely thinks its Harry he needs to go for it as if hes right hell get nothing anyway.
 
Chris~

Re: The Traitors
Reply #207 on: Today at 10:12:30 pm
Not a fan of the producers setting it up to make it even harder for multiple traitors to win. Should have allowed the murder tonight, or done a twist where winner of the sword gets to murder/save someone. Seems like it's being set up for a Mollie/Jas/Harry final 3 and who does Mollie trust
Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Traitors
Reply #208 on: Today at 10:15:05 pm
Cant decide if the lack of a murder helps or hinders the Traitors. It gives Harry one more person to cast suspicion on, but on the other hand obviously means there are more Faithful left instead of it being 50/50.

Would expect Evie to be banished, given the suspicion was on her and Jasmine. Still think theres a chance Harry goes, because both Jas and Andrew would be willing to vote for him and theyd just need to convince more. Evie could be persuaded as she now doesnt trust anyone. Mollie turning on Harry would probably be the best end, but struggle to see it.
UntouchableLuis

Re: The Traitors
Reply #209 on: Today at 10:23:03 pm
I think Evie goes first tomorrow but as someone said, red flags should then appear around Harry as anyone who didn't know about the shield would be gone so it seems incredibly lucky for Harry that he wasn't murdered that night.

Andrew is not making it unless he and Jaz turn the heat up on Harry.

The only reason Wilf lost last year was because someone basically told everyone he was a traitor in a roundabout way so Andrew is going to have to do something similar but I reckon they've tightened it up this year and such a thing won't be allowed
Agent99

Re: The Traitors
Reply #210 on: Today at 10:23:45 pm
Yeah I could see Jaz and Andrew going for Harry. Hopefully get the little shit out
JerseyKloppite

Re: The Traitors
Reply #211 on: Today at 10:25:31 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:15:05 pm
Cant decide if the lack of a murder helps or hinders the Traitors. It gives Harry one more person to cast suspicion on, but on the other hand obviously means there are more Faithful left instead of it being 50/50.

Would expect Evie to be banished, given the suspicion was on her and Jasmine. Still think theres a chance Harry goes, because both Jas and Andrew would be willing to vote for him and theyd just need to convince more. Evie could be persuaded as she now doesnt trust anyone. Mollie turning on Harry would probably be the best end, but struggle to see it.
Mollie's faith in Harry seems ludicrously unshakeable. I can't see how anyone in this process can feel that they can believe in anyone else - it's the whole concept of the show that people will pretend to be nice in order to win money :lmao

If she keeps siding with him, which she surely will, then he's safe. The fact that she's so openly suspicious of Andrew helps him too, as if that picks up traction and Harry joins in to kick Andrew off, then he'll be revealed as a traitor and it'll look like they've got the last one.
UntouchableLuis

Re: The Traitors
Reply #212 on: Today at 10:30:29 pm
Just thought

if Andrew goes up and reveals he's a traitor then the rest should then know that there has to be a 2nd traitor as he knew Harry had a shield so obviously wouldn't have tried to murder him so why wasn't there a murder that night? Because another traitor was recruited.

Of course they might not work that out. Or they'll just assume it was Ross recruited
Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Traitors
Reply #213 on: Today at 10:56:02 pm
they were smart, the Faithfuls would question why a murder didnt happen and realise its because they need to keep things balanced since there are two traitors remaining.

Id like Jas to win given hes routinely guessed who the Traitors actually are.
goalrushatgoodison

Re: The Traitors
Reply #214 on: Today at 10:57:10 pm
Evie is te key to the game now. Andrew will know that he has to get rid of Harry or Mollie or hes fucked if he gets to the final three! No one is going to banish Molllie so he has to go for Harry. Jas has to show his hand now too re Harry as any later will be too late so there are two clear votes for Harry there. It is all about whether they can get Evie on board or not. I think they will because she will be in the firing line herself otherwise. /spoiler]
KissThisGuy

Re: The Traitors
Reply #215 on: Today at 10:59:20 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:12:30 pm
Not a fan of the producers setting it up to make it even harder for multiple traitors to win. Should have allowed the murder tonight, or done a twist where winner of the sword gets to murder/save someone. Seems like it's being set up for a Mollie/Jas/Harry final 3 and who does Mollie trust
It's not really difficult for multiple traitors to win from here. If Andrew and Harry worked together they'd be able to split the cash pretty easily.
Bobsackamano

Re: The Traitors
Reply #216 on: Today at 11:06:07 pm
Will Jaz grow a pair and take Harry down or will he remain too afraid? Andrew and Harry know the final will not stop until at least 1 Traitor is uncovered, at what point do they go for each others throat? Is Harry's incredibly effective ruse about the shield going to lead to Evie going as well? Is Mollie playing the cleverest game of all, is she going to use Harry to take down everyone else then claim the prize herself? The last episode lost a bit of steam but a big finale could still happen. I'm still with Jaz, he's playing a high risk/high reward strategy, this games all about timing.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Traitors
Reply #217 on: Today at 11:32:25 pm
Agree its lost a little bit of steam but think thats happened in most Traitors Ive seen. Seems to peak between episodes six and nine. At that point, you know everyone but theres still loads of people so still a chance for lots of different outcomes. By the end, theres hardly anyone left and that makes it a bit less interesting, at least until the very end when it does get interesting again.
