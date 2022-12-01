« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: Different Songs That Sound The Same  (Read 769 times)

Offline SvenJulbocken, Father of Gavin

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Different Songs That Sound The Same
« on: December 1, 2022, 09:48:53 pm »
I was listening to The Allman Brothers Band today and their song One Way Out started playing. I don't think I'd ever heard it before but as it played I realised I know this song. But as I sang it in my head the words didn't match what I was hearing. What I heard in my head was T for Texas by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Both songs are about different things but they are so similar in tune. T For Texas is a slightly quicker pace than One Way Out but it's mad how similar they are to each other. I doubt if Skynyrd copied The Allmans as theirs is a cover of Jimmie Rodgers who wrote it in 1927. Skynyrd did it in '76 and One Way Out was '72.

I've tried to insert videos of both but I can't figure how to do that. All I can manage is a YouTube link for each. The first one is One Way Out and the second is T For Texas. Personally I prefer Lynyrd Skynryd.

So on that I guess I'd like to know is if there's any other songs out there that are completely different but sound the same? And I don't mean covers of each other. Different topics and different lyrics. Anyone got any?

One Way Out

https://youtu.be/d0En8iD2uVI

T For Texas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVtI_NllBz8&ab_channel=Wolfgang%27sLynyrdSkynyrd
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #1 on: December 4, 2022, 08:57:46 am »
There was a national anthem at the WC recently that sounded like Happy Birthday.



Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,685
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #2 on: December 4, 2022, 09:00:01 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  4, 2022, 08:57:46 am
There was a national anthem at the WC recently that sounded like Happy Birthday.

Now, are you sure it just wasn't your Birthday and you're just a bit doolally?
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,645
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #3 on: December 4, 2022, 09:13:55 am »
Father and Son - Cat Stevens: https://youtu.be/P6zaCV4niKk

Fight Test -The Flaming Lips: https://youtu.be/fye1XtXQn9s

Think they got sued, or had to give a share of the royalties but meh, I prefer it.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,635
  • Klopptimist
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #4 on: December 4, 2022, 09:42:50 am »
You used to get this sort of thing with hit songs 'repackaged' for non-English speaking countries.

A couple of examples from 80s/90s Greece:

Μαντώ - Στοιχηματίζω (Mando - I Bet, with a little help from "It's Raining Men)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X0bNytU3I7U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X0bNytU3I7U</a>

Δάκης - Τσάι με Λεμόνι (Dakis - Tea with Lemon, via "Land Down Under")

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lVTqdNFVonM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lVTqdNFVonM</a>

It's perhaps stretching the definition of the thread because the writers probably had the more famous song well in mind, but they technically aren't covers. I imagine that from the 90s and earlier you can find this sort of thing in lots of countries.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,143
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #5 on: December 4, 2022, 09:56:20 am »
every oasis song ever written?
Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,765
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #6 on: December 4, 2022, 10:35:11 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on December  4, 2022, 09:56:20 am
every oasis song ever written?

The ones that sound like Beatles B sides?
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #7 on: December 4, 2022, 10:52:34 am »
Same speed, same main riff:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qJS3xnD7Mus" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qJS3xnD7Mus</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WkL7Fkigfn8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WkL7Fkigfn8</a>
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,972
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #8 on: December 4, 2022, 10:53:03 am »

Or the one that sounds like Get it Onor the ones that sound like Slade.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,645
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #9 on: December 4, 2022, 10:57:38 am »
Taxman by the Beatles and Start by the Jam.

And very randomly think Harry Styles nicked a bit of Watermelon Sugar off Smoking by Super Furry Animals (sadly not the Johan Cruyff name check).
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,112
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #10 on: December 4, 2022, 11:16:03 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December  4, 2022, 10:57:38 am
And very randomly think Harry Styles nicked a bit of Watermelon Sugar off Smoking by Super Furry Animals (sadly not the Johan Cruyff name check).

My avatar compels me to investigate this...
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,201
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #11 on: December 4, 2022, 11:16:26 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on December  4, 2022, 09:00:01 am
Now, are you sure it just wasn't your Birthday and you're just a bit doolally?

:D
Logged
Poor.

Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,281
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #12 on: December 4, 2022, 11:34:26 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WlOje4ly4hg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WlOje4ly4hg</a>

Waking up by Elastica (the best Brit pop band btw)


Which is very similar indeed to

No more heroes by the stranglers

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2B4bsqYxwo0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2B4bsqYxwo0</a>
« Last Edit: December 4, 2022, 11:36:27 am by TepidTurkey2OES »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,919
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #13 on: December 4, 2022, 12:55:06 pm »
My Sweet Lord by George Harrison and He's So Fine by The Chiffons.
He had to pay royalties for that one.
Logged

Offline twootuurtlediivvaas

  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,279
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #14 on: December 4, 2022, 01:44:12 pm »
Always thought You Really Got Me and All Day and All of the Night by the Kinks sound quite similar
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #15 on: December 4, 2022, 02:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December  4, 2022, 09:13:55 am
Father and Son - Cat Stevens: https://youtu.be/P6zaCV4niKk

Fight Test -The Flaming Lips: https://youtu.be/fye1XtXQn9s

Think they got sued, or had to give a share of the royalties but meh, I prefer it.

  :o There are bits in that Flaming lips where you go, wow rip off. 
Logged

Offline Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,520
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #16 on: December 4, 2022, 02:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December  4, 2022, 02:38:01 pm
  :o There are bits in that Flaming lips where you go, wow rip off. 

Even their lead singer ripped off Roberto Donadoni's look.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #17 on: December 4, 2022, 02:52:04 pm »
Killing joke - The eighties

Nirvana - Come as you are

Opening riff, just the same, even the distortion
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,884
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #18 on: December 4, 2022, 03:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December  4, 2022, 02:52:04 pm
Killing joke - The eighties

Nirvana - Come as you are

Opening riff, just the same, even the distortion

Smells Like Teen Spirit, the drums are exactly the same as the Gap Band. Grohl has admitted he stole everything on Nevermind from Disco such as the Gap Band and Cameo

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hTWKbfoikeg&amp;t=12s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hTWKbfoikeg&amp;t=12s</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Dc4n8EuK78&amp;t=20s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Dc4n8EuK78&amp;t=20s</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dZCrdSC2-1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dZCrdSC2-1I</a>
« Last Edit: December 4, 2022, 03:26:00 pm by robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,379
  • Truthiness
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #19 on: December 4, 2022, 03:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December  4, 2022, 10:52:34 am
Same speed, same main riff:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qJS3xnD7Mus" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qJS3xnD7Mus</a>

Sounds nothing like it.

That's because Disco 2000 sounds exactly like this

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nNEb2k_EmMg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nNEb2k_EmMg</a>
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #20 on: December 4, 2022, 04:35:57 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  4, 2022, 03:24:21 pm
Smells Like Teen Spirit, the drums are exactly the same as the Gap Band. Grohl has admitted he stole everything on Nevermind from Disco such as the Gap Band and Cameo

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hTWKbfoikeg&amp;t=12s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hTWKbfoikeg&amp;t=12s</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Dc4n8EuK78&amp;t=20s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Dc4n8EuK78&amp;t=20s</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dZCrdSC2-1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dZCrdSC2-1I</a>


The guitar riff from teen spirit is identical to the one used in the pixies "U-mass".

The interesting part about that is they were both released at pretty much the same time.
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,720
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #21 on: December 4, 2022, 06:28:51 pm »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 12:35:48 am »
Quote from: Ray K on December  4, 2022, 03:59:46 pm
Sounds nothing like it.

That's because Disco 2000 sounds exactly like this
You got dead ears, mate. Gloria sounds nothing like Disco 2000 in terms of riff, tempo or style.
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,592
  • Boss Tha
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:36:34 am »
Funnily enough I was just thinking about this listening to the wonderful Sail on Sailor compilation recently.

Here's the Beach Boys with Cuddle Up from 1972:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KAEkqsMWseA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KAEkqsMWseA</a>

35 years on from the last Ween album is Lullaby:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zP0uLcvft3I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zP0uLcvft3I</a>
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:32:26 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/3zuqX6gHriM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/3zuqX6gHriM</a>

What about covers with intact music but new lyrics?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,029
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:53:20 am »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December  4, 2022, 11:34:26 am
Waking up by Elastica (the best Brit pop band btw)

Which is very similar indeed to

No more heroes by the stranglers

Elastica have form for this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qr9Cn3yFnnQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qr9Cn3yFnnQ</a>
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,645
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:08:43 am »
^
Connection? I always see that referenced but had never heard the original.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,029
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:14:33 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 10:08:43 am
^
Connection? I always see that referenced but had never heard the original.

Yep, it's so blatant that I didn't even need to put the Elastica song up.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Slick_Beef

  • RAWK's Master Baker
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,066
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:34:23 am »
Ob-la-di Ob-la-da by the Beatles and Why Don't You Get A Job by the Offspring. I've had some fun with this in karaoke by requesting the former and singing the latter. They are in a different key (B flat vs F) and slightly different structure (verse-chorus-verse vs verse-verse-chorus) but otherwise very similar. I assume it's an intentional parody because even the bridge fits perfectly.

You can do the same with the verses of Whiter Shade of Pale and My Old Man's a Dustman although not the chorus.  (now that I think about it, it's doable)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:04:01 am by Slick_Beef »
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,645
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:51:01 am »
Good shout on the Offspring.

Hadnt noticed the other similarity! :D
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:26:59 am »
One of my favourites:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eMqsWc8muj8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eMqsWc8muj8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iLZE4shDDxM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iLZE4shDDxM</a>
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,112
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 07:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December  4, 2022, 10:57:38 am
And very randomly think Harry Styles nicked a bit of Watermelon Sugar off Smoking by Super Furry Animals (sadly not the Johan Cruyff name check).

I did indeed investigate. The 'I just want to taste it' and the 'I just wanna smoke it' are pretty similar yeah. Quite a small bit and the rest of the song isn't really similar though.

Just so everyone knows, the best Watermelon Sugar is this book, a Brautigan masterpiece: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/In_Watermelon_Sugar
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,281
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 08:49:54 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:53:20 am
Elastica have form for this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qr9Cn3yFnnQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qr9Cn3yFnnQ</a>
Nothing like it :lmao

(;D)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 08:57:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:14:33 am
Yep, it's so blatant that I didn't even need to put the Elastica song up.

Did they get away with it?
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,645
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:57:31 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 07:48:02 pm
I did indeed investigate. The 'I just want to taste it' and the 'I just wanna smoke it' are pretty similar yeah. Quite a small bit and the rest of the song isn't really similar though.

Just so everyone knows, the best Watermelon Sugar is this book, a Brautigan masterpiece: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/In_Watermelon_Sugar

Yeah, that was the only part to be fair. Should I have been more specific? :D
Logged

Offline S Club 7's Xmas Reunion Live DVD Box Set

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,039
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:02:23 am »
The crazy thing about the Oasis and Beatles connection is that this is probably one of the more tame instances by Noel Gallagher. If I remember right The Real People similarities are even more obvious.

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:26:59 am
One of my favourites:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eMqsWc8muj8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eMqsWc8muj8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iLZE4shDDxM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iLZE4shDDxM</a>
Haha, thats brilliant.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,029
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #36 on: Today at 09:48:51 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:57:07 pm
Did they get away with it?

From what I remember, they had to pay Wire or split the royalties on it.  They definitely kicked up a fuss about it when Connection came out.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #37 on: Today at 11:05:49 am »
Quote from: S Club 7's Xmas Reunion Live DVD Box Set on Today at 12:02:23 am
The crazy thing about the Oasis and Beatles connection is that this is probably one of the more tame instances by Noel Gallagher. If I remember right The Real People similarities are even more obvious.
Haha, thats brilliant.

The real people used to support the Inspiral carpets, they would do jamming and song writing sessions on tour in front of the roadies.  They also offered Oasis use of their Liverpool studio. so plenty of opportunities for nicking songs.

Legend has it that Chris from the Real people wrote at least parts of Columbia. 
Logged

Offline mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #38 on: Today at 01:37:59 pm »
For me, DNCE were sat around chatting and saying, what we need is a song like that Uptown Funk thing, and so Cake By The Ocean was born.....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWaRiD5ym74


https://youtu.be/tKlh8u3OvjA
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
« Reply #39 on: Today at 02:24:16 pm »
Didn't Lana Del Ray get done for her 'Get Free' song which completely ripped off Radiohead's 'Creep', which basically lifted arrangements from the Hollies song 'The Air That I Breathe' (Radiohead admitted the latter before anyone even realised and paid The Hollies 40%) ?
Logged
Pages: [1] 2   Go Up
« previous next »
 