Different Songs That Sound The Same

Different Songs That Sound The Same
December 1, 2022, 09:48:53 pm
I was listening to The Allman Brothers Band today and their song One Way Out started playing. I don't think I'd ever heard it before but as it played I realised I know this song. But as I sang it in my head the words didn't match what I was hearing. What I heard in my head was T for Texas by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Both songs are about different things but they are so similar in tune. T For Texas is a slightly quicker pace than One Way Out but it's mad how similar they are to each other. I doubt if Skynyrd copied The Allmans as theirs is a cover of Jimmie Rodgers who wrote it in 1927. Skynyrd did it in '76 and One Way Out was '72.

I've tried to insert videos of both but I can't figure how to do that. All I can manage is a YouTube link for each. The first one is One Way Out and the second is T For Texas. Personally I prefer Lynyrd Skynryd.

So on that I guess I'd like to know is if there's any other songs out there that are completely different but sound the same? And I don't mean covers of each other. Different topics and different lyrics. Anyone got any?

One Way Out

https://youtu.be/d0En8iD2uVI

T For Texas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVtI_NllBz8&ab_channel=Wolfgang%27sLynyrdSkynyrd
Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:57:46 am
There was a national anthem at the WC recently that sounded like Happy Birthday.



Re: Different Songs That Sound The Same
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:00:01 am
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 08:57:46 am
There was a national anthem at the WC recently that sounded like Happy Birthday.

Now, are you sure it just wasn't your Birthday and you're just a bit doolally?
