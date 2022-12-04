Spoiler Wilf has played a blinder so far - though may have got rid of Amanda a day or so too early (the snake!, though well played) - and now has some trust issues with Kieron going into the Final...

Really enjoyed it (not usually a fan of reality of TV), yet this is something different, fun, compelling - and obviously the tension is ramping up in this final week.Only 12 episodes in total so quite easy to get into - and so doesn't drag like some other reality shows. Claudia Winkleman has been a pretty good host too - and seem invested in the both the show and the people - which helps a lot).I really hope they so a reunion show on this series - be interesting to see how people react to each other...