Spoiler

I feel the early stages of the game are heavily weighted in favour of the traitors but it will get much harder for them as the numbers are whittled down.



I'm also really rooting for Jaz and very pleased he can see right through Paul - his tactics seem very shallow and transparent to me but it's easy to say that when you're watching it on telly. Zack is on to him as well and I think a couple of others are starting to be suspicious.



Jaz is sensible not to go all out for Paul just yet though - he still has too much support. If I were him, I'd be targetting Paul's cheerleaders instead, eg Charlotte - get her eliminated from the game and it will be easier to sway the others against Paul. The Traitors were mad to go after Jonny as he was another strong Paul supporter, as well as being an extremely valuable contributor in all the missions.

