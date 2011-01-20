I've recently been obsessed with this song, and the story behind it.
The lyricist is Li Yu, the last monarch of the legendary Tang dynasty, although by that time it had become a rump southern Tang, way overshadowed by the much more powerful Song to the north. His reign, and indeed that of his father, was predicated on appeasing the Song, but by this point the latter had decided it was time to put an end to it and formally take over. Li Yu was put under house arrest, and died 3 years later. Li Yu had always preferred to be a poet than a ruler, and his greatest contributions are said to be during this period (975-978), as he expanded the form of the lyric poem, and what its subject matter could be. Formally, Chinese poetry had tended to be a set number of characters and a set number of lines, with certain subject matters like love or the reflection on life through drink. Li Yu focused on the 2 stanza form, but with varying line lengths, and his poems from this period reflect on the loss of his kingdom.
In the early 1980s, a producer had a dream of bringing ancient poets to life through modern music.He discussed this with the singer Teresa Teng, who had the same dream. Together, they produced an album which takes material from a number of ancient poets (from Li Yu to the Song dynasty), and sets them to music. I found the first track especially powerful, as Li Yu, through Teng, howls at the tragedy that was his life.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CQyjJj-ws84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CQyjJj-ws84</a>