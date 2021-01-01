Yeah, think the best tactic as a Faithful is just to follow the pack and play it a bit dim. You might end up murdered anyway if the Traitors try to confuse people, but theres a decent chance youll plod along to the end. If you suspect someone of being a traitor but its a minority opinion, youre probably better keeping it to yourself and waiting until theres a majority on board.
Id expect the likes of Jazz and Zack to fall before the finale, whereas I can imagine the quieter ones like Evie or Mollie being there in the end.