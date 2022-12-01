There was a national anthem at the WC recently that sounded like Happy Birthday.
Crosby Nick never fails.
every oasis song ever written?
And very randomly think Harry Styles nicked a bit of Watermelon Sugar off Smoking by Super Furry Animals (sadly not the Johan Cruyff name check).
Father and Son - Cat Stevens: https://youtu.be/P6zaCV4niKkFight Test -The Flaming Lips: https://youtu.be/fye1XtXQn9sThink they got sued, or had to give a share of the royalties but meh, I prefer it.
There are bits in that Flaming lips where you go, wow rip off.
Killing joke - The eighties Nirvana - Come as you areOpening riff, just the same, even the distortion
Same speed, same main riff:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qJS3xnD7Mus" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qJS3xnD7Mus</a>
Smells Like Teen Spirit, the drums are exactly the same as the Gap Band. Grohl has admitted he stole everything on Nevermind from Disco such as the Gap Band and Cameo<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hTWKbfoikeg&t=12s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hTWKbfoikeg&t=12s</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Dc4n8EuK78&t=20s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Dc4n8EuK78&t=20s</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dZCrdSC2-1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dZCrdSC2-1I</a>
The ones that sound like Beatles B sides Outtakes?
Sounds nothing like it.That's because Disco 2000 sounds exactly like this
Waking up by Elastica
(the best Brit pop band btw)Which is very similar indeed to No more heroes by the stranglers
^Connection? I always see that referenced but had never heard the original.
Elastica have form for this:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qr9Cn3yFnnQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qr9Cn3yFnnQ</a>
Yep, it's so blatant that I didn't even need to put the Elastica song up.
I did indeed investigate. The 'I just want to taste it' and the 'I just wanna smoke it' are pretty similar yeah. Quite a small bit and the rest of the song isn't really similar though.Just so everyone knows, the best Watermelon Sugar is this book, a Brautigan masterpiece: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/In_Watermelon_Sugar
One of my favourites:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eMqsWc8muj8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eMqsWc8muj8</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iLZE4shDDxM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iLZE4shDDxM</a>
Did they get away with it?
