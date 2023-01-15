It's underrated



There's songs that can grab your heart and hold you there entranced in the moment and see god and perfect infinity captured there



you also have the industry / the charts/ fashion music / 'my favourite celebrity is ...'



I think everyone - myself included - has a big musical surprise they have yet to discover. It's the one thing I can't get bored of. Then you make your own (or get - it is better to get songs)



I love music to the point I can't really stand it as background. It is amusing to me to go into the Co Operative and their radio is just ...unlistenable samey shit FM



it's sweet, I suppose we shouldn't have BANGERS crowding out our Asdas



But music is underrated. I'd love to do a documentary series like Attenborough - approach and capture whatever musical things happen on this isle. (Signed up to that BBC pitch thing, for that reason).



My side hustle mixing has done nothing to diminish how much music dominates my life. I thought it would drop off as I got older...



40 this year. Nope. Still wake up with songs in my head, everything hits just as hard. I have more access now than ever before, to the point I don't have to listen to music except by choice.



I don't know how life would be without music like it is for me. Drab and colourless. No taste. No soul



Music is a holy expression of feeling that transcends cultures. How do you overrate that?