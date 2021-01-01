« previous next »
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 03:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:42:17 am
Agreed. He was shafted by the rules of the task rather than anything he did wrong.

Yep, Miles was absolutely stitched up by the producers last night.  If he had known the Poisened faithful was going to get almost 24 hours to blert out and discuss exactly who they had interacted with the night before, then Miles (or another) traitor would have been much, MUCH more careful selecting their victims and doing the deed.

It looked like Producers moving the goalposts to whittle down the traitors.

Hate it when these shows start becoming contrived.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 06:14:17 pm »
Read this today, an interview with Ivan from Season 1 who is heavily into game design. Basically explains the best approach to take, while obviously making clear that there is no surefire way to survive.

And says the show is massively stacked in favour of a Traitor winning.

https://www.eurogamer.net/can-game-design-help-you-beat-the-traitors
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 06:32:56 pm »
Don't have a favourite but as long as Harry & Paul don't win.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 07:02:26 pm »
My picks who I want to win

Traitor: Harry
Faithful: Charlie
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 08:09:57 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:32:56 pm
Don't have a favourite but as long as Harry & Paul don't win.
don't mind Harry but can't stand the prick Paul so not really arsed who wins as long as that smug twat doesn't
Offline KevLFC

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:55:14 pm »
As the odds favour the traitors but after tonight I'm not too sure. Its really hard to be a traitor and not look suspicious. I wonder when Harry will be suspected. He's playing a really good game though
Online Chris~

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 10:02:52 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 09:55:14 pm
As the odds favour the traitors but after tonight I'm not too sure. Its really hard to be a traitor and not look suspicious. I wonder when Harry will be suspected. He's playing a really good game though
With this group of people possibly never haha. You'd think they'd not try and hero worship someone again after Paul.

Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 10:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:02:52 pm
With this group of people possibly never haha. You'd think they'd not try and hero worship someone again after Paul.



Was thinking that Harry doesnt seem to have learned much about pride coming before a fall :lmao Also he insisted that the only time Paul was ever sure was when he was picking off traitors. Now whens the only time Harrys even been sure then he went straight to stirring the pot again.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 10:15:10 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 09:55:14 pm
As the odds favour the traitors but after tonight I'm not too sure. Its really hard to be a traitor and not look suspicious. I wonder when Harry will be suspected. He's playing a really good game though
it may be editing but Andrew appears to be acting awkwardly and appears to be very suspicious now he's been recruited, think he'll struggle to stay below the radar.


Harry may get over confident and think he's untouchable at the moment but that could be his downfall.


A very good episode tonight and made up with the fact that Paul has gone as I thought they were going to go for Jazz
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 10:17:16 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:11:24 pm
Was thinking that Harry doesnt seem to have learned much about pride coming before a fall :lmao Also he insisted that the only time Paul was ever sure was when he was picking off traitors. Now whens the only time Harrys even been sure then he went straight to stirring the pot again.
he's playing a good game, he has them eating out of the palm of their hands and not a single person suspects him unless Jazz can go back to the line of thinking he had earlier in the series. Then it should become obvious to him that Harry is a traitor but it's convincing the rest of the lummox that he is will be the problem
Online Red_Mist

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 10:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 07:02:26 pm
My picks who I want to win

Traitor: The new recruit
Faithful: Zack
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:21:45 pm

Faithful: Zack

Not sure hes even gonna make it through the night mate :)


Paul sounds exactly like that manc supporting clown Mark Goldbridge.  Another good reason to see him dead.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 10:29:28 pm »
Spoiler
I'm made up Paul went, worried the idiots would do Jaz in. Charlotte could be playing a very canny game here. She flipped so quick on Paul it makes we wonder if she knew all along and was keeping him so close to protect herself but threw him out the moment the numbers switched. Felt like a few were just waiting. Think Zack is doomed tonight sadly.

Offline KevLFC

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 10:37:06 pm »
I think the quiet ones always seem to do well. I remember last series the one who suffers from drawfism won a share of a prize while barely being mentioned the whole way through. Maybe that's the way to go, be like Mollie!
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:21:45 pm
My picks who I want to win

Traitor: The new recruit
Faithful: Zack
I thought Zack was going to vote for the wrong person tonight but luckily he stuck with his guns
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 11:24:57 pm »
Yeah, think the best tactic as a Faithful is just to follow the pack and play it a bit dim. You might end up murdered anyway if the Traitors try to confuse people, but theres a decent chance youll plod along to the end. If you suspect someone of being a traitor but its a minority opinion, youre probably better keeping it to yourself and waiting until theres a majority on board.

Id expect the likes of Jazz and Zack to fall before the finale, whereas I can imagine the quieter ones like Evie or Mollie being there in the end.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 11:34:45 pm »
When someone loves you it's hard for them to think badly of you.
That's why it's pretty hard not to predict that Harry will win this.

They all love him as he comes across as young, dumb and fun (his words).

He just needs to keep other dimwits/lovers close to him until the final.


Like someone said above... one of the best tactics to win it as a Faithful is to play it a bit dim and be a sheep. But secretly KNOW who you need to banish when the odds are stacked against them.

Spoiler
p.s. I couldn't stand Paul. Good editing made him look smarmy and creepy to us at home but they all still loved him to bits right until the end.
Online Red_Mist

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #137 on: Today at 07:04:30 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm
Not sure hes even gonna make it through the night mate :)
Good point! ;D

Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm
Another good reason to see him dead.
Bit harsh! Oh right, yeah as in murdered ;)
Online Red_Mist

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #138 on: Today at 07:08:07 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm
I thought Zack was going to vote for the wrong person tonight but luckily he stuck with his guns
Yeah looked like it didnt it. Glad he didnt. Hes had Pauls card marked for a while. Hope he survives the night as hes quite entertaining.
