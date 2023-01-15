« previous next »
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
« Reply #40 on: January 15, 2023, 03:21:34 pm »
It's underrated

There's songs that can grab your heart and hold you there entranced in the moment and see god and perfect infinity captured there

you also have the industry / the charts/ fashion music / 'my favourite celebrity is ...'

I think everyone - myself included - has a big musical surprise they have yet to discover. It's the one thing I can't get bored of. Then you make your own (or get - it is better to get songs)

I love music to the point I can't really stand it as background. It is amusing to me to go into the Co Operative and their radio is just ...unlistenable samey shit FM

it's sweet, I suppose we shouldn't have BANGERS crowding out our Asdas

But music is underrated. I'd love to do a documentary series like Attenborough - approach and capture whatever musical things happen on this isle. (Signed up to that BBC pitch thing, for that reason).

My side hustle mixing has done nothing to diminish how much music dominates my life. I thought it would drop off as I got older...

40 this year. Nope. Still wake up with songs in my head, everything hits just as hard. I have more access now than ever before, to the point I don't have to listen to music except by choice.

I don't know how life would be without music like it is for me. Drab and colourless. No taste. No soul

Music is a holy expression of feeling that transcends cultures. How do you overrate that?
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
« Reply #41 on: January 15, 2023, 07:29:41 pm »
I love songs that tell a story or are based on real life.

I'm in a late 80s'/early 90's phase at the minute, I sit on the laptop doing Suduko, Wordle, Quordle etc while she watches her shite on the telly and I'll find a mix. This song comes up quite a bit, Jane Says by Jane's Addiction, Quite a sad song when you listen to the lyrics, especially when you realise Jane actually exists and the song is based on her life back then.

Jane Bainter is a real person. She gave the band its name, she was a heroin addict, who lived in a group houseshare with Perry Farrell and a couple of others from the band, they describe her as a beautiful but damaged soul. She had an abusive boyfriend called Sergio, wore a wig, wanted to live in Spain, wanted to quit smack, she was always "gonna quit tomorrow". She eventually got clean and did make it to Spain. She'll be about 60 now.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i7Q_8q3XXrQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i7Q_8q3XXrQ</a>
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 12:53:02 am »
Here's another one in the vein of the above


Rikki Don't Lose that Number-Steely Dan (1974)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kaxMrzrkzwI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kaxMrzrkzwI</a>


Rikki Ducornet was a writer who had grown up on the colleges campus and graduated from the university with a B.A. in Fine Arts a year before Fagen had enrolled there. The two found themselves at the same party, and despite Fagens knowledge of her marriage and her pregnancy at the time, he gave Rikki his number. Ducornet, as can be culled from the lyrics, never called Fagen.





http://www.rikkiducornet.com


Not a bad illustrator at all and a talented writer also
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 02:49:05 am »
Love that video, i have that deep in my Youtube favourites somewhere, looked like an epic gig that.
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 05:11:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:49:05 am
Love that video, i have that deep in my Youtube favourites somewhere, looked like an epic gig that.

Was looking forwards to seeing them when they were supporting Gun N Roses On the Use Your Illusion Tour, think it was Maine Road they were due to play, but they broke up in 1991.
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:06:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:11:22 pm
Was looking forwards to seeing them when they were supporting Gun N Roses On the Use Your Illusion Tour, think it was Maine Road they were due to play, but they broke up in 1991.

I went to that gig, if its the same tour. The bill was Guns n Roses, Faith No More and Soundgarden. 
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:09:47 am »
Music is a cultural universal i.e. it is something that is in every human society in some form. Every human society has a form of musical expression and I think there could be a strong argument that all music, no matter how alien to the ear of a listener from outside of that society, will be identified as music.

Obviously the value that an individual/or indeed a society places on music will vary. But what cannot be denied is it is a fundamental aspect of being human. Whichever way you look at it that is something special.
