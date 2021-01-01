Spoiler

The editing is interesting. At least 3 times weve had Harry say Dont worry about Mollie, she believes everything I say. Its as if that might blow up in his face. Murdering Zack is a waste of time as is Jaz as neither is liked. Mollie will never be banished so should go leaving a group of faithfuls shooting at each other.



I was amazed that no one questioned Harrys theory of being murdered and saved by his shield. Disappointed Jaz didnt smell a rat there.