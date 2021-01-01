Charlotte: Comes across as really sensitive. She will often spread negative words about anyone who has simply annoyed her. Therefore, makes decisions based on emotion/reaction and doesn't use logic or deduction.



Zack: Seems to be a loose cannon. Says anything. Bit like the boy who cried wolf. He may be right on some things but no one takes him seriously.



Jaz: Probably one of the most sensible out of the lot. But he's pretty useless at defending himself so can see him getting banished if the spotlight goes on him as he is useless in a fight.



Evie: seems to have no character. Maybe fits into the 'sheep' category as will tend to go with the crowd.



Jasmine: Same as Charlotte.



Ross: He's totally blinded by his mum's murder and his subsequent love for Paul... and now Harry. So is a 50/50. If he figures out quickly that Harry is a Traitor he will get to the final. If not, he'll get murdered. Needs to take those blinkers off fast. Potentially the stongest player alongside Jaz.

Charlie: Comes across a bit of country bumpkin but she is probably the most switched on after Jaz and Ross.

Mollie: Same as Evie. Will probably get to the final and not realise she will be 'sharing/losing' the prize pot with one/two Traitors. She absolutely adores Harry so he can rely on her to prop him up. If they both get to the final, Harry wins.



Until last night's episode, I had the idea that Charlotte was a bit thick but she's flipped me with the way she... well, did what she did to you know who.I like Zack, I think he's very smart and I want him to do well. But I can see why he rubs people up the wrong way (ie Charlotte). I probably wouldn't want to spend long in close confinement with him either. Can't see him making it to the end.Clearly very switched on and the only one who seems genuinely able to sniff out the traitors. His big issue is his extreme paranoia. And he shot himself in the foot by not voting for the same person as everyone else. Up to that point, he'd been good at keeping his suspicions under his hat, knowing that the gang don't like independent thinkers and you have to pick your moment to go against a popular player because it can so easily backfire on you. I don't know what got into him on that occasion. He should have just gone with the crowd. It's funny that Brian got voted the biggest sheep when they are all extreme sheep when it comes to voting.I think Jaz has Harry's number already but he's got to be very careful about playing that card.I think they'll both go far. The thing that might do for them is being recruited. But after seeing what happened on the Australian version, getting recruited might not be a bad thing for either of them. More so for Jasmine - I think she could win as a traitor. I reckon Evie could have more to her than meets the eye. I know what you mean about her though - took me several episodes to realise Evie and Charlie were not the same person.Very easily manipulated, I would say, but also very loyal - once he's on your side, he won't waver. I think Paul recognised that character trait in him very early.She's very popular. The traitors will get rid of her just to piss people off.She's about the same age as Harry but seems a lot younger. I doubt she has the ruthless streak needed to win. Might get through to the final just by slipping under the radar.