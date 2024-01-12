I like Antony. The Chess instructor guy.He looks like he's just one comment away from kicking the shit out of Zac.Jaz is convinced Paul is a traitor but didn't vote to banish the ginger gobshite. Good fun. Enjoying it.
Think the Traitors will win this one unless.....SpoilerSomehow Jaz doesn't get murdered. He's rumbled the ginger prick and is smart enough to know the army lad must be a traitor as well after Paul dropped his name as the person who told him that Jaz suspected him. Rooting for Jaz now as the rest of them are absolutely useless.[close]
Only saw bits of S1, but we seem to be watching this one
and really enjoying it to be honest!Found myself getting really tensed up during last nights episode 😆 It all looked so blatant (clever editing?!)
I feel like the obvious set up of it was quite immersion breaking for the show. Like the 3 of them go sit outside for ages, or in a library with full camera crews and no one cared when it's supposed to be some secret get together. Like I get it's a TV show, they will regularly get the producers putting them in pairs/groups and saying talk about x, but felt like that pushed it a bit.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
SpoilerI'm not convinced that Diane is going to drink the chalice. I recon she's going to pass it on to someone else who's then going to go. It's not going to be who the traitors wanted off either.[close]
SpoilerCrazy how Paul got away with it after being in the dungeon and Meg getting murdered. It was quite obvious they'd have got rid of Paul if he was a faithful due to his popularity[close]Really enjoying this season. The challenges seem better to watch this time round too. Seems like the producers have put a bit more thought into the everything this time round.SpoilerI'm not convinced that Diane is going to drink the chalice. I recon she's going to pass it on to someone else who's then going to go. It's not going to be who the traitors wanted off either.[close]
Yeah, the cut for the end of Friday's episode defo indicated an unexpected turn of events.SpoilerI am thinking what you said, or it perhaps gets passed to a traitor. Maybe Karen (Diane) just sacks it off and nobody drinks out of it. [close]
I keep getting distracted by Charlotte's cleavage
I liked that random shot they had of her washing herself in the bath for no apparent reason
Like a scene from an Erotic French movie that was.But Yep. Great work from the producers that was. Surprised they have not been dragged over the coles and lost their job.
The bath scene was bizarre - but appreciated.In the 'catapult' task, her outfit was jolly nice. But the editing would only show very brief shots of her, then before your eyes could properly focus in, they'd cut away to another contestant.
Feels like the ability to recruit makes it even harder for the traitors to win as a group. As a faithful you'd surely only feel a bit confident once you got 4 traitors out and there's no real incentive to team up towards the end rather than just throwing the other under the bus. So for Harry or Paul to win it feels like they need to out the other in the next couple votes and then whoever you recruit once your down to 5/6 players.Haven't seen the non-uk series yet so interested to see if it works in any of them
Paul is such a cock.
Spoilerisn't he just, we can't stand the bloke. I fear he's bought himself some time after last night but the others do appear to be starting to suss him out now, so hopefully that will start to spread.Harry has already sewn the seed in people's minds that last night was a battle of the Traitors going up against each other so hopefully it's a matter of time before he's banished[close]
SpoilerThink that was a bit shitty for Miles. He had played the game perfectly up until needing to be the one to hand out the poisoned chalice. Still thought he was going to save himself by turning the table on Paul but unfortunately it wasn't enough because he somehow has a following in there despite being annoying as fuck.Harry is a low-key genius but think he will probably go a little too far at some point and out himself. He's got Paul on toast now.Can't work out if Jaz is really smart by making completely random picks when he more than anyone should know who the traitors are, or whether he's just lost the plot.[close]
SpoilerCant stand Paul. Smug prick. Dont think hell win it now though. Im sure they will try and recruit Ross who is the biggest patsy of all but unfortunately they dont know that he is Diannes son and wont want to betray her memory. Going forward the Traitors need to murder the non-entities who will never get banished. Mollie and Charlie have never said anything, they just follow the herd, contributing little. They dont deserve to survive while people like Jaz and Zac get targeted for having an opinion.[close]
