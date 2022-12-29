« previous next »
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 01:23:50 am »
Quote from: Trada on December 29, 2022, 12:16:14 pm
Hopefully the next series will have a follow up show after each episode to chat to the people who left etc.

I think the BBC were take by surprise by how successful it was and I think the next one will build on series 1.

I really enjoyed the Aussie one and all episodes of the USA Celebrity version drops on January 12th will give that a watch as well.

Thanks for the pointer on the Aussie one, I enjoyed it as well, its also a fair pointer as to how Wilf should have played the last day to have a much better chance of winning.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 02:14:42 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 01:23:50 am
Thanks for the pointer on the Aussie one, I enjoyed it as well, its also a fair pointer as to how Wilf should have played the last day to have a much better chance of winning.

The thing I leant  from watching the Aussie version of The traitors is that Alex would had totally fooled me.

A flutter of her eyelashes at me and a cheeky smile and I would have thought I'm in here she's a faithful.

I would have been just another lamb to the slaughter.
Logged
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 02:02:24 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 02:14:42 am
The thing I leant  from watching the Aussie version of The traitors is that Alex would had totally fooled me.

A flutter of her eyelashes at me and a cheeky smile and I would have thought I'm in here she's a faithful.

I would have been just another lamb to the slaughter.

She was very good at what she did!
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:06:34 pm »
All these wannabe celebs in the US one are already driving me insane.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm »
Just watched the first one of the USA version it's interesting that it's a mixture of celebrities and members of the general public and the celebrities think they are so above the public because they have played reality shows before.

It adds that extra twist celebrities vs the public

It will be interesting to see how it turns out
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:19:16 am »
Watched a bit of this with the missus, I know its early on, but the uk competitors seemed more likeable & some of them were actually sweet. This crowd dont seem to have anyone you can actually like. Theyre all players from day 1.
