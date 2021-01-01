Spoiler

There are a few clues there, but I don't think anyone will pick up on them, its the usual way things go, people just don't want to see it unless its blatantly obvious, if its about someone popular.I mean does anyone think its odd that Ross was a traitor who voted to kill his mum? Assuming that is unlikely to have happened the only timing that works is him being recruited on the previous night, so the whole Harry story is meaningless, as clearly they didn't try to kill on that night.Also the traitors desparately wanted to kill Harry that night, but then didn't last night even though nobody had the shield? Make that make senseZack is too busy patting himself on the back for getting Ross, even though his logic to get there was completely wrong!