Spoiler

The editing is interesting. At least 3 times we’ve had Harry say “Don’t worry about Mollie, she believes everything I say”. It’s as if that might blow up in his face. Murdering Zack is a waste of time as is Jaz as neither is liked. Mollie will never be banished so should go leaving a group of faithfuls shooting at each other.



I was amazed that no one questioned Harry’s theory of being murdered and saved by his shield. Disappointed Jaz didn’t smell a rat there.