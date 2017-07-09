« previous next »
Music - Is it overrated?

Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 07:51:52 am
Dench57:
It's......really fucking powerful isn't it?

I'm slightly prompted by the Atheist thread. What "meaning" is. I've felt for a long time that meaning is an individual construct; something you make for yourself,  outside of either a humanistic, existential or religious understanding of that term.

But that's boring.  I remember my Geography teacher in Year 10 (16yrs old). Very intelligent bloke. But he did not like music ,at all. Didn't understand why peopleliked it. I couldn't wrap my head around that. Music for me can be transcendental - it can evoke a feeling that seems more powerful than my understanding of existence (ooh, wanker). My favourite tunes, I enjoy at a level I can't rationalise. Can't define. It's such a primal feeling - it can evoke a feeling in me that is me, in the purest sense.  I consider myself an intelligent person but music speaks to some part of me that I cannot define. Cannot put into words. I honestly think music is arguably the greatest creation of humankind.

Do you think music, specifically, has the power to be that transformative? That poweful? I feel strongly that it does. It's a powerful enough feeling that I can't adequately put it into words.
Re: Music - How powerful it is?
Yesterday at 07:54:12 am
Dench57:
Fair warning that this thread was made after several bevvies and listening to my favourite music. But fucking christ. How empty would human existence be without your favourite tunes? It's a cherished part of my experience that is mine - you can share things and enjoy/experience then with other people. But that feeling is something deeper than I describe via written language.
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 09:39:03 am
AndyMuller:
I agree mate, I think music is overall better than anything else such as sports etc which is pretty mad.
Re: Music - How powerful it is?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:56:41 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 07:54:12 am
Fair warning that this thread was made after several bevvies and listening to my favourite music. But fucking christ. How empty would human existence be without your favourite tunes? It's a cherished part of my experience that is mine - you can share things and enjoy/experience then with other people. But that feeling is something deeper than I describe via written language.

Theres some types of music I dont like but I can understand that there are others who do - Im looking at the heavy metal looking Rob1966 - but thats their choice.

However I cannot understand anyone who doesnt like any type of music.

Music, like certain smells and aromas, can take you back to a place, remind you of a person or event.

Every time I hear A Whiter Shade of Pale Im a 14 year old hearing it for the first time in W H Smith in Allerton Road.
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 11:08:23 am
Son of Mince Pie on a Plate:
Music is incredibly powerful for me. I'd go as far as saying that it's not only helped keep me relatively sane, it's actually helped to save my life.

I'd say that punk helped me pop the boil of anger and resentment I had festering in me at that time. Then Replicas by Tubeway Army in 1979 helped me greatly with my deep sense of alienation. I found a place where I could more effectively get my head around living in what I felt was a nightmarish dystopia I neither belonged in or wanted to be in.

By 1981 Faith, by The Cure arrived. I was barely surviving at this point in my life. Crippled by extreme anxiety that virtually paralyzed me. This was a dense, claustrophobic album with soundscapes that perfectly matched my mood. Deeply depressing for most casual listeners, but I found it comforting.

1982 brought Pornography by The Cure. A relentless, unforgiving trawl through the endless depths of psychological breakdown. A migraine on vinyl with a horror movie cover. Angry, dark yet utterly beautiful and cathartic to me as I slid further into the black hole that was my mental state.

Amazingly, I'm still alive in 1989 when Disintegration by The Cure arrived. An absolute masterpiece of an album. This one has some lighter moments though, but not too many. The opening chimes of Plainsong still give me goosebumps today.

I've got hundreds of albums and so many have played a real part in helping me to get through. But Replicas, Faith, Pornography and Disintegration have been soundtracks to my life. More than just music. Therapy, companions, comforts and deeply cathartic. If not for them, I doubt I'd be alive today.

For me, that highlights the power of music.
Re: Music - How powerful it is?
Yesterday at 11:12:19 am
Red Ol:
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 09:56:41 am
Theres some types of music I dont like but I can understand that there are others who do - Im looking at the heavy metal looking Rob1966 - but thats their choice.

However I cannot understand anyone who doesnt like any type of music.

Music, like certain smells and aromas, can take you back to a place, remind you of a person or event.

Every time I hear A Whiter Shade of Pale Im a 14 year old hearing it for the first time in W H Smith in Allerton Road.

Me neither.  I know a few people who say they dont like read, and although thats strange to me I understand it a bit as reading sometimes takes an effort. But music? How can anyone not like any music?
Music, I believe, is able to compliment any situation at any time in any place. Even for a die hard atheist like me it can be a spiritual experience
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:28:17 am »
If you could only live with music or only watch TV and film it would be music every time.
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 11:33:03 am
AndyMuller:
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 11:28:17 am
If you could only live with music or only watch TV and film it would be music every time.

If you could only live with going to the match or going to gigs it would also be going to gigs every time.
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:36:03 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:33:03 am
If you could only live with going to the match or going to gigs it would also be going to gigs every time.

Steady.
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 11:37:20 am
AndyMuller:
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 11:36:03 am
Steady.

I mean come on, Liverpool vs Southampton at home or Super Furry Animals at Wembley?
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:40:04 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:37:20 am

I mean come on, Liverpool vs Southampton at home or Super Furry Animals at Wembley?

Liverpool v United in a Champions League final or Taylor Swift in an intimate setting?
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 11:43:47 am
AndyMuller:
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 11:40:04 am
Liverpool v United in a Champions League final or Taylor Swift in an intimate setting?

Fucking hell I don't think I'd like to be in attendance of either to be honest  ;D
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:58:59 am »
Yeah it's overrated.

I like listening to it when I'm in the mood. I have a crack on drums, guitar and keyboard when I can be arsed playing it.

I actually like singing it (Karaoke and gigs) more than listening to it at the moment I'd say. I enjoy that people enjoy my performances, but I'm always a bit bemused that they don't think I'm as shite as I do myself :)

I think watching a pretentious c*nt being a twat is a massive turn-off for me. They just annoy me - all the posing and posturing.

Love seeing a band or performer that clearly loves what they are doing and put that energy into the crowd. Going to see Ian Prowse and Amsterdam on the 10th in Liverpool - first gig for probably 3 years with all the covid shit and that should be really special.
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 12:09:56 pm
giverbloke a mistletoe snog:
someone once said to me - if you had to lose the sense of sight or the sense of hearing what would you choose

i answered - sight

they thought i was mad never seeing the beauty of life in all it's glory ever again

never seeing the one you love most in the world

never seeing another glorious sunset or breath-taking landscape

i said - yeh but come on never hearing 'never mind the bollocks' ever again that'd be murder!
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 12:42:17 pm
Fortneef:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lYm8HotzmSw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lYm8HotzmSw</a>

"
Silence - Music's original alternative"
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 12:54:26 pm
Ray K:
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 11:40:04 am
Liverpool v United in a Champions League final or Taylor Swift in an intimate setting?
For one I'd be really nervous, breaking out in a cold sweat, having huge performance anxiety etc.


I'd be fine for the footy if Jurgen was in charge though.
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:14:28 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Yesterday at 12:09:56 pm
someone once said to me - if you had to lose the sense of sight or the sense of hearing what would you choose

i answered - sight

they thought i was mad never seeing the beauty of life in all it's glory ever again

never seeing the one you love most in the world

never seeing another glorious sunset or breath-taking landscape

i said - yeh but come on never hearing 'never mind the bollocks' ever again that'd be murder!

You can have a relatively normal life if you lose your hearing, but losing your sight would change your life completely.
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 02:52:11 pm
stewil007:
Music, like most things, is a personal choice.

Most modern music i cant get on board with, i've listened to Rap albums suggested from the Rap thread that people tell me are seminal, they are game changers etc etc, yet it still doesn't close to the first time i listened to Ice Cube's Amerikkkas Most Wanted.

I do enjoy a lot of genres and i'm a sucker for a catchy tune, but music for me, takes me back to different times ie my wedding day, when i was 14 starting to appreciate the opposite sex, parties in the 6th form, going out on the bevvies when i was 18.

I get the feeling that in 20 years time, i'll wont look back and think of #whichever 2022 artist# and say thats reminds of being 48.
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 03:35:46 pm
telekon:
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 11:08:23 am
Then Replicas by Tubeway Army in 1979 helped me greatly with my deep sense of alienation.

Reading this gave me goosebumps.

In my early 20's I got so much from early Numan. For a few years I built my world around Replicas, Pleasure Principle, and Telekon (hence my name). This was the early 00's and Sweden, so no one knew who it was apart from me and a mate.  ;D
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 07:01:17 pm
Son of Mince Pie on a Plate:
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 03:35:46 pm
Reading this gave me goosebumps.

In my early 20's I got so much from early Numan. For a few years I built my world around Replicas, Pleasure Principle, and Telekon (hence my name). This was the early 00's and Sweden, so no one knew who it was apart from me and a mate.  ;D
I always meant to ask you if you took your name from the album.

The first time I saw him in 1979  he was in all black, wearing the Royal Artillery mess jacket with the red lapels singing Are 'Friends' Electric? It blew me away and my life changed there and then.

The Blue Album, Replicas, The Pleasure Principle and Telekon are brilliant. I still have all my vinyl from back then, including Down in the Park on 12 inch single which Numan signed for me in Speke Airport in the early 80s.

He had a massive following in Liverpool. I remember the Royal Court took three coach loads of us to Manchester to see one of his shows there.

Anyway, those four albums in particular really spoke to me. They, and LFC, were my life back then.
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 08:03:03 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader:
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 02:52:11 pm
Music, like most things, is a personal choice.

Most modern music i cant get on board with, i've listened to Rap albums suggested from the Rap thread that people tell me are seminal, they are game changers etc etc, yet it still doesn't close to the first time i listened to Ice Cube's Amerikkkas Most Wanted.

I do enjoy a lot of genres and i'm a sucker for a catchy tune, but music for me, takes me back to different times ie my wedding day, when i was 14 starting to appreciate the opposite sex, parties in the 6th form, going out on the bevvies when i was 18.

I get the feeling that in 20 years time, i'll wont look back and think of #whichever 2022 artist# and say thats reminds of being 48.

I think most people have an era of music that will feature most of their favourite songs/albums and song/albums that they always revert back to. I imagine for most people this will reflect a similar period of their life too, most likely starting from when someone first began to appreciate and understand what they were listening too, so from early teens onwards.

So I was born in 1990 and rap has always been my favourite genre of music, but if you were to go through my main Spotify playlist I'd say a good 90% of the rap songs on there are from 2000 to say 2012. Sure there's the odd artist and song since then that I've enjoyed and added, just like there are some from before that period, but it's just not "me" as much as the 2000-2012 songs are.

Most of the newer songs I've added aren't rap either as the older I've got, the more I've diversified.
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:16:29 pm »
Music is emotion. It's memory, it's wrapped in the very fabric of oneself. It's a moment in time to be savored.
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 08:59:27 pm
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta:
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 08:16:29 pm
Music is emotion. It's memory, it's wrapped in the very fabric of oneself. It's a moment in time to be savored.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XTb9GNIxpMk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XTb9GNIxpMk</a>
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 09:03:10 pm
Black Bull Nova:
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 08:59:27 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XTb9GNIxpMk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XTb9GNIxpMk</a>


Yup, you got me there, I was diagnosed with Cancer the day I saw Pearl Jam perform that one, who says music is not relevant, brought proper tears to my eyes (fully free now in case you wish to know)
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 09:15:57 pm
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta:
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 09:03:10 pm

Yup, you got me there, I was diagnosed with Cancer the day I saw Pearl Jam perform that one, who says music is not relevant, brought proper tears to my eyes (fully free now in case you wish to know)

Good to hear you are clear mate :thumbup

I defy anyone to properly listen to that song and not be moved.

Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 09:17:52 pm
Johnny Aldridge:
Music saved my life. No lie and no embellishment.
I grew up in a tough home and music and playing music became an escape really young. Its how I knew there was good in the world. Music for me is of God and from God, from Motörhead to Mozart, I see god I it all. Live music venues are my Church.
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 09:18:23 pm
Johnny Aldridge:
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 09:03:10 pm

Yup, you got me there, I was diagnosed with Cancer the day I saw Pearl Jam perform that one, who says music is not relevant, brought proper tears to my eyes (fully free now in case you wish to know)

Glad your all clear mate
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:30:24 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 08:59:27 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XTb9GNIxpMk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XTb9GNIxpMk</a>

Not available in my country :(
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 10:04:19 pm
SvenJulbocken, Father of Gavin:
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 08:16:29 pm
Music is emotion. It's memory, it's wrapped in the very fabric of oneself. It's a moment in time to be savored.

That pretty much nails it. Music made me who I am today. It's influenced me all through my life. I'm still listening to the same types of music as I was when I was 14. I just don't have any interest in anything after 2010.
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 11:41:18 pm
Filler.:
Music c*nts Golf Am
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Yesterday at 11:53:53 pm
Black Bull Nova:
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 09:15:57 pm
Good to hear you are clear mate :thumbup

I defy anyone to properly listen to that song and not be moved.


Oh, and yes, Alive was played as well ('Oh, I'm still alive'), at a time when you cannot describe your emotions properly, music can take you to where you are feeling. It certainly did that evening.


I think music hits hardest when you feel things but cannot express them properly then a particular piece of music grabs you just at that moment and opens up that emotion somehow. I remember reading how Andre Previn was READING the sheet music to Vaughan Williams 5th Symphony (3rd movement, Romanza, it's beautiful) and started crying, it got me once as well but then I'd been on the pop the night before and that does not help.


That's the emotional side but then music can uplift, reassure, motivate, depress and many others things as well. I know I cannot listen to 'Things Behind The Sun' (Nick Drake) at all because that triggers too much negativity. If I want uplifting I will play the whole of Twisted Tenderness by Electronic, loud, that always does the trick. I did it once and I was so uplifted I failed to notice the car had run out of oil, cost me dear, £1000's
Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Today at 12:06:29 am
Son of Mince Pie on a Plate:
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 09:03:10 pm

Yup, you got me there, I was diagnosed with Cancer the day I saw Pearl Jam perform that one, who says music is not relevant, brought proper tears to my eyes (fully free now in case you wish to know)
I'm really glad to hear you're ok. 😊

Re: Music - Is it overrated?
Today at 12:27:28 am
Black Bull Nova:
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 12:06:29 am
I'm really glad to hear you're ok. 😊


yeah, thanks, I've been fine for years, it's only when I saw that it reminded me, it just struck a chord with the theme of this thread.
