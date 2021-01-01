« previous next »
Author Topic: The Traitors  (Read 4841 times)

Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 03:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:42:17 am
Agreed. He was shafted by the rules of the task rather than anything he did wrong.

Yep, Miles was absolutely stitched up by the producers last night.  If he had known the Poisened faithful was going to get almost 24 hours to blert out and discuss exactly who they had interacted with the night before, then Miles (or another) traitor would have been much, MUCH more careful selecting their victims and doing the deed.

It looked like Producers moving the goalposts to whittle down the traitors.

Hate it when these shows start becoming contrived.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 06:14:17 pm »
Read this today, an interview with Ivan from Season 1 who is heavily into game design. Basically explains the best approach to take, while obviously making clear that there is no surefire way to survive.

And says the show is massively stacked in favour of a Traitor winning.

https://www.eurogamer.net/can-game-design-help-you-beat-the-traitors
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 06:32:56 pm »
Don't have a favourite but as long as Harry & Paul don't win.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 07:02:26 pm »
My picks who I want to win

Traitor: Harry
Faithful: Charlie
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 08:09:57 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:32:56 pm
Don't have a favourite but as long as Harry & Paul don't win.
don't mind Harry but can't stand the prick Paul so not really arsed who wins as long as that smug twat doesn't
Online KevLFC

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:55:14 pm »
As the odds favour the traitors but after tonight I'm not too sure. Its really hard to be a traitor and not look suspicious. I wonder when Harry will be suspected. He's playing a really good game though
Online Chris~

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 10:02:52 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 09:55:14 pm
As the odds favour the traitors but after tonight I'm not too sure. Its really hard to be a traitor and not look suspicious. I wonder when Harry will be suspected. He's playing a really good game though
With this group of people possibly never haha. You'd think they'd not try and hero worship someone again after Paul.

Online JerseyKloppite

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 10:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:02:52 pm
With this group of people possibly never haha. You'd think they'd not try and hero worship someone again after Paul.



Was thinking that Harry doesnt seem to have learned much about pride coming before a fall :lmao Also he insisted that the only time Paul was ever sure was when he was picking off traitors. Now whens the only time Harrys even been sure then he went straight to stirring the pot again.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 10:15:10 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 09:55:14 pm
As the odds favour the traitors but after tonight I'm not too sure. Its really hard to be a traitor and not look suspicious. I wonder when Harry will be suspected. He's playing a really good game though
it may be editing but Andrew appears to be acting awkwardly and appears to be very suspicious now he's been recruited, think he'll struggle to stay below the radar.


Harry may get over confident and think he's untouchable at the moment but that could be his downfall.


A very good episode tonight and made up with the fact that Paul has gone as I thought they were going to go for Jazz
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 10:17:16 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:11:24 pm
Was thinking that Harry doesnt seem to have learned much about pride coming before a fall :lmao Also he insisted that the only time Paul was ever sure was when he was picking off traitors. Now whens the only time Harrys even been sure then he went straight to stirring the pot again.
he's playing a good game, he has them eating out of the palm of their hands and not a single person suspects him unless Jazz can go back to the line of thinking he had earlier in the series. Then it should become obvious to him that Harry is a traitor but it's convincing the rest of the lummox that he is will be the problem
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 10:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 07:02:26 pm
My picks who I want to win

Traitor: The new recruit
Faithful: Zack
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:21:45 pm

Faithful: Zack

Not sure hes even gonna make it through the night mate :)


Paul sounds exactly like that manc supporting clown Mark Goldbridge.  Another good reason to see him dead.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 10:29:28 pm »
Spoiler
I'm made up Paul went, worried the idiots would do Jaz in. Charlotte could be playing a very canny game here. She flipped so quick on Paul it makes we wonder if she knew all along and was keeping him so close to protect herself but threw him out the moment the numbers switched. Felt like a few were just waiting. Think Zack is doomed tonight sadly.

[close]
Online KevLFC

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 10:37:06 pm »
I think the quiet ones always seem to do well. I remember last series the one who suffers from drawfism won a share of a prize while barely being mentioned the whole way through. Maybe that's the way to go, be like Mollie!
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:21:45 pm
My picks who I want to win

Traitor: The new recruit
Faithful: Zack
I thought Zack was going to vote for the wrong person tonight but luckily he stuck with his guns
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 11:24:57 pm »
Yeah, think the best tactic as a Faithful is just to follow the pack and play it a bit dim. You might end up murdered anyway if the Traitors try to confuse people, but theres a decent chance youll plod along to the end. If you suspect someone of being a traitor but its a minority opinion, youre probably better keeping it to yourself and waiting until theres a majority on board.

Id expect the likes of Jazz and Zack to fall before the finale, whereas I can imagine the quieter ones like Evie or Mollie being there in the end.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 11:34:45 pm »
When someone loves you it's hard for them to think badly of you.
That's why it's pretty hard not to predict that Harry will win this.

They all love him as he comes across as young, dumb and fun (his words).

He just needs to keep other dimwits/lovers close to him until the final.


Like someone said above... one of the best tactics to win it as a Faithful is to play it a bit dim and be a sheep. But secretly KNOW who you need to banish when the odds are stacked against them.

p.s. I couldn't stand Paul. Good editing made him look smarmy and creepy to us at home but they all still loved him to bits right until the end.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #137 on: Today at 07:04:30 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm
Not sure hes even gonna make it through the night mate :)
Good point! ;D

Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm
Another good reason to see him dead.
Bit harsh! Oh right, yeah as in murdered ;)
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #138 on: Today at 07:08:07 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm
I thought Zack was going to vote for the wrong person tonight but luckily he stuck with his guns
Yeah looked like it didnt it. Glad he didnt. Hes had Pauls card marked for a while. Hope he survives the night as hes quite entertaining.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #139 on: Today at 08:01:03 am »
Spoiler
Im surprised nobody seems to have picked up on all that detailed inside traitor information Harry had when he went for Paul. Or maybe they did and have squirrelled it away for later in the comp. Not a bad tactic if so. As for Harry, hes way too cocky now, but I guess hes only 22, so its bound to go to his head.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #140 on: Today at 08:37:06 am »
Spoiler
Thought Harry had fucked it by going too early for Paul when it looked like Jazz was going to get most votes. But fair play to him. I reckon Andrew should be gunning for Harry now, having seen him shaft three other traitors he knows hell get the same treatment. As others have said, Harry going into detail on the dungeon stuff should give Andrew plenty of ammo, if hes smart enough to use it.

I imagine the show will struggle to match the heights of the last two eps in the final four. Thought the same happened in Australia - the peak was when the lead Traitor got taken down at the roundtable with a few episodes to go, then it was much less interesting (until an amazing final few minutes).
Online Redley

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #141 on: Today at 10:18:54 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:37:06 am
Spoiler
Thought Harry had fucked it by going too early for Paul when it looked like Jazz was going to get most votes. But fair play to him. I reckon Andrew should be gunning for Harry now, having seen him shaft three other traitors he knows hell get the same treatment. As others have said, Harry going into detail on the dungeon stuff should give Andrew plenty of ammo, if hes smart enough to use it.

I imagine the show will struggle to match the heights of the last two eps in the final four. Thought the same happened in Australia - the peak was when the lead Traitor got taken down at the roundtable with a few episodes to go, then it was much less interesting (until an amazing final few minutes).
Spoiler
Its a shame. It would have been phenomenal TV if Jazz had gone and they'd had Paul and Harry face off in the turret.

They just need to go big now. Get rid of Zack, think they'll likely banish Jazz tonight and then there's not much left. Ross has heat on him. Harrys played an absolute blinder so far, hopefully no-one picks up on that^^^
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #142 on: Today at 10:37:19 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:04:30 am
Bit harsh! Oh right, yeah as in murdered ;)

:)

Spoiler
Paul was on "Traitors Uncloaked" on BBC2 after the show.  He came across as pretty smart-arsed in real life too.

There was a discussion on how Paul once was on 'Deal or No Deal' and came away with 10p.

The presenter said "Well, 10p more than you won on Traitors"

He laughed one of those false laughs, but you could see he was seething". :lmao
Offline Schmarn

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #143 on: Today at 11:18:01 am »
Spoiler
Great play from Harry there but thought he got just a bit too cocky there at the end. Needs to keep his head down now and let others throw names around. Dont know why theyre thinking of killing Charlotte and Zack as theyll get banished anyway. They need to murder the sheep who say nothing and will never get banished like Mollie. It was truly pathetic how she went all doe eyed to get a shield out of sympathy.
[close]


PS Charlotte really does like those bath shots. Classic case of someone who knows theyve got it because shes paid good money for it/them.
Online Agent99

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #144 on: Today at 12:33:11 pm »
Spoiler
Goodnight Sweet Prince :-[ Paul was great and you all know it. You were all just jealous of his thick beard and luxurious red hair. Fuck you Harry you traitor :D
Offline smutchin

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #145 on: Today at 02:00:49 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:37:06 pm
I think the quiet ones always seem to do well. I remember last series the one who suffers from drawfism won a share of a prize while barely being mentioned the whole way through. Maybe that's the way to go, be like Mollie!

There was a chap in the Australian series who seemed to be completely anonymous - the only time you ever heard him speak was to give his vote at the round table. He never spoke during the missions, or in the discussions.

I didn't even know his name until near the very end when it was down to the last four or five and the traitors had to go for him because he was one of the only faithfuls left. I've already forgotten what he looks like. Complete nonentity. Bizarre that he got as far as he did.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #146 on: Today at 02:17:51 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:00:49 pm
There was a chap in the Australian series who seemed to be completely anonymous - the only time you ever heard him speak was to give his vote at the round table. He never spoke during the missions, or in the discussions.

I didn't even know his name until near the very end when it was down to the last four or five and the traitors had to go for him because he was one of the only faithfuls left. I've already forgotten what he looks like. Complete nonentity. Bizarre that he got as far as he did.
Yeah and what made that even weirder was that i think he was the only English chap on the Oz show!

You used to see him in some shots but he never spoke. Very strange. Someone said it might've been because there was some 'contractual' or 'legal' reasons why he wasn't given audio time.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #147 on: Today at 02:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:37:19 am
:)

Spoiler
Paul was on "Traitors Uncloaked" on BBC2 after the show.  He came across as pretty smart-arsed in real life too.

There was a discussion on how Paul once was on 'Deal or No Deal' and came away with 10p.

The presenter said "Well, 10p more than you won on Traitors"

He laughed one of those false laughs, but you could see he was seething". :lmao
[close]
Haha! :D

I keep forgetting about that uncloaked programme, must watch that at some point.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #148 on: Today at 02:34:34 pm »
Serious question.. are there any clever Faithfuls left in the game that could win it?

Watching it over the last few weeks, my summary is:

Charlotte: Comes across as really sensitive. She will often spread negative words about anyone who has simply annoyed her. Therefore, makes decisions based on emotion/reaction and doesn't use logic or deduction.

Zack: Seems to be a loose cannon. Says anything. Bit like the boy who cried wolf. He may be right on some things but no one takes him seriously.

Jaz: Probably one of the most sensible out of the lot. But he's pretty useless at defending himself so can see him getting banished if the spotlight goes on him as he is useless in a fight.

Evie: seems to have no character. Maybe fits into the 'sheep' category as will tend to go with the crowd.

Jasmine: Same as Charlotte.

Ross: He's totally blinded by his mum's murder and his subsequent love for Paul... and now Harry. So is a 50/50. If he figures out quickly that Harry is a Traitor he will get to the final. If not, he'll get murdered. Needs to take those blinkers off fast. Potentially the stongest player alongside Jaz.

Charlie: Comes across a bit of country bumpkin but she is probably the most switched on after Jaz and Ross.

Mollie: Same as Evie. Will probably get to the final and not realise she will be 'sharing/losing' the prize pot with one/two Traitors. She absolutely adores Harry so he can rely on her to prop him up. If they both get to the final, Harry wins.


Offline smutchin

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #149 on: Today at 03:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 02:34:34 pm
Charlotte: Comes across as really sensitive. She will often spread negative words about anyone who has simply annoyed her. Therefore, makes decisions based on emotion/reaction and doesn't use logic or deduction.

Until last night's episode, I had the idea that Charlotte was a bit thick but she's flipped me with the way she... well, did what she did to you know who.

Zack: Seems to be a loose cannon. Says anything. Bit like the boy who cried wolf. He may be right on some things but no one takes him seriously.

I like Zack, I think he's very smart and I want him to do well. But I can see why he rubs people up the wrong way (ie Charlotte). I probably wouldn't want to spend long in close confinement with him either. Can't see him making it to the end.

Jaz: Probably one of the most sensible out of the lot. But he's pretty useless at defending himself so can see him getting banished if the spotlight goes on him as he is useless in a fight.

Clearly very switched on and the only one who seems genuinely able to sniff out the traitors. His big issue is his extreme paranoia. And he shot himself in the foot by not voting for the same person as everyone else. Up to that point, he'd been good at keeping his suspicions under his hat, knowing that the gang don't like independent thinkers and you have to pick your moment to go against a popular player because it can so easily backfire on you. I don't know what got into him on that occasion. He should have just gone with the crowd. It's funny that Brian got voted the biggest sheep when they are all extreme sheep when it comes to voting.

I think Jaz has Harry's number already but he's got to be very careful about playing that card.

Evie: seems to have no character. Maybe fits into the 'sheep' category as will tend to go with the crowd.

Jasmine: Same as Charlotte.

I think they'll both go far. The thing that might do for them is being recruited. But after seeing what happened on the Australian version, getting recruited might not be a bad thing for either of them. More so for Jasmine - I think she could win as a traitor. I reckon Evie could have more to her than meets the eye. I know what you mean about her though - took me several episodes to realise Evie and Charlie were not the same person.

Ross: He's totally blinded by his mum's murder and his subsequent love for Paul... and now Harry. So is a 50/50. If he figures out quickly that Harry is a Traitor he will get to the final. If not, he'll get murdered. Needs to take those blinkers off fast. Potentially the stongest player alongside Jaz.

Very easily manipulated, I would say, but also very loyal - once he's on your side, he won't waver. I think Paul recognised that character trait in him very early.

Charlie: Comes across a bit of country bumpkin but she is probably the most switched on after Jaz and Ross.

She's very popular. The traitors will get rid of her just to piss people off.

Mollie: Same as Evie. Will probably get to the final and not realise she will be 'sharing/losing' the prize pot with one/two Traitors. She absolutely adores Harry so he can rely on her to prop him up. If they both get to the final, Harry wins.

She's about the same age as Harry but seems a lot younger. I doubt she has the ruthless streak needed to win. Might get through to the final just by slipping under the radar.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #150 on: Today at 04:56:52 pm »
Best episode yet that.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #151 on: Today at 05:47:07 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:06:22 pm
Until last night's episode, I had the idea that Charlotte was a bit thick but she's flipped me with the way she... well, did what she did to you know who.
What bit? She just seemed to go with the flow.

She's certainly not thick. But she relies on emotion too much.
Online Chris~

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #152 on: Today at 10:01:37 pm »
Spoiler
Was someone saying they thought Charlotte was smart after last night haha. Who's Paul had arguments with, yep getting close good line of thinking, Jasmine!?

Can't believe how well that worked out for Harry. They'll back him over Ross surely
[close]
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #153 on: Today at 10:26:43 pm »
Spoiler
Yeah got Charlotte wrong, the bath scene clouded my thinking  ;D. Ross is the biggest idiot in there. He's always completely wrong with who he suspects and now he's on some revenge mission for his mum instead of playing the game to win. Jaz needs to bring up Harry in the next round table as he'll have Ross desperately seeking to "avenge" his mum, Ross will probably blow himself up in the process. Still up for Jaz, would like to see him and Zack share it.
Online Trada

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #154 on: Today at 10:29:58 pm »
Never thought the last 3 episodes of the The Traitors would turn into a story of revenge
