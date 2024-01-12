« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Traitors  (Read 4140 times)

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #80 on: January 12, 2024, 09:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January 12, 2024, 10:30:16 am
I like Antony. The Chess instructor guy.

He looks like he's just one comment away from kicking the shit out of Zac.

Jaz is convinced Paul is a traitor but didn't vote to banish the ginger gobshite. :)

Good fun. Enjoying it.

I like Antony. Hes not very good at explaining himself and ties himself in knots all the time but hes smart.

As for Jaz
Spoiler
He is also smart. He can see right through Paul - Im amazed more of them cant but I guess you dont see it from the same perspective as the players. But he knows that Paul is too popular for him to risk going all in on him, which would only backfire. Sensible to bide his time and go with the herd mentality like LCH says.

The others will cotton on to Paul soon.
[close]

I only started watching it because Ash is a colleague of mine. Shes really lovely in real life and definitely not stupid but she made some bad decisions. Cracked under the pressure, I think. Shes been much better at playing her cards close to her chest back in the office - hasnt given anything away!


Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,354
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #81 on: January 12, 2024, 09:05:00 pm »
Ash was dumb.
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,385
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #82 on: January 13, 2024, 12:04:31 am »
Think the Traitors will win this one unless.....

Spoiler
Somehow Jaz doesn't get murdered. He's rumbled the ginger prick and is smart enough to know the army lad must be a traitor as well after Paul dropped his name as the person who told him that Jaz suspected him. Rooting for Jaz now as the rest of them are absolutely useless.
[close]
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #83 on: January 13, 2024, 08:05:02 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on January 13, 2024, 12:04:31 am
Think the Traitors will win this one unless.....

Spoiler
Somehow Jaz doesn't get murdered. He's rumbled the ginger prick and is smart enough to know the army lad must be a traitor as well after Paul dropped his name as the person who told him that Jaz suspected him. Rooting for Jaz now as the rest of them are absolutely useless.
[close]

Spoiler
his problem is no one else supports his theory so hes left on his own. Id be surprised if Paul doesnt try and murder him as well and somehow convinces the others to do it as itll be seen as a random one like Tracy. However I do think the rest of the faithfuls will click soon and start thinking that instead of saying someone deffo isnt a traitor, theyll soon realise that they possibly are. Or maybe they wont.
[close]
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,365
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #84 on: January 13, 2024, 08:25:37 am »
Only saw bits of S1, but we seem to be watching this oneand really enjoying it to be honest!

Found myself getting really tensed up during last nights episode 😆 It all looked so blatant (clever editing?!)
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #85 on: January 13, 2024, 08:30:46 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on January 13, 2024, 08:25:37 am
Only saw bits of S1, but we seem to be watching this oneand really enjoying it to be honest!

Found myself getting really tensed up during last nights episode 😆 It all looked so blatant (clever editing?!)
I feel like the obvious set up of it was quite immersion breaking for the show. Like the 3 of them go sit outside for ages, or in a library with full camera crews and no one cared when it's supposed to be some secret get together. Like I get it's a TV show, they will regularly get the producers putting them in pairs/groups and saying talk about x, but felt like that pushed it a bit.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,365
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #86 on: January 13, 2024, 08:41:22 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on January 13, 2024, 08:30:46 am
I feel like the obvious set up of it was quite immersion breaking for the show. Like the 3 of them go sit outside for ages, or in a library with full camera crews and no one cared when it's supposed to be some secret get together. Like I get it's a TV show, they will regularly get the producers putting them in pairs/groups and saying talk about x, but felt like that pushed it a bit.

Yeah, at least one person seemed to clock they were in a room together whispering. Felt like a show over risk the producers took there. Anyone remotely observant shouldve noticed at least a couple of them acting weirdly together. Maybe they did and well find out next time.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,828
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #87 on: January 13, 2024, 10:41:03 am »
E6 Spoiler (Last nights)

Spoiler
Anthony did tell them but they wouldn't listen.  He's right too, these idiots are voting people out as traitors based on personality alone.

"Have you finished?!" :lmao
[close]

That young girl will cruise through to the money by doing and saying the absolute minimum.  Much like the Welsh girl Meryl did in the last series

Both these girls had obvious disabilities too.  This may just be coincidental, but my cynicism tells me that human nature prevents people from negatively targeting a person with a disability.  I am not saying the girls in question ever once played the "Disabled Card" though.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,354
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #88 on: January 13, 2024, 06:09:40 pm »
Not sure why Mollie should be targeted? There's a fair few others not doing much either.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #89 on: January 14, 2024, 11:57:49 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on January 13, 2024, 12:04:31 am
Think the Traitors will win this one unless.....

Spoiler
Somehow Jaz doesn't get murdered. He's rumbled the ginger prick and is smart enough to know the army lad must be a traitor as well after Paul dropped his name as the person who told him that Jaz suspected him. Rooting for Jaz now as the rest of them are absolutely useless.
[close]


Spoiler
I feel the early stages of the game are heavily weighted in favour of the traitors but it will get much harder for them as the numbers are whittled down.

I'm also really rooting for Jaz and very pleased he can see right through Paul - his tactics seem very shallow and transparent to me but it's easy to say that when you're watching it on telly. Zack is on to him as well and I think a couple of others are starting to be suspicious.

Jaz is sensible not to go all out for Paul just yet though - he still has too much support. If I were him, I'd be targetting Paul's cheerleaders instead, eg Charlotte - get her eliminated from the game and it will be easier to sway the others against Paul. The Traitors were mad to go after Jonny as he was another strong Paul supporter, as well as being an extremely valuable contributor in all the missions.
[close]
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,270
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #90 on: January 15, 2024, 10:11:39 am »
Spoiler
Crazy how Paul got away with it after being in the dungeon and Meg getting murdered. It was quite obvious they'd have got rid of Paul if he was a faithful due to his popularity
[close]

Really enjoying this season. The challenges seem better to watch this time round too. Seems like the producers have put a bit more thought into the everything this time round.

Spoiler
I'm not convinced that Diane is going to drink the chalice. I recon she's going to pass it on to someone else who's then going to go. It's not going to be who the traitors wanted off either.
[close]
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,270
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #91 on: January 15, 2024, 10:13:41 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on January 13, 2024, 08:30:46 am
I feel like the obvious set up of it was quite immersion breaking for the show. Like the 3 of them go sit outside for ages, or in a library with full camera crews and no one cared when it's supposed to be some secret get together. Like I get it's a TV show, they will regularly get the producers putting them in pairs/groups and saying talk about x, but felt like that pushed it a bit.


They all go and sit off in little groups all the time. The only suspicious thing this time round would have been if someone had gone into the library which doesn't seem the case from the editing. I don't think they have a camera crew following them round in these sort of scenarios as there's loads of cameras hanging down from the roof / on walls they probably use to not make things as obvious.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,828
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #92 on: January 15, 2024, 10:16:48 am »
Quote from: swoopy on January 15, 2024, 10:11:39 am

Spoiler
I'm not convinced that Diane is going to drink the chalice. I recon she's going to pass it on to someone else who's then going to go. It's not going to be who the traitors wanted off either.
[close]

Yeah, the cut for the end of Friday's episode defo indicated an unexpected turn of events.

Spoiler
I am thinking what you said, or it perhaps gets passed to a traitor.  Maybe Karen (Diane) just sacks it off and nobody drinks out of  it.
[close]
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #93 on: January 15, 2024, 10:41:51 am »
Quote from: swoopy on January 15, 2024, 10:11:39 am
Spoiler
Crazy how Paul got away with it after being in the dungeon and Meg getting murdered. It was quite obvious they'd have got rid of Paul if he was a faithful due to his popularity
[close]

Really enjoying this season. The challenges seem better to watch this time round too. Seems like the producers have put a bit more thought into the everything this time round.

Spoiler
I'm not convinced that Diane is going to drink the chalice. I recon she's going to pass it on to someone else who's then going to go. It's not going to be who the traitors wanted off either.
[close]

Spoiler
Yeah the episode end would have been before it became obvious that Diane was the target if she was going to drink out of it.
[close]
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #94 on: January 15, 2024, 11:47:06 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January 15, 2024, 10:16:48 am
Yeah, the cut for the end of Friday's episode defo indicated an unexpected turn of events.

Spoiler
I am thinking what you said, or it perhaps gets passed to a traitor.  Maybe Karen (Diane) just sacks it off and nobody drinks out of  it.
[close]

That seems quite likely. Or at least what they want you to think, from the way it was edited.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,390
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #95 on: January 15, 2024, 08:45:54 pm »
I keep getting distracted by Charlotte's cleavage
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,161
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #96 on: January 15, 2024, 09:49:11 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on January 15, 2024, 10:11:39 am
Spoiler
Crazy how Paul got away with it after being in the dungeon and Meg getting murdered. It was quite obvious they'd have got rid of Paul if he was a faithful due to his popularity
[close]

Really enjoying this season. The challenges seem better to watch this time round too. Seems like the producers have put a bit more thought into the everything this time round.

Spoiler
I'm not convinced that Diane is going to drink the chalice. I recon she's going to pass it on to someone else who's then going to go. It's not going to be who the traitors wanted off either.
[close]


Spoiler
completely agree with the situation with Paul. If he was faithful, why the fuck haven't the Traitors murdered him. He should have been one of the first to go.


They said that if Paul gets murdered then Mollie must be the traitor yet failed to apply the exact same logic to Paul.


Idiots

[close]
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,161
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #97 on: January 15, 2024, 09:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 15, 2024, 08:45:54 pm
I keep getting distracted by Charlotte's cleavage
I'm with you on that one young Nobbert!!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #98 on: January 16, 2024, 12:09:28 am »
Spoiler
Been watching this up to the end of dungeon bit. Thought the traitors were a bit thick with the 4 people they chose to send down. Once I knew Ash was going then that was always going to be the end for her considering she had no allies. She should had said I am not going down, kind of bullied out in the end
[close]
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,722
  • Trada
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #99 on: January 16, 2024, 12:20:06 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 15, 2024, 08:45:54 pm
I keep getting distracted by Charlotte's cleavage

I liked that random shot they had of her washing herself in the bath for no apparent reason

Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,828
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #100 on: January 16, 2024, 11:19:27 am »
Quote from: Trada on January 16, 2024, 12:20:06 am
I liked that random shot they had of her washing herself in the bath for no apparent reason



Like a scene from an Erotic French movie that was.

But Yep.  Great work from the producers that was. Surprised they have not been dragged over the coles and lost their job.


Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,390
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #101 on: January 16, 2024, 04:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January 16, 2024, 11:19:27 am

Like a scene from an Erotic French movie that was.

But Yep.  Great work from the producers that was. Surprised they have not been dragged over the coles and lost their job.


The bath scene was bizarre - but appreciated.

In the 'catapult' task, her outfit was jolly nice. But the editing would only show very brief shots of her, then before your eyes could properly focus in, they'd cut away to another contestant.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,828
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #102 on: January 16, 2024, 04:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 16, 2024, 04:21:02 pm

The bath scene was bizarre - but appreciated.

In the 'catapult' task, her outfit was jolly nice. But the editing would only show very brief shots of her, then before your eyes could properly focus in, they'd cut away to another contestant.



Oh Nobby..you...you... something ending in ''ist'

Anyway...

Going to rewatch with pause/resume fully in my mind. :)
Logged

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,288
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #103 on: January 16, 2024, 08:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 15, 2024, 08:45:54 pm
I keep getting distracted by Charlotte's cleavage

Since the very first episode!
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,025
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:02:46 pm »
Harry is going to win this.

Thought Miles killed Paul at the roundtable but he slithered out of it.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,137
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm »
Paul is such a cock.
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,385
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:21:48 pm »
Fun episode that

Spoiler
Paul wanted to murder and not recruit there. Love how Harry is lining Paul up to be the patsy whilst Paul thinks they are getting a pasty in and he's got young and dumb Harry in the palm of his hand.
[close]
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 10:22:49 pm »
Feels like the ability to recruit makes it even harder for the traitors to win as a group. As a faithful you'd surely only feel a  bit confident once you got 4 traitors out and there's no real incentive to team up towards the end rather than just throwing the other under the bus. So for Harry or Paul to win it feels like they need to out the other in the next couple votes and then whoever you recruit once your down to 5/6 players.

Haven't seen the non-uk series yet so interested to see if it works in any of them
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,028
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 10:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:22:49 pm
Feels like the ability to recruit makes it even harder for the traitors to win as a group. As a faithful you'd surely only feel a  bit confident once you got 4 traitors out and there's no real incentive to team up towards the end rather than just throwing the other under the bus. So for Harry or Paul to win it feels like they need to out the other in the next couple votes and then whoever you recruit once your down to 5/6 players.

Haven't seen the non-uk series yet so interested to see if it works in any of them

In the Aus one the late recruit traitor won, in the US the original traitor won. (In the UK first series will wouldve won if Kieran played to the rules).

4 traitors at the start seemed a little high
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,722
  • Trada
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:22:49 pm
Feels like the ability to recruit makes it even harder for the traitors to win as a group. As a faithful you'd surely only feel a  bit confident once you got 4 traitors out and there's no real incentive to team up towards the end rather than just throwing the other under the bus. So for Harry or Paul to win it feels like they need to out the other in the next couple votes and then whoever you recruit once your down to 5/6 players.

Haven't seen the non-uk series yet so interested to see if it works in any of them

In the 1st Aussie one they had to recruit and they picked someone they thought was meek and could be thrown under the bus at the right time to save themselves but little did they know she was totally ruthless and they were backstabbed and voted off in double quick time she was brilliant
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,995
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 11:04:34 pm »
Spoiler
Jaz is the one Harry needs to kill off or recruit.

Paul cant win it IMO - the longer he stays, the more likely he is a traitor and even if he is able to spin it as the traitors are keeping me in as an easy target each week to divert attention from them I think if he made it to the end, there would always be doubts.

However, if Paul goes before Jaz then I think Jaz can easily connect Paul to Harry after Paul revealed to him that Harry betrayed Jazs confidence - theres no reason for Harry to do that unless they are both traitors. I think Jaz is playing a good game and keeping things close to his chest, and may find an ally in Zac but he did manage to look a tit tonight with the round table ending. But maybe that gives him authenticity.
[close]
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,161
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #111 on: Today at 07:43:58 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm
Paul is such a cock.
Spoiler
isn't he just, we can't stand the bloke. I fear he's bought himself some time after last night but the others do appear to be starting to suss him out now, so hopefully that will start to spread.


Harry has already sewn the seed in people's minds that last night was a battle of the Traitors going up against each other so hopefully it's a matter of time before he's banished
[close]
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,365
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #112 on: Today at 07:53:14 am »
Good one last night. Bit dark! But good.

Spoiler
Feels like Harry is getting a little bit over confident to me. Just a bit too vocal on the old throwing suspicions around. Head right above the parapet stuff. And thinks hes invincible now. He is generally doing very well though, Ill give him that.

They probably should have murdered someone last night, as I can see Zac or whoever saying no thanks, then youve wasted a free hit, which they cant afford to do. Probably Jaz wouldve been a good one as he didnt vote for Paul. Did he vote for Andrew? Wouldve diverted attention Andrews way.
[close]
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,365
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #113 on: Today at 08:02:23 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:43:58 am
Spoiler
isn't he just, we can't stand the bloke. I fear he's bought himself some time after last night but the others do appear to be starting to suss him out now, so hopefully that will start to spread.


Harry has already sewn the seed in people's minds that last night was a battle of the Traitors going up against each other so hopefully it's a matter of time before he's banished
[close]
Spoiler
Could be a dangerous move. If Paul gets wind of it, hell throw Harry under the bus. Zac had the same thought, so leave it to him to pass the idea around.

Havent really got anyone Im rooting for yet. If a traitor wins then hopefully its Harry or a new one. On the faithful side Andrew seems like a decent fella, even though he likes the ginger prick. And Zac is quite funny and is doing fairly well
[close]
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #114 on: Today at 09:20:27 am »
Spoiler
Think that was a bit shitty for Miles. He had played the game perfectly up until needing to be the one to hand out the poisoned chalice. Still thought he was going to save himself by turning the table on Paul but unfortunately it wasn't enough because he somehow has a following in there despite being annoying as fuck.

Harry is a low-key genius but think he will probably go a little too far at some point and out himself. He's got Paul on toast now.

Can't work out if Jaz is really smart by making completely random picks when he more than anyone should know who the traitors are, or whether he's just lost the plot.
[close]
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,082
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #115 on: Today at 09:41:23 am »
Spoiler
Cant stand Paul. Smug prick. Dont think hell win it now though. Im sure they will try and recruit Ross who is the biggest patsy of all but unfortunately they dont know that he is Diannes son and wont want to betray her memory. Going forward the Traitors need to murder the non-entities who will never get banished. Mollie and Charlie have never said anything, they just follow the herd, contributing little. They dont deserve to survive while people like Jaz and Zac get targeted for having an opinion.
[close]
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,082
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #116 on: Today at 09:42:17 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:20:27 am
Spoiler
Think that was a bit shitty for Miles. He had played the game perfectly up until needing to be the one to hand out the poisoned chalice. Still thought he was going to save himself by turning the table on Paul but unfortunately it wasn't enough because he somehow has a following in there despite being annoying as fuck.

Harry is a low-key genius but think he will probably go a little too far at some point and out himself. He's got Paul on toast now.

Can't work out if Jaz is really smart by making completely random picks when he more than anyone should know who the traitors are, or whether he's just lost the plot.
[close]

Agreed. He was shafted by the rules of the task rather than anything he did wrong.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #117 on: Today at 09:55:00 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:31:27 pm

Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm

Sorry, was wondering if more than one traitor won as that seems very difficult under the rules and probably should have said no spoilers please haha
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #118 on: Today at 09:56:45 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:41:23 am
Spoiler
Cant stand Paul. Smug prick. Dont think hell win it now though. Im sure they will try and recruit Ross who is the biggest patsy of all but unfortunately they dont know that he is Diannes son and wont want to betray her memory. Going forward the Traitors need to murder the non-entities who will never get banished. Mollie and Charlie have never said anything, they just follow the herd, contributing little. They dont deserve to survive while people like Jaz and Zac get targeted for having an opinion.
[close]
Surely it's the only way to really play it as a faithful though? If you're outspoken you risk either getting killed by the traitors or killed by the faithful for having an opinion
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 