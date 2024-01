Spoiler

Not sure about that. I think they have to let them recruit to ensure there's at least one traitor in the final. But I think it actually gets much harder for the traitors towards the end because the low numbers mean it's more likely they'll get picked off at banishment.



They made a terrible choice picking Ross too - obviously they weren't to know he had revenge in mind but he was a terrible choice even without that element.



Also Harry telling Jaz he had the shield was a recklessly cocky move. I'm just disappointed that Zack and Evie didn't give enough credence to Jaz's perfectly sound reasons for suspecting Harry because if they had, Harry would be a definite goner now.