It's underrated

There's songs that can grab your heart and hold you there entranced in the moment and see god and perfect infinity captured there

you also have the industry / the charts/ fashion music / 'my favourite celebrity is ...'

I think everyone - myself included - has a big musical surprise they have yet to discover. It's the one thing I can't get bored of. Then you make your own (or get - it is better to get songs)

I love music to the point I can't really stand it as background. It is amusing to me to go into the Co Operative and their radio is just ...unlistenable samey shit FM

it's sweet, I suppose we shouldn't have BANGERS crowding out our Asdas

But music is underrated. I'd love to do a documentary series like Attenborough - approach and capture whatever musical things happen on this isle. (Signed up to that BBC pitch thing, for that reason).

My side hustle mixing has done nothing to diminish how much music dominates my life. I thought it would drop off as I got older...

40 this year. Nope. Still wake up with songs in my head, everything hits just as hard. I have more access now than ever before, to the point I don't have to listen to music except by choice.

I don't know how life would be without music like it is for me. Drab and colourless. No taste. No soul

Music is a holy expression of feeling that transcends cultures. How do you overrate that?
I love songs that tell a story or are based on real life.

I'm in a late 80s'/early 90's phase at the minute, I sit on the laptop doing Suduko, Wordle, Quordle etc while she watches her shite on the telly and I'll find a mix. This song comes up quite a bit, Jane Says by Jane's Addiction, Quite a sad song when you listen to the lyrics, especially when you realise Jane actually exists and the song is based on her life back then.

Jane Bainter is a real person. She gave the band its name, she was a heroin addict, who lived in a group houseshare with Perry Farrell and a couple of others from the band, they describe her as a beautiful but damaged soul. She had an abusive boyfriend called Sergio, wore a wig, wanted to live in Spain, wanted to quit smack, she was always "gonna quit tomorrow". She eventually got clean and did make it to Spain. She'll be about 60 now.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i7Q_8q3XXrQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i7Q_8q3XXrQ</a>
I love songs that tell a story or are based on real life.

I'm in a late 80s'/early 90's phase at the minute, I sit on the laptop doing Suduko, Wordle, Quordle etc while she watches her shite on the telly and I'll find a mix. This song comes up quite a bit, Jane Says by Jane's Addiction, Quite a sad song when you listen to the lyrics, especially when you realise Jane actually exists and the song is based on her life back then.

Jane Bainter is a real person. She gave the band its name, she was a heroin addict, who lived in a group houseshare with Perry Farrell and a couple of others from the band, they describe her as a beautiful but damaged soul. She had an abusive boyfriend called Sergio, wore a wig, wanted to live in Spain, wanted to quit smack, she was always "gonna quit tomorrow". She eventually got clean and did make it to Spain. She'll be about 60 now.

Here's another one in the vein of the above


Rikki Don't Lose that Number-Steely Dan (1974)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kaxMrzrkzwI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kaxMrzrkzwI</a>


Rikki Ducornet was a writer who had grown up on the colleges campus and graduated from the university with a B.A. in Fine Arts a year before Fagen had enrolled there. The two found themselves at the same party, and despite Fagens knowledge of her marriage and her pregnancy at the time, he gave Rikki his number. Ducornet, as can be culled from the lyrics, never called Fagen.





http://www.rikkiducornet.com


Not a bad illustrator at all and a talented writer also
Love that video, i have that deep in my Youtube favourites somewhere, looked like an epic gig that.
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 16, 2023, 02:49:05 am
Love that video, i have that deep in my Youtube favourites somewhere, looked like an epic gig that.

Was looking forwards to seeing them when they were supporting Gun N Roses On the Use Your Illusion Tour, think it was Maine Road they were due to play, but they broke up in 1991.
Quote from: rob1966 on January 16, 2023, 05:11:22 pm
Was looking forwards to seeing them when they were supporting Gun N Roses On the Use Your Illusion Tour, think it was Maine Road they were due to play, but they broke up in 1991.

I went to that gig, if its the same tour. The bill was Guns n Roses, Faith No More and Soundgarden. 
Music is a cultural universal i.e. it is something that is in every human society in some form. Every human society has a form of musical expression and I think there could be a strong argument that all music, no matter how alien to the ear of a listener from outside of that society, will be identified as music.

Obviously the value that an individual/or indeed a society places on music will vary. But what cannot be denied is it is a fundamental aspect of being human. Whichever way you look at it that is something special.
Yeah I like music too
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 16, 2023, 08:06:28 pm
I went to that gig, if its the same tour. The bill was Guns n Roses, Faith No More and Soundgarden. 

That's the one - originally cancelled, then they appeared on stage about 5 hours late as bellsplash Rose was fucking about and they were late leaving Paris. Mike Patton walking about on stage with a bin bag picking up cans was nuts.

Our kid was lamenting that he'd never seen Soundgarden when Cornell killed himself, I had to remind him they were on the bill that day.
I certainly feel like music comes in and out of your life at times and can help (and sometimes hinder), a few examples.

When Im down there is music that can pick you up, upbeat stuff, music with energy, a couple of albums that have done that for me are;

Lust for Life, Iggy Pop

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jQvUBf5l7Vw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jQvUBf5l7Vw</a>


Twisted Tenderness, Electronic (Late At Night)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/478XoGJpfqI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/478XoGJpfqI</a>
 
On the other hand, just be beware of music that takes you down further. I think father Ted best sums this up and whilst the song Just fits into the category above, I had to stop listening to Radiohead (and Nick Drake as well) in the 1990s


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5-ManI1H9vA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5-ManI1H9vA</a>


Sometimes you just (as Richard Ashcroft said in Bittersweet Symphony) want something to chime
"Well, I've never prayed but tonight I'm on my knees, yeah I need to hear some sounds that recognize the pain in me, yeah I let the melody shine, let it cleanse my mind, I feel free now But the airwaves are clean and there's nobody singin' to me now"


 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1lyu1KKwC74" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1lyu1KKwC74</a>


Sometimes music (and lyrics) align with what is going on in your life (and later help you recall those moments)
 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9XTJS5N0Hdo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9XTJS5N0Hdo</a>


Sometimes it chimes with how you feel about the world and what's going on (Andrew Bird-Bloodless)
 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YEFLR2JnMd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YEFLR2JnMd0</a>


Sometimes it helps you escape (Talk Talk-Spirit of Eden, I Believe In You)
 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fKtp3SOQE6I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fKtp3SOQE6I</a>  (I mean the whole album really)


Sometimes its just a lot of fun
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/god7hAPv8f0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/god7hAPv8f0</a>


Sometimes it's just good driving music
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AnFzpYy_3vE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AnFzpYy_3vE</a>
On the other hand, just be beware of music that takes you down further. I think father Ted best sums this up and whilst the song Just fits into the category above, I had to stop listening to Radiohead (and Nick Drake as well) in the 1990s

On the other hand, I find that sort of music so beautiful that Im uplifted by it. Music rarely brings me down. Exit Music for a film, for example, is beautifully defiant and so well crafted. Pyramid Song makes me overjoyed that music so gorgeous exists. And even with the knowledge of his tragic life, I cant feel anything but happiness listening to Nick Drake.
Quote from: thejbs on January 19, 2023, 09:40:35 pm
On the other hand, I find that sort of music so beautiful that Im uplifted by it. Music rarely brings me down. Exit Music for a film, for example, is beautifully defiant and so well crafted. Pyramid Song makes me overjoyed that music so gorgeous exists. And even with the knowledge of his tragic life, I cant feel anything but happiness listening to Nick Drake.


Yes, I would agree but sometimes it depends where you are in the barrel, if you are at the bottom it can sometimes speak to how you feel. That said, I can't listen to 'Things Behind the Sun' anymore because it reminds of my life at the bottom of the barrel.


I would say the the majority of music I listen to is in the minor key and that probably says something about me.


So, before I post this I am going to start a thread on positive music (that is, positive music that does not rely on rhythm to make it so)




https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353600.new#new
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on January 17, 2023, 01:09:47 am
Music is a cultural universal i.e. it is something that is in every human society in some form. Every human society has a form of musical expression and I think there could be a strong argument that all music, no matter how alien to the ear of a listener from outside of that society, will be identified as music.

Obviously the value that an individual/or indeed a society places on music will vary. But what cannot be denied is it is a fundamental aspect of being human. Whichever way you look at it that is something special.

you're alright you
I always come back to this joyous and dangerous in equal measure.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0WGVgfjnLqc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0WGVgfjnLqc</a>


40+ years after seeing this live and starting to fully appreciate,

That bass, two saxaphones at the same time, even the guitar,

Ian, you will never be bettered as a man who brought music and anarchy together

Music eh, Show me something from the last 10 years that even goes near this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WGVgfjnLqc&list=PLOHiU0Vs8-2DK52BSRa_GTI66clN9kgC3&index=14




It's in this thread because it is total music and sometimes debate has to take second place to musicians ability
I've recently been obsessed with this song, and the story behind it.

The lyricist is Li Yu, the last monarch of the legendary Tang dynasty, although by that time it had become a rump southern Tang, way overshadowed by the much more powerful Song to the north. His reign, and indeed that of his father, was predicated on appeasing the Song, but by this point the latter had decided it was time to put an end to it and formally take over. Li Yu was put under house arrest, and died 3 years later. Li Yu had always preferred to be a poet than a ruler, and his greatest contributions are said to be during this period (975-978), as he expanded the form of the lyric poem, and what its subject matter could be. Formally, Chinese poetry had tended to be a set number of characters and a set number of lines, with certain subject matters like love or the reflection on life through drink. Li Yu focused on the 2 stanza form, but with varying line lengths, and his poems from this period reflect on the loss of his kingdom.

In the early 1980s, a producer had a dream of bringing ancient poets to life through modern music.He discussed this with the singer Teresa Teng, who had the same dream. Together, they produced an album which takes material from a number of ancient poets (from Li Yu to the Song dynasty), and sets them to music. I found the first track especially powerful, as Li Yu, through Teng, howls at the tragedy that was his life.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CQyjJj-ws84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CQyjJj-ws84</a>
