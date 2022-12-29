Hopefully the next series will have a follow up show after each episode to chat to the people who left etc.I think the BBC were take by surprise by how successful it was and I think the next one will build on series 1.I really enjoyed the Aussie one and all episodes of the USA Celebrity version drops on January 12th will give that a watch as well.
Thanks for the pointer on the Aussie one, I enjoyed it as well, its also a fair pointer as to how Wilf should have played the last day to have a much better chance of winning.
The thing I leant from watching the Aussie version of The traitors is that Alex would had totally fooled me.A flutter of her eyelashes at me and a cheeky smile and I would have thought I'm in here she's a faithful.I would have been just another lamb to the slaughter.
