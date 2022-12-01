I was listening to The Allman Brothers Band today and their song One Way Out started playing. I don't think I'd ever heard it before but as it played I realised I know this song. But as I sang it in my head the words didn't match what I was hearing. What I heard in my head was T for Texas by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Both songs are about different things but they are so similar in tune. T For Texas is a slightly quicker pace than One Way Out but it's mad how similar they are to each other. I doubt if Skynyrd copied The Allmans as theirs is a cover of Jimmie Rodgers who wrote it in 1927. Skynyrd did it in '76 and One Way Out was '72.I've tried to insert videos of both but I can't figure how to do that. All I can manage is a YouTube link for each. The first one is One Way Out and the second is T For Texas. Personally I prefer Lynyrd Skynryd.So on that I guess I'd like to know is if there's any other songs out there that are completely different but sound the same? And I don't mean covers of each other. Different topics and different lyrics. Anyone got any?One Way OutT For Texas