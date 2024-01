I disagree. The low number left doesn't make it likely they'll get picked off at banishment because if they all vote the same way, that's already 3 out of the 4 votes needed to get rid of a faithful. Also because of how the game has worked out, the next banishment is going to be Jasmine, and then the traitors are one murder away from it being 3v3. At that point, they can't really lose unless one of them becomes very selfish. There also doesn't need to be a traitor in the final - just the idea that there could be a traitor.

Spoiler

This is far from scientific but my feeling is based on having seen in the first UK series and the Australian series how quickly everything seems to unravel for the traitors when they get towards the end. It just seems to get much harder for them to do their traitory thing. They can go from looking very strong to being utterly destroyed very quickly. The Aussie girl who won that series only got away with it because she was an ice-cold psychopath. I don't see any of the current UK contestants pulling off what she did.



Charlotte going changes the dynamics of the group massively and makes it less likely Jasmine will be banished, I reckon. Especially with Ross on his revenge mission - he won't be interested in Jasmine now, will he? I confess this is all just guesswork but that's part of what makes it so much fun.



Of course there doesn't need to be an actual traitor in the final from the players' point of view, but the producers will absolutely want there to be at least one in the mix to keep viewers interested, so will do everything they can to engineer it. In the first series, once it was down to just Wilf left, he had no choice, he had to recruit - it was the only way they could guarantee there being at least one traitor in the final.