Spoiler
The editing is interesting. At least 3 times weve had Harry say Dont worry about Mollie, she believes everything I say. Its as if that might blow up in his face.
I noticed that too. Definitely deliberate by the producers, setting him up nicely for the inevitable. Love it.
Spoiler
Charlotte said in Uncloaked that she was on to Paul early and used getting close to him as a shield, though she never said that on camera during her time in the game. Seems plausible that Mollie is doing the same with Harry but similarly keeping it to herself.