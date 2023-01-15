I love songs that tell a story or are based on real life.
I'm in a late 80s'/early 90's phase at the minute, I sit on the laptop doing Suduko, Wordle, Quordle etc while she watches her shite on the telly and I'll find a mix. This song comes up quite a bit, Jane Says by Jane's Addiction, Quite a sad song when you listen to the lyrics, especially when you realise Jane actually exists and the song is based on her life back then.
Jane Bainter is a real person. She gave the band its name, she was a heroin addict, who lived in a group houseshare with Perry Farrell and a couple of others from the band, they describe her as a beautiful but damaged soul. She had an abusive boyfriend called Sergio, wore a wig, wanted to live in Spain, wanted to quit smack, she was always "gonna quit tomorrow". She eventually got clean and did make it to Spain. She'll be about 60 now.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i7Q_8q3XXrQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i7Q_8q3XXrQ</a>