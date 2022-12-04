« previous next »
The Traitors

And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,123
  • Bam!
The Traitors
December 4, 2022, 09:25:09 pm
Anyone watched this? New game show on BBC, all based around 3 people that have to try go undetected throughout the whole thing to try win the money.

Its all very dramatic, and seems like they have gone for it budget wise.

Seen one episode so far and I have no idea why they are competing against each other in games etc though and how they would manage to guess who is a traitor.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
Reply #1 on: December 4, 2022, 09:29:22 pm
Saw a load of excitable weirdos jumping around in some room and hugging each other. Had no idea what was going on and decided to change the channel very quickly.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,069
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Traitors
Reply #2 on: December 4, 2022, 09:32:35 pm
Quote from: Lycan on December 4, 2022, 09:29:22 pm
Saw a load of excitable weirdos jumping around in some room and hugging each other. Had no idea what was going on and decided to change the channel very quickly.
You were watching something on pornhub?
Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Traitors
Reply #3 on: December 4, 2022, 09:44:25 pm
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on December 4, 2022, 09:25:09 pm
Anyone watched this? New game show on BBC, all based around 3 people that have to try go undetected throughout the whole thing to try win the money.

Its all very dramatic, and seems like they have gone for it budget wise.

Seen one episode so far and I have no idea why they are competing against each other in games etc though and how they would manage to guess who is a traitor.

Sounds like Mafia/Werewolf.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mafia_(party_game)
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,403
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: The Traitors
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:42:08 am
Best telly viewing since Breaking Bad.

Unmissable
And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,123
  • Bam!
Re: The Traitors
Reply #5 on: Today at 11:04:15 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 10:42:08 am
Best telly viewing since Breaking Bad.

Unmissable


A few format issues I feel if they wanted to do another series, but it's put together well and I have been keeping up to date by skipping through a lot of the boring bits.

No chance the faithful lot are coming away with money!
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The Traitors
Reply #6 on: Today at 01:07:00 pm

Really enjoyed it (not usually a fan of reality of TV), yet this is something different, fun, compelling - and obviously the tension is ramping up in this final week.

Only 12 episodes in total so quite easy to get into - and so doesn't drag like some other reality shows. Claudia Winkleman has been a pretty good host too - and seem invested in the both the show and the people - which helps a lot).

Wilf has played a blinder so far - though may have got rid of Amanda a day or so too early (the snake!, though well played) - and now has some trust issues with Kieron going into the Final...
I really hope they so a reunion show on this series - be interesting to see how people react to each other... ;D
And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,123
  • Bam!
Re: The Traitors
Reply #7 on: Today at 01:08:28 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:07:00 pm

Wilf has played a blinder so far - though may have got rid of Amanda a day or so too early (the snake!, though well played) - and now has some trust issues with Kieron going into the Final...
Spoiler
I don't think he wanted to, he wanted to just plant seeds so she would be voted out later but it went a big wrong. Kieron will be his downfall now, I reckon only one of them makes it to the end.
[close]
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,403
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: The Traitors
Reply #8 on: Today at 01:27:50 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:07:00 pm
Really enjoyed it (not usually a fan of reality of TV), yet this is something different, fun, compelling - and obviously the tension is ramping up in this final week.

Only 12 episodes in total so quite easy to get into - and so doesn't drag like some other reality shows. Claudia Winkleman has been a pretty good host too - and seem invested in the both the show and the people - which helps a lot).

Wilf has played a blinder so far - though may have got rid of Amanda a day or so too early (the snake!, though well played) - and now has some trust issues with Kieron going into the Final...
I really hope they so a reunion show on this series - be interesting to see how people react to each other... ;D

I can't stop giggling when it's on. Fantastic to watch with the missus and daughter and grandkids and watching them reacting to the utter stupidity of so many of the faithful contestants as they continue to make the most insane presumptions about how they are perceived by the others and especially how they perceive their fellow contestants.

A truly genius programme concept. BBC have surely tapped into a ratings goldmine with this. That there will be many ensuing series is clearly guaranteed and the show can only improve [if that's actually possible] as the intricacies of what's needed to progress and the sussing techniques of the contestants become more refined.

 ;D
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,061
Re: The Traitors
Reply #9 on: Today at 01:44:31 pm
At the Emptihad tonight so going to have to do some serious spoiler avoidance before I can watch the final episode tomorrow night.

The faithful's seriously believe there is only 1 traitor left amongst them.  So surely whoever goes out first of Wilf and Kieron will essentially hand the cash to the other guy.
Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,587
Re: The Traitors
Reply #10 on: Today at 01:49:13 pm
The most stupid thing is the way they all act as if the traitors chose to be traitors. They say "it can't be X, they would never do it". It was out of their hands who was a traitor and the only other option would be to immediately come clean and leave the show. And every single one of them chose to join the show so of course every single one of them would do it if chosen.
