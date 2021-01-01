« previous next »
Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: The Traitors
Reply #200 on: Today at 11:15:49 am
The editing is interesting. At least 3 times weve had Harry say Dont worry about Mollie, she believes everything I say. Its as if that might blow up in his face.  Murdering Zack is a waste of time as is Jaz as neither is liked. Mollie will never be banished so should go leaving a group of faithfuls shooting at each other.

I was amazed that no one questioned Harrys theory of being murdered and saved by his shield. Disappointed Jaz didnt smell a rat there.
Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Traitors
Reply #201 on: Today at 11:50:50 am
Agree with what you say.

Spoiler
How different it could have been if Ross had stuck to his initial instinct and refused to join the traitors.

Then again, he's such a div that he'd probably have walked into breakfast and declared it to everyone


And, whilst I understand the comments about Harry kinda deserving to win because of how well he's played it from the start, he's such a cocky twat I want to see him undone[/spoilers]
smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: The Traitors
Reply #202 on: Today at 02:19:55 pm
I noticed that too. Definitely deliberate by the producers, setting him up nicely for the inevitable. Love it.

Spoiler
Charlotte said in Uncloaked that she was on to Paul early and used getting close to him as a shield, though she never said that on camera during her time in the game. Seems plausible that Mollie is doing the same with Harry but similarly keeping it to herself.
